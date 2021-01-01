×
Josh Persons
Josh Persons

Josh Persons

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Minnesota (2006, Marketing)
College
Fargo, North Dakota
Birthplace
166
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2015)
$8,428
Official Money (2015)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2015)
70.88
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
RESULTS

Josh Persons
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2013
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist

International Victories (1)

  • 2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist

Personal

  • Attended Fargo (North Dakota) North High School. Has two sisters.
  • Favorite courses he's played are Pumpkin Ridge and Oakmont CC and would like to play Augusta National.
  • Favorite app is chive and favorite book is The DaVinci Code.
  • Enjoys vacationing in Minneapolis, Hawaii and Tampa.
  • Likes watching Michael Jordan and follows the Minnesota Gophers.
  • Favorite movie is "Law Abiding Citizen."
  • Favorite city to visit is Tampa Bay, Fla.
  • Keeps Clif and Nature Valley bars in his golf bag.

Special Interests

  • Hunting

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Played in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events, making five cuts.

  • Greater Dallas Open: His best finish was a T44 at the Greater Dallas Open in June.

2014 Season

Made the cut in nine of 14 PGA TOUR Canada starts and ended the season No. 8 on Order of Merit.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T50 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: At the Staal Foundation Open, birdied the 72nd hole to finish in a four-way T11, allowing him to move past Matt Harmon to No. 3 in the Order of Merit to earn the third and final exemption into the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open.
  • The Players Cup: Three events later, opened with rounds of 68-67 en route to a T5 finish at The Players Cup for second top-10 finish of the campaign.
  • Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Second-year member held the 54-hole lead after opening 66-65-67 and posting a final-round 70 to capture the Bayview Place Island Savings Open for his first PGA TOUR Canada victory. Converted a two-putt on the 72nd hole to win by one shot over 2010 winner Brock Mackenzie and Tim Madigan. Moved to No. 2 on the Order of Merit behind PC Financial Open champion Joel Dahmen.

2013 Season

Made the cut in seven of nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada but did not post a top-25 finish. Made seven cuts in nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada, including three top-25 finishes.

  • Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Best finish was a tie for 20th at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School: Earned exempt status at the 2014 Qualifying Tournament, finishing T14 with rounds of 73-73-70-68.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut after consecutive, 1-over 71s.

2012 Season

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Played at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Began the season finale with a 4-under 66 and went on to T41 in Ponte Vedra Beach.
  • Miccosukee Championship: Top-25 finish there allowed him a playing spot in the following week's Miccosukee Championship. Opened with a 4-over 75 then recovered with rounds of 68-70-70 in Miami to T13.
  • Neediest Kids Championship: Monday qualifier at the Neediest Kids Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and held the 54-hole lead at 8-under par after rounds of 65-68-69. Was one ahead to begin the final round but stumbled with a 77 on the final day and finished T8, which earned him a start the following week at the Miccosukee Championship in Miami.

2010 Season

  • Soboba Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the Soboba Golf Classic, his first Korn Ferry Tour start.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the individual state high school champion in North Dakota and was also part of an undefeated state high school basketball championship team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2013