Special Interests
- Music, working out, hanging out with friends and family
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season 13th on the final Points List after appearing in eight tournaments, making the cut in half of them and recording two top-10s, both of them third-place performances.
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Saved his best round of the week, a 4-under 67 on the final day in Bucaramanga, Colombia, to finish T3 with 54-hole tri-leader Patrick Newcomb, three strokes behind winner Sam Stevens.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 19th on the points list.
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Had an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation that would have given him the title in Jacksonville, but he missed, falling into a sudden-death playoff with David Pastore and eventual winner Carson Young. On the first extra hole, put his second shot on the green on the par-4 18th at Hidden Hills GC but left his birdie putt well short. Watched as Young dropped his birdie putt from 25 feet to settle for T2 with Pastore.
Estrella del Mar Open: Had four rounds in the 60s at the season-opening tournament in Mazatlan, with three 66s and a third-round 65, but couldn’t parlay his share of the 54-hole lead in the season-opening event into a win. At Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, finished four shots behind winner Alex Rocha, settling for a T3 with Mexico’s Raul Pereda.
2019 Season
Saw action in 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 32nd on the Order of Merit. Made nine cuts and posted three top 10s. Also posted two top-10s in six European Challenge Tour starts while making two European Tour appearances and one visit to the weekend.
Shell Championship: Had a steady performance at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in early December, finishing T7 with Seth Fair and Ryan Ruffels.
ISPS Handa World Invitational: On the European Challenge Tour, scores of 67-69-69-70 led to a T7 at Massereene GC in Antrim, Northern Ireland. Tied with Callum Hill and Mortiz Lampert, six shots out of the Jack Senior-Matthew Baldwin playoff that Senior won.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Used a final-round 65—tying him for the day’s low score with Leandro Marelli—to T8 in Jamaica. It was his first career top-10 in only his second appearance.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in January in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Shot rounds of 75-70-74-69 to T23 with five others at Mission Inn.
2018 Season
Saint-Malo Golf Open: On the Alps Tour, after a slow start at Saint-Malo Golf Resort in Saint-Malo, France, played his final 54 holes in 69-66-69 to T8.
Alps de Andalucia: Had a strong tournament on the Alps tour in June,at La Monacilla Golf, finishing at 5-under to T4, five shots behind winner Alexandre Daydou.
Obidos International Open: In April on the Alps Tour, finished T10 in Obidos, Portugal at Guardian Bom Sucesso GC.
2017 Season
EIN Bay Open: Again playing at Sokhna GC, this time on the B and C Courses, opened with a 66 on his way to a T8 with three others for his second consecutive top-10.
Red Sea Little Venice Open: Playing on the Alps Tour, in the 54-hole tournament in Italy, at Sokhna GC's B and C Courses, rounds of 72-71-69 led to a T7 with 10 others.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a four-year letter winner at Florida State University. Was teammates with current PGA TOUR Latinoamerica veterans Hank Lebioda and Cristobal Del Solar.
- In his senior year at FSU, was a third-team Golfweek All-American selection and a GCSAA honorable mention choice.
- Won one college tournament during his four years in Tallahassee, the 2015 Gary Koch Invitational in Gastonia, N.C. Finished regulation tied with Auburn's Michael Johnson then defeated Johnson in a three-hole, sudden-death playoff.
- Represented Europe on the 2015 Palmer Cup team, a squad that included former PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Max Rottluff and current PGA TOUR player Jon Rahm. In the European team's loss to the U.S., went 1-1 in his two singles matches, defeating Kyle Jones and losing to Robby Shelton.