×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Dustin Garza
Dustin Garza

Dustin Garza

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
Wichita State University (2010, Criminal Justice)
College
McAllen, Texas
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
Wichita State University (2010, Criminal Justice)
College
McAllen, Texas
Birthplace
128
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2013)
$28,634
Official Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
71.24
Scoring Average (2013)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Dustin Garza
Dustin Garza
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Dustin Garza

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

January 08, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

McAllen, Texas

Birthplace

Mission, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Wichita State University (2010, Criminal Justice)

College

2010

Turned Pro

$47,065

Career Earnings

Mission, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

Personal

  • Lists golf instructors as Peter Murphy, Hamie Gomez, Carlos Espinosa and Butch Harmon.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is shooting a 14-point buck during a deer hunt.
  • First car was a Mustang.
  • Favorite professional sports team is the San Antonio Spurs. Favorite college team is Texas. Favorite movie is "Tin Cup." Favorite food is Chinese. Favorite athlete to watch is Tiger Woods.
  • Not many people know that he is Mexican-American.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, clay shooting

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Did not make a start on Tour. Made the cut in all five of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, collecting one top-5 and two top-25 finishes to close the season ranked 45th in the Order of Merit.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Reached the final stage of PGA TOUR Q-School and finished T149 to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • Dominican Republic Open: Best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish was T5 at the Dominican Republic Open.
  • Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: Lowest 18 was a 6-under par 66 in the opening round of the season at the Mundo Maya Open, an event he finished T15.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Miami: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T4 at the Qualifying Tournament at the Doral's White Course.

2011 Season

Made 17 starts in Korn Ferry Tour events but did not make a cut.

2010 Season

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Missed the cut in his only career Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
  • Travelers Championship: Missed the cut in his only start on the PGA TOUR, at the Travelers Championship.