International Victories (5)
2015 Lion of Africa Cape Town Open [SAf]
2016 BMW South Africa Open [Eur]
2016 Alfred Dunhill Championship [Eur]
2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open [Eur]
2021 Limpopo Championship
National Teams
Personal
- Was the top-ranked amateur player in South Africa at the time of his commitment to play collegiately at the University of Texas. Played one year of college golf, winning three times, before turning professional.
Special Interests
- Football, tennis, rugby, cricket
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open: Earned his third European Tour title at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. Carded a final round 10-under 60 and won by four shots. Missed an eight-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole for the first 59 in European Tour history, and became the 18th with a 60. His winning score of 20-under tied the previous-best winning score at the event. Qualified for the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links with the win.
2016 Season
Breakthrough season was highlighted by his first European Tour victory and a runner-up finish. Missed the cut in both major championship starts, and also his first-ever PGA TOUR starts.
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented South Africa when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T55 in 60-player field.
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at the Open Championship.
KLM Open: T10 at the KLM Open.
100th Open de France: T5 at the 100th Open de France.
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Finished sixth at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
BMW South Africa Open: Despite squandering a five-stroke cushion to fall two behind at one point during the final round, held on for a final-round 71 (including four birdies during a five-hole stretch) and a two-stroke victory over countryman Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the BMW South Africa Open in January, notching his first win on the European Tour. Bezuidenhout mounted a serious challenge Sunday but saw his chances dissolve with a three-putt on 17 to finish solo second. Rollercoaster final round included seven birdies, six bogeys and just five pars. At the age of 22 years and 265 days, became the youngest winner of the SA Open since it became co-sanctioned with the European Tour in 1997. The win also gave him the distinction of becoming the first South African Challenge Tour graduate to win on the European Tour the year after graduation.
Shenzhen International: At the weather-plagued Shenzhen International, finished 14-under 274 and two strokes behind champion Soomin Lee. Shared second-place honors with Joost Luiten.
Tshwane Open: Next top-10 came five starts later with a T10 effort at the Tshwane Open.
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Kicked off the 2016-17 European Tour season with a runaway seven-stroke victory over fellow South African Richard Sterne at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Entered the final round with a three-stroke lead before closing with a 67 at the Leopard Creek Country Club to finish with a 72-hole total of 22-under-par. At the age of 23 years and 228 days, became the youngest South African to win first two European Tour events since Charl Schwartzel in 2007.
2015 Season
Finished 14th on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit to earn his European Tour card for the 2015-16 season.
GANT Open: Finished second at the GANT Open.
The Barclays Kenya Open: Had a second-place finish at the Barclays Kenya Open.
Lion of Africa Cape Town Open: Won the Sunshine Tour's Lion of Africa Cape Town Open in November. His 16-under par victory with rounds of 73-66-63-70 at Royal Cape GC spelled a five-shot victory over the field including his dad, Kevin.
Amateur Highlights
- Turned professional following his freshman season at the University of Texas. Freshman season in 2013 included being named NCAA Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Season included three victories, in
- Had won nine additional amateur titles prior to his collegiate victories.