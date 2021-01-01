JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
Personal
- Lowest score he's ever shot was a 62 at Olympia Country Club.
- Lists his hobbies outside of golf as gaming, table tennis, and cars.
- Favorite athlete is Russell Wilson.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, brother, sister and mom.
- Follows the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, and considers Tiger Woods as his biggest influence. Always uses a 1960s U.S. quarter to mark his ball. Also says he only carries one tee in his pocket at any time.
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 11th on the Order of Merit and kept alive his streak of making the cut in every event he's played since 2015 (23 total). Earned ¥306,029, with three top-10s. Began the season with a streak of 11 consecutive made cuts in 11 Series' appearances.
Cadillac Championship: At the Cadillac Championship in Chengdu, fired four under-par rounds on the strength of a Tour-record-setting four eagles to T4 with Cristiano Terragini. Shot a final-round 64 that included seven birdies and an eagle to go with his lone bogey. The T4 tied a career-best.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Had another solid tournament, at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, with four rounds in the 60s in Kunming. Rounds of 65-69-67-68 led to a 15-under finish and a solo-fifth performance–his third top-five of the campaign.
Lanhai Open: Continued his solid play with a strong performance at the weather-shortened Lanhai Open in June. Opened with a 68 to share a five-way tie for the first-round lead. Stumbled a bit on Friday, shooting a 1-over 73. Tied for low round of the day in the third round (with Lincoln Tighe), shooting a 6-under 66. A stroke off the lead with a round to play, he seemed in prime position to make a run at his first title, but heavy rain in Shanghai forced the cancellation of the final round, with officials deeming it a 54-hole event and giving the title to Rohan Blizard. His ¥105,600 payday was the best of his career as he moved to fifth on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Finished 26th on the final Order of Merit, appearing in 11 of the 12 tournaments and posting two top-10s.
Nine Dragons Open: Had a solid tournament in mid-November, at the Nine Dragons Open. Enjoyed four par-or-better rounds, including back-to-back 69s during difficult scoring conditions at the rainy, cold course. Had a double bogey-6 on No. 8 midway through his final round, and then added back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. Couldn't recover enough, finishing with two pars when he needed two birdies to join the Haimeng Chao-Zecheng Dou playoff. His fourth-place finish was a career-best.
Ping An Bank Open: After making the cut in all his previous PGA TOUR China starts, put four solid rounds together to earn his first top-10, a T8 at the Ping An Bank Open. Began the Beijing tournament with a 3-under 69 at Qinghe Bay GC and then was par or better the rest of the way, firing a final-round 70.
China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: At the Second Global Qualifying Tournament at CTS Tycoon in Shenzhen in February, shot four consecutive rounds of 74 to finish T16 with Jeff Berkshire and Jong Heon Park, securing conditional PGA TOUR China Series' status for the season.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Had his best finish of the Ping An Bank China Tour - PGA TOUR China Series' season when he strung together back-to-back 71s on the weekend to T20 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
PGM Rahman Putra Championship: Turned in a strong showing on the Asian Development Tour in late-June, finishing solo third at the PGM Rahman Putra Championship in Malaysia. Fired a 7-under 65 and a 6-under 66 in the second and third rounds, respectively.
2014 Season
On the Asian Tour, made the cut in eight of 14 events.
Bank BRI Indonesia Open: Did not have a top-10 during the year but did finish T12 for his top showing. Shot rounds of 74-70 on the weekend at the Bank BRI Indonesia Open after sitting in a tie for fourth at the halfway mark with Scott Hend, three shots behind leader Padraig Harrington.
ICTSI Philippine Open: Only other top-25 was a T22 at the ICTSI Philippine Open.
2010 Season
Made five starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with one made cut. Also played sporadically on the All American Gateway Tour on that circuit's winter series. Had three top-fives in five starts–his top finishes third-place efforts at the Desert Winter Tournament 10 and the Winter Series Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the NCAA Division II Player of the Year in both 2007 and 2008 at Sonoma State.
- Won seven times in college.
- Played as a senior with his younger brother.