JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2013
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist
International Victories (1)
-
2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open [Can]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist
Personal
- Attended Fargo (North Dakota) North High School. Has two sisters.
- Favorite courses he's played are Pumpkin Ridge and Oakmont CC and would like to play Augusta National.
- Favorite app is chive and favorite book is The DaVinci Code.
- Enjoys vacationing in Minneapolis, Hawaii and Tampa.
- Likes watching Michael Jordan and follows the Minnesota Gophers.
- Favorite movie is "Law Abiding Citizen."
- Favorite city to visit is Tampa Bay, Fla.
- Keeps Clif and Nature Valley bars in his golf bag.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Played in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events, making five cuts.
-
Greater Dallas Open: His best finish was a T44 at the Greater Dallas Open in June.
2014 Season
Made the cut in nine of 14 PGA TOUR Canada starts and ended the season No. 8 on Order of Merit.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T50 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: At the Staal Foundation Open, birdied the 72nd hole to finish in a four-way T11, allowing him to move past Matt Harmon to No. 3 in the Order of Merit to earn the third and final exemption into the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open.
-
The Players Cup: Three events later, opened with rounds of 68-67 en route to a T5 finish at The Players Cup for second top-10 finish of the campaign.
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Second-year member held the 54-hole lead after opening 66-65-67 and posting a final-round 70 to capture the Bayview Place Island Savings Open for his first PGA TOUR Canada victory. Converted a two-putt on the 72nd hole to win by one shot over 2010 winner Brock Mackenzie and Tim Madigan. Moved to No. 2 on the Order of Merit behind PC Financial Open champion Joel Dahmen.
2013 Season
Made the cut in seven of nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada but did not post a top-25 finish. Made seven cuts in nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada, including three top-25 finishes.
-
Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Best finish was a tie for 20th at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School: Earned exempt status at the 2014 Qualifying Tournament, finishing T14 with rounds of 73-73-70-68.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut after consecutive, 1-over 71s.
2012 Season
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Played at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Began the season finale with a 4-under 66 and went on to T41 in Ponte Vedra Beach.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Top-25 finish there allowed him a playing spot in the following week's Miccosukee Championship. Opened with a 4-over 75 then recovered with rounds of 68-70-70 in Miami to T13.
-
Neediest Kids Championship: Monday qualifier at the Neediest Kids Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and held the 54-hole lead at 8-under par after rounds of 65-68-69. Was one ahead to begin the final round but stumbled with a 77 on the final day and finished T8, which earned him a start the following week at the Miccosukee Championship in Miami.
2010 Season
-
Soboba Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the Soboba Golf Classic, his first Korn Ferry Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the individual state high school champion in North Dakota and was also part of an undefeated state high school basketball championship team.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE