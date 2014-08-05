×
James Sacheck
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2011

Personal

  • Has two brothers. Older brother, Tad, played golf at Indiana University.
  • Lists Will Hutter as an instructor.
  • Biggest thrill in golf is playing in five straight U.S. Amateurs.
  • Biggest thrill outside golf is getting married.
  • Favorite golf courses are Victoria National GC near Evansville, Ind., and Wolf Run GC. He would like to play Augusta National.
  • Favorite teams are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the TCU Horned Frogs, the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts.
  • Only drinks milk or water.
  • Favorite TV show is "How I Met Your Mother," and "Pirates of the Caribbean" is his favorite movie. San Francisco is his favorite place to visit, and St. Lucia is his favorite vacation spot. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods are his favorite athletes to watch, and Eminem is his favorite entertainer.
  • Would have his dad and brothers in his dream foursome.

Special Interests

  • Watching movies, reading, Notre Dame football

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Made the cut in just four of nine Korn Ferry Tour starts. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Best week was a T26 at the Cox Classic.

2012 Season

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T14 at the News Sentinel Open in late August.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Had his two best outings of the season during the summer, finishing T7 at the Children's Invitational in late July.

2011 Season

Made the cut in eight of 25 starts and had a pair of top-10s during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Fired an 8-under 63 in the third round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational and moved to within three strokes of the 54-hole leader. Finished T9 in Columbus.
  • Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Earned the first top-10 with a T7 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Closed with a 5-under 66 that featured a birdie-eagle finish.

2010 Season

Played on the eGolf Tour an made 15 starts.

  • Golf in Morocco Classic: His best finish was a T7 at the Golf in Morocco Classic.