JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR: 2015
International Victories (2)
-
2010 JGTO Novil Final [JpnChall]
-
2013 Vana H Cup KBC Augusta [Jpn]
- If not a golfer, says he would be a business man.
- Says his biggest thrill in golf is playing in front of large galleries. Biggest off-the-course thrill is playing tennis.
- Favorite kinds of book are those dealing with psychology.
- Previously lived in New Zealand and was affiliated with North Shore GC. English name is Andrew.
2017 Season
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Recorded his first top-10 of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T10 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
2016 Season
Playing out of the 126-150 category, limited to one event due to injury. Will play out of the Non-Exempt Minor Medical Extension Category in 2016-17, with 11 available events to earn 454 FedExCup points or $717,890 to move into top 125 category for the remainder of the season.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Withdrew in lone start at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
2015 Season
Made 13 of 27 PGA TOUR cuts, with one top-10 to complete the season No. 135 in the FedExCup standings in his rookie season.
-
Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Was T2 at the Humana Challenge in just his fifth career PGA TOUR start. Shot rounds of 68-67-67-65 to finish one stroke behind winner Bill Haas.
2014 Season
Ended the season with 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts, posting five top-25s, highlighted by a T3 and a T5. Missed the cut in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, before recording a T14 and a T11. Began that final week $14,500 behind the 50th-card-position holder. A $23,000 check paved his way to the PGA TOUR for the first time.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: T11 at the Web.com Tour Championship. At TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course, opened with a 65.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T14 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Fired a bogey-free 64 Saturday at the Air Capital Classic. Started the final round three shots back, finished with a 68, good for a T5.
-
Chile Classic: Shot opening and closing rounds of 67-66 for a T3 finish at the Chile Classic in March.
2013 Season
-
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Third second-place performance came in September, at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open. After shooting a first-round 71, came back with middle rounds of 67-68 to take a two-shot 54-hole lead over Akio Sadakata, Y.E. Yang, Masahiro Kawamura and Tetsuji Hiratsuka. Shot a 1-under 71 on the final day but watched as Kawamura fired a 4-under 67 to take the one-shot victory.
-
Fujisankei Classic: Second runner-up effort of the campaign came at the Fujisankei Classic. On the strength of a final-round, 1-under 69 at Fujizakura CC, made it into a playoff with Hideto Tanihara and Matsuyma, with Matsuyama prevailing.
-
Diamond Cup Golf: Came close to winning earlier in the season, at the Diamond Cup Golf. Finished at 7-under 281 at Oarai GC, in a T2 position with Hyung-Sung Kim and Brad Kennedy, two shots shy of winner Hideki Matsuyama.
-
Vana H Cup KBC Augusta: Broke through and won for the first time, capturing the weather-shortened Vana H Cup KBC Augusta. Shot rounds of 67-68-69 to edge Jung-Gon Hwang by two shots at Keya GC.
2012 Season
After playing so well during his sophomore year, had something of a disappointing campaign on the Japan Golf Tour, failing to record a top-10 in 22 starts.
2011 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented South Korea at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. Teamed with Kim Hyung Sung to T9 with Spain (Alvaro Quiros and Miguel Angel Jimenez), combining for a best-ball score of 64 in the third round, the duo's best round of the week.
-
Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Added a T7 six starts later, recovering nicely from a third-round 77 at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup by shooting a final-round 64 (10 birdies, two bogeys), moving up 31 places after starting the day tied for 38th. Ended up making 17 cuts in 20 official starts.
-
The Crowns: Recorded his first top-10 as a professional, opening with a 65 and then firing weekend rounds of 69-67 at The Crowns to T3.
2010 Season
-
Casio World Open: Did not record a top-10, with his T20 at the Casio World Open his best performance.
-
JGTO Novil Final: Won the Japan Golf Tour Challenge Tour, winning the JGTO Novil Final in late-October. In the 54-hole event, shot rounds of 68-69-66 to cruise to a three-shot triumph over Hidezumi Shirakata.
-
Tsuruya Open: Joined the Japan Golf Tour and finished T27 in his first outing, the Tsuruya Open.
1900 Season
-
Tsuruya Open: Best finish came in his second event, the Tsuruya Open. Finished T13, thanks to a final-round 67.
Amateur Highlights
- In a New Zealand golf tournament, claimed first-place honors among those under the age of 23. As a teenager, achieved the same feat in the category of players under the age of 19.