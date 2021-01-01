Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2019 Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo
International Victories (2)
-
2009 Abierto del Norte [Argentina]
-
2015 Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales [Argentina]
National Teams
- 2009 Toyota Junior World Cup
Personal
- Began playing golf at age 9 at his hometown's Casilda GC, a nine-hole course across the street from his home.
- His father and brother are the only partners he needs for a dream golf round. Bucket list includes playing at Augusta National and traveling to Europe.
- Loves being in the countryside listening to the birds and looking at the sky.
- Would like to one day race a car professionally.
- “Gladiator” is his favorite movie.
- A milanesa (breaded meat) with fries and Argentine asado (grilled meat) are his favorite meals.
- Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer are his favorite athletes to watch.
- Rosario and Casilda are his favorite cities to visit. Camboriú, Brazil, is his top vacation spot.
- Olivos GC in Argentina and Wairakei in New Zealand are his favorite golf courses.
- Considers winning the 2009 Toyota Junior World Cup for Argentina in Japan an achievement that is his biggest thrill in golf.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Plata Open: Used a second-round 63 and three other sub-70 rounds at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December to T7 with MJ Maguire.
- Shell Open: At Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course outside Miami in mid-December, opened with an even-par 71 and added scores of 69-68-68 over his final 54 holes to T8 with Cyril Bouniol, Raul Pereda and Ryan Baca as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica played its first event since early March.
- Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Opened 66-67 and held the outright lead in Jacksonville early in his third round. Bogeys on the fourth and seventh holes held him back. But a late charge, with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 gave him a chance to enter the playoff with a birdie on No. 18. Made a par and settled for a T4 with five others.
- The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Played the final 36 holes at Callaway Gardens in 12-under to finish T9 with Chris Korte, Michael Johnson, Alex Smalley and Justin Suh in late-August.
- Estrella del Mar Open: Turned in four rounds in the 60s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, including a pair of 65s on the weekend, to jump into the top 10, a T7 with Juan Jose Guerra.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, made it to the weekend in six of those events, posted four top-10s and concluded the year 12th on the final Points List.
-
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Made a double eagle in the first round in Bucaramanga, Colombia. Playing the par-5 eighth, a 525-yarder, hit a 350-yard drive and then made his second shot with an 8-iron from 191 yards. Fired an opening 68 and went on to T18.
-
The Club at Weston Hills Open: Had a solid week at The Club at Weston Hills in June, posting four sub-70 scores, including a third-round 65. Finished alone in fourth, three strokes behind winner Brandon Matthews.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making five cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 26th on the points list.
-
Puerto Plata Open: Used a second-round 63 and three other sub-70 rounds at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December to T7 with MJ Maguire.
-
Shell Open: At Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course outside Miami in mid-December, opened with an even-par 71 and added scores of 69-68-68 over his final 54 holes to T8 with Cyril Bouniol, Raul Pereda and Ryan Baca as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica played its first event since early March.
-
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Opened 66-67 and held the outright lead in Jacksonville early in his third round. Bogeys on the fourth and seventh holes held him back. But a late charge, with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 gave him a chance to enter the playoff with a birdie on No. 18. Made a par and settled for a T4 with five others.
-
The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Played the final 36 holes at Callaway Gardens in 12-under to finish T9 with Chris Korte, Michael Johnson, Alex Smalley and Justin Suh in late-August.
-
Estrella del Mar Open: Turned in four rounds in the 60s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, including a pair of 65s on the weekend, to jump into the top 10, a T7 with Juan Jose Guerra.
2019 Season
Finally broke through and won in his 98th career start. Three additional top 10s came prior to his win, and those finishes helped him to a ninth-place Order of Merit finish.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Was a surprise winner in Peru in mid-October, coming from five strokes behind leader Justin Suh on the final day. Shot a Sunday, 5-under 67 at Los Inkas GC to post at 19-under and then watched as nobody was able to match his score. Shot four rounds in the 60s to earn the victory, which came in his 98th career start.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: After a slow start at São Paulo GC, shooting a first-round, 1-over 72, shot a pair of 66s then finished with a 68 to T7 with Brad Hopfinger, Michael Weaver and Vince India.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 3-1 in his four matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Steven Fox, Tano Goya and Jared Wolfe before falling to eventual winner Patrick Flavin.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: Opened with three straight 68s and then made a run at victory Sunday with a 7-under 65, tying him for low round of the day. Eventually finished alone in third, two shots behind winner Evan Harmeling. Made nine birdies and two bogeys in his final round.
2018 Season
-
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Opened with a 6-under 66 and held a share of the first-round lead at Pilara GC. Stumbled to a second-round 75 and then shot an even-par 72. Improved 19 spots on the final day, shooting a 5-under 67 to T8 with Michael McGowan, Ricardo Gonzalez, Tyson Alexander and Matt Gilchrest.
-
Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: After opening with an even-par 71, fired two 69s and a third-round 66 to T7 with Marcelo Rozo and Andreas Halvorsen at Mapocho GC in Santiago.
-
Bupa Match Play: Finished 1-1 in his appearance at Playa Paraiso GC in Riviera Maya. Upset Eric Steger, 3 and 2, in his opening round then fell, 5 and 4, to Benjamin Alvarado on day two.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 83rd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in eight of 15 starts and recorded two top-25s. Closed the year with a fifth-place finish at the Malinalco Classic Dev Series Final to secure exempt status for the following season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 29th on the Order of Merit, with one runner-up finish and two other top-10s in 17 starts. Was slowed by an elbow injury for part of the season.
-
Aruba Cup: Was a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team that won the inaugural Aruba Cup, 13-7, over the Mackenzie Tour in December. Went 2-1-0 in his three matches at Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf.
-
63 Aberto do Brasil: Collected a T8 in Brazil in September after opening with a 1-under 70.
-
Mazatlan Open: Finished one stroke behind Martin Trainer to claim runner-up honors in Mazatlán in late-May. A bogey on the 71st hole prevented him from forcing a playoff for the title at Estrella del Mar Golf Resort, where he was the only player to post four rounds in the 60s. The solo second was his best career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: In the second round, made the first double eagle of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career on his way to a 2-under 70 and an eventual T31 finish at Buenaventura GC in Rio Hato.
2015 Season
Played all 18 official events, collecting two top-fives, four top-25s and 12 cuts made to finish 48th on the Order of Merit. Won the final event of the Angel Cabrera Tour, in September. Shot 68-63 to win by four and secure the top spot on the tour that featured six 36-hole events during the Argentina winter.
-
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: Finished solo fifth at Itanhanga GC in Rio de Janeiro in September, using rounds of 69-69-64-68 to finish three shots out of the three-player playoff won by Alexandre Rocha.
-
84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Enjoyed the first of two solo-fifth performances in Cordoba, only a third-round, 4-over 75 keeping him from contending.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned back PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T9 finish in Argentina in January.
-
Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales: Won the 78th playing of the event, the Argentina PGA Championship, in October. Posted rounds of 69-66-64-71 for a six-shot win at Lomas Athletic Club.
2014 Season
Had two top-25s and only four cuts made in 12 starts to finish the year ranked 127th on the Order of Merit. His top-25s came on two of the last three events on the schedule.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T16 finish in Lima in January.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in all of his three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, all in Argentina. Finished the Argentine Tour season ranked 16th, with three top-five finishes in 11 starts.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked 94th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in three of his 10 starts.
-
Abierto de San Luis: Top Argentine Tour finish was his fourth-place showing.
2011 Season
Had five top-15s, including a runner-up finish at the Carlos Franco Invitational in Paraguay.
-
Copa Sura: Finished with a solo-third finish in Colombia.
2010 Season
Turned pro in December, making his debut at the Argentine Masters.
Amateur Highlights
- A member of the Argentine team that won the 2009 Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan.
- Shot 67-64-64-68 to finish at 21-under 263 and claim a stunning seven-stroke win over PGA TOUR member Andrés Romero at the Arge.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE