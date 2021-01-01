Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
- 2016 Colombia Classic
- 2019 Molino Cañuelas Championship
International Victories (1)
-
2013 Abierto del Club Campestre Los Farallones [DevSeries/Colombia]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-1)
-
2016 Lost to Nate Lashley, David Vanegas, Robert Rohanna, San Luis Championship
-
2019 Defeated Ryan Ruffels, Molino Cañuelas Championship
Personal
- If not a professional golfer, would be a professional tennis player.
- Biggest thrill in golf is making something happen when the stakes are high.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is snowboarding on a steep slope.
- Favorite course he's played is Hazeltine National. Favorite app is Waze ("Saves me when I'm in Colombia.") Favorite college team is the University of Florida. Favorite pro team is Atletico Nacional. Favorite movie is "Law Abiding Citizen," and his favorite city is "any place there is powdered snow." Enjoys eating fondue, and Roger Federer is his favorite athlete.
- Not many people know he likes to read after "hating it for a long time."
- Bucket list includes playing Augusta National, traveling to Bora Bora and meeting LeBron James.
- Is involved with Marisa Baena Foundation in Colombia.
- Has two younger brothers, Miguel and Nicolás. Miguel played golf for the University of Michigan, where he graduated in 2013. Nicolás graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2016 and has played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
- Never plays golf balls featuring No. 3
Special Interests
- Movies, being in the snow
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Highlight was his second career win early in the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season. Finished the year 25th on the Order of Merit, with the victory his only top-10 in 13 tournaments.
-
Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Chase Hanna, 5 and 4.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Played stellar golf on the final day in Buenos Aires, shooting a 6-under 66. Birdied five of his final six holes in regulation—including the 17th and 18th—to force a sudden-death playoff with Australia’s Ryan Ruffels. After the duo both parred the first extra hole, he ended the playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole, the second sudden-death hole, that Ruffels couldn’t match. Win was his second on Tour and first since his win at the 2016 Colombia Classic.
-
Buenaventura Classic: Had the first hole-in-one of the season, making an ace at No. 14 during the first round. Shot an even-par 72 that day, on his way to a T35 finish in Panama.
2018 Season
Had a disappointing PGA TOUR Latinoamerica campaign, with only four made cuts in eight starts. Best finish was a T29. Finished the season 120th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Made only one cut in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, good for a 215th-place Order of Merit finish. Only made cut resulted in a T50. Also made three Korn Ferry Tour appearances, with no made cuts.
2016 Season
Finished the season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with 13 starts, one victory, one runner-up, and six cuts made. Was ninth on the Order of Merit.
-
Shell Championship: Posted his third top-10 of the season, with rounds of 77-72-65-66, to finish T6 in Miami
-
Colombia Classic: Recorded his first career victory on the Tour with a win in Colombia, shooting rounds of 70-66-71-69 to finish at 8-under, two strokes ahead of Daniel Zuluaga and Kelvin Day.
-
San Luis Championship: Opened the season with five straight missed cuts then put together a solid effort in San Luis. Finished at 7-under 281 at the end of regulation, earning a spot in a four-man playoff with Nate Lashley, Robert Rohanna and David Vanegas, an extra session that Lashley won.
2015 Season
Finished the Latinoamérica Tour season ranked 52nd on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut in seven Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Monday-qualified in Charlotte to make his second career PGA TOUR start (missed the cut).
-
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Had a top-25 in Panama when he T12.
-
Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Finished T2 in Mazatlán in March for his fourth runner-up career finish on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2014 Season
Entered 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting one top-10 and five top-25s. Made 11 cuts, missed seven and had one WD. Finished 76th on the money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: T46 at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open to end up 76th, missing by one a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and full exempt status for 2015.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Best finish was T8 at Victoria National GC in Indiana in late June. Was in third place after three rounds. Shot 74 on Sunday. Rose to 47th on the money list.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Finished T25 in Louisiana. With three Regular Season events remaining, was 64th in earnings.
-
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Just missed a top-10, finishing T12 in Brazil.
-
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: In lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start in February, finished T2 in his native Colombi, three shots behind winner David Vanegas.
2013 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. Made nine cuts, had three top-10s and enjoyed seven top-25s overall. Finished season 18th on the Order of Merit.
-
82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: Best finish, a T3, came in April at the 82 Abierto OSDE del Centro. Other top-10s came at Aberto do Brasil and Arturo Calle Colombian Classic.
2012 Season
Was co-medalist at June's Qualifying Tournament. Played 11 events that fall, which included five top-fives and seven top-25s. Finished sixth on the Order of Merit. On Korn Ferry Tour, made two starts, missing both cuts.
-
Lexus Peru Open: Finished T2 at the Lexus Peru Open.
-
65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: Finished T2 at the 65 Arturo Calle Colombian Classic.
2011 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2011 and finished in the top 25 in both.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished runner-up at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: He was T19 in his home country's Colombia Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Ranked third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking after finishing runner-up at Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
- Was the 2011 SEC individual champion.