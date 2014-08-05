|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
James Sacheck
Full Name
SAY-check
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
May 28, 1986
Birthday
35
AGE
South Bend, Indiana
Birthplace
Fort Worth, Texas
Residence
Wife, Brittany; Jettson (5/8/2014)
Family
Texas Christian University (2009, Finance/Real Estate)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$180,230
Career Earnings
Fort Worth, TX, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made the cut in just four of nine Korn Ferry Tour starts. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.
2012 Season
2011 Season
Made the cut in eight of 25 starts and had a pair of top-10s during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour an made 15 starts.