Dustin Garza
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
January 08, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
McAllen, Texas
Birthplace
Mission, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Wichita State University (2010, Criminal Justice)
College
2010
Turned Pro
$47,065
Career Earnings
Mission, TX, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Did not make a start on Tour. Made the cut in all five of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, collecting one top-5 and two top-25 finishes to close the season ranked 45th in the Order of Merit.
2011 Season
Made 17 starts in Korn Ferry Tour events but did not make a cut.
2010 Season