JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (3)
-
2013 Monterrey [Mexico]
-
2013 Club de Golf La Herradura [Mex]
-
2015 Tijuana [Mexico]
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Attended St. Augustine High School in San Diego, Calif.
- If not a professional golfer would be a financial adviser.
- Favorite course played is Pinehurst No. 2.
- Would like to play St. Andrews.
- Favorite teams are the Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers, the San Diego Padres, the San Diego Chargers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Favorite movies are "Wedding Crashers" and "Scent of a Woman." Favorite entertainers are The Killers, Coldplay and Jay-Z. Favorite athletes are Kobe Bryant and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Favorite places are Park City, Utah, and Chicago.
- Would like to trade places for one day with F1 pilot Sebastian Vettel.
- First-tee introduction song would be "Pursuit of Happiness."
- Ben Hogan, Michael Jordan and Víctor Regalado would round out his dreamed foursome.
- Regalado, the only Mexican player ever to win on the PGA TOUR, used to be his instructor and remains a close friend.
- Not many people know that he played baseball for 13 years.
- Favorite quote is: "For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?"
Special Interests
- Working out, being with family
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with eight made cuts and one top-10. Finished 50th on the Order of Merit.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Missed the cut at the El Bosque Mexico Championship.
2015 Season
Played in 15 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and recorded eight top 25s.
-
Dominican Republic Open: Had a top-10 finish, a T10, at the Dominican Republic Open, where he came back from an opening round of 76.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: As the defending champion, he went on to T6 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open for his best result this season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship in his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Club Campestre Tijuana: Claimed his second career win on the Mexican Tour at his home course, the Club Campestre Tijuana, in July. Led the 54-hole event from start to finish, posting rounds of 65-69-67 to finish at 201 (-15) and win by five over Rodolfo Cazaubón. Dedicated his win to his grandmother, Yolanda, who had passed away six weeks earlier.
2014 Season
With a victory, three top-10s, six top-25s and 11 cuts made in 16 starts, he went on to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 7 in the Order of Merit. Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events and made two cuts.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T109 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
-
Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Shared runner-up honors at the Hyundai – BBVA 88th Abierto de Chile, where he finished one stroke behind tournament champion Jorge Fernández Valdés.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Best finish on the Korn Ferry tour came at the Stonebrae Classic (T54).
-
Stella Artois Open: Became the first ever left-handed player to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with his victory at the Stella Artois Open at the Fuego Maya GC at La Reunión Golf Resort on March 30. Carded a birdie on the 72nd hole to finish at 14-under 274 and win by one over Argentina's Nelson Ledesma. Was the tournament's outright leader through 36 holes and had a share of the 54-hole lead. That victory, on the third event of the season, moved him into the second spot on the Tour's Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Finished the season 26th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit.
-
Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch, an event shortened to 54 holes. Held a one-shot lead entering the final round but finished bogey-bogey to lose by one to Ryan Sullivan.
-
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship in his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, in May.
-
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Had a top-10, a T6, at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico.
-
Club de Golf La Herradura: Won his first career tournament as a pro on the Mexican Tour in March, capturing the Club de Golf La Herradura in Monterrey, Mexico.
2012 Season
Finished the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked No. 10 in the Order of Merit. Had three top-10s, seven top-25s and eight cuts made in 11 starts. Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card as one of five players exempt from the Mexican Tour.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Finished T4 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC.
-
Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo: Turned in a T10 at the 59th Brazil Open.
-
TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona: A T6 finish at the TransAmerican Power Products Open in Monterrey, Mexico was his best of the season.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Finished T48 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Mexico Open in June.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Made his first career start on the PGA TOUR, at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico (missed cut).
2011 Season
Was named Mexican Tour's Rookie of the Year after collecting four top-fives and seven top-10s in 10 starts. Also played events on PGA TOUR Canada.
2010 Season
Turned pro in April. Competed on PGA TOUR Canada and the Mexican Tour.
-
Mexico Open Bicentenary: Made his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut at the Mexico Open, where he missed the cut.