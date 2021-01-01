JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
Personal
- Has a sister Emily, who is a CPA.
- Graduated from the University of Findlay in 2008, with a degree in entrepreneurship.
- Detroit Golf Club and Arcadia Bluffs are his favorite golf courses.
- Never travels without a foam roller.
- Favorite TV show is Person of Interest and favorite movies are Top Gun and Fast and Furious. His favorite teams are the University of Michigan, the Detroit Pistons (NBA), Detroit Lions (NFL) and Detroit Tigers (MLB). His favorite book is The Bible. His favorite band is Guns N' Roses. Favorite food is pizza. Favorite athletes are Tiger Woods and Lebron James. Favorite city is Chicago and his favorite vacation spot Alaska.
- Not many people know that he was a vegetarian for three years.
- Tiger Woods, Harry Vardon and Francis Ouimet would round out his dreamed foursome.
- Bucket list includes flying a fighter jet and playing at Augusta National.
- Favorite quote: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding, but trust in him and he will make your paths straight" – Proverbs 3:5-6
- Favorite charities are Young Life and The Potter's House.
- After turning pro in 2008 he has also played on the NGA Tour, the Fore the Players Tour and eGolf Tour.
Special Interests
- Skiing, cars, rollercoasters.
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T22 finish at the U.S. Q-School played in Sebring, Florida in January.
2016 Season
Made 15 stars and one cut on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Closed the year with a T11 finish at the Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM - DevSeries Final in Mexico to earn conditional status for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2017 season.
-
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Only cut made in 15 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a T17 finish at the 111th VISA Open de Argentina in November.
2015 Season
-
All you need is Ecuador Open: Finished T57 at the Ecuador Open for his only cut made in three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Missed the cut at the Staal Foundation Open in his first career starts on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada.
2014 Season
Made the cut in five of his 12 starts to finish the season ranked No. 88 on the Order of Merit.
-
Stella Artois Open: Finished T10 at the Stella Artois Open in Guatemala to collect his first and only top-25 of the season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T44 at the Qualifying Tournament played in Lima, Peru in January.
2013 Season
Made the cut in four of his nine starts and had two top-25 finishes. Finished the season ranked No. 94 on the Order of Merit.
-
66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club: T11 at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic as his best in November.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T39 at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Florida in February.
2010 Season
Made his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA.