×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Sung Joon Park
Sung Joon Park

Sung Joon Park

Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
35
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
South Korea
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
35
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
South Korea
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2018)
OWGR--
OWGR
71.466
Scoring Average (2018)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Sung Joon Park
Sung Joon Park
Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Sung Joon Park

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

June 09, 1986

Birthday

35

AGE

South Korea

Birthplace

South Korea

Residence

Single

Family

2006

Turned Pro

$719,005

Career Earnings

Los Angeles, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • PGA TOUR: 2015

International Victories (2)

  • 2010 JGTO Novil Final [JpnChall]
  • 2013 Vana H Cup KBC Augusta [Jpn]

National Teams

  • 2011 World Cup

Personal

  • If not a golfer, says he would be a business man.
  • Says his biggest thrill in golf is playing in front of large galleries. Biggest off-the-course thrill is playing tennis.
  • Favorite kinds of book are those dealing with psychology.
  • Previously lived in New Zealand and was affiliated with North Shore GC. English name is Andrew.

Special Interests

  • Computer games

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Recorded his first top-10 of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T10 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.

2016 Season

Playing out of the 126-150 category, limited to one event due to injury. Will play out of the Non-Exempt Minor Medical Extension Category in 2016-17, with 11 available events to earn 454 FedExCup points or $717,890 to move into top 125 category for the remainder of the season.

  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Withdrew in lone start at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2015 Season

Made 13 of 27 PGA TOUR cuts, with one top-10 to complete the season No. 135 in the FedExCup standings in his rookie season.

  • Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Was T2 at the Humana Challenge in just his fifth career PGA TOUR start. Shot rounds of 68-67-67-65 to finish one stroke behind winner Bill Haas.

2014 Season

Ended the season with 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts, posting five top-25s, highlighted by a T3 and a T5. Missed the cut in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, before recording a T14 and a T11. Began that final week $14,500 behind the 50th-card-position holder. A $23,000 check paved his way to the PGA TOUR for the first time.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: T11 at the Web.com Tour Championship. At TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course, opened with a 65.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T14 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
  • Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Fired a bogey-free 64 Saturday at the Air Capital Classic. Started the final round three shots back, finished with a 68, good for a T5.
  • Chile Classic: Shot opening and closing rounds of 67-66 for a T3 finish at the Chile Classic in March.

2013 Season

  • Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Third second-place performance came in September, at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open. After shooting a first-round 71, came back with middle rounds of 67-68 to take a two-shot 54-hole lead over Akio Sadakata, Y.E. Yang, Masahiro Kawamura and Tetsuji Hiratsuka. Shot a 1-under 71 on the final day but watched as Kawamura fired a 4-under 67 to take the one-shot victory.
  • Fujisankei Classic: Second runner-up effort of the campaign came at the Fujisankei Classic. On the strength of a final-round, 1-under 69 at Fujizakura CC, made it into a playoff with Hideto Tanihara and Matsuyma, with Matsuyama prevailing.
  • Diamond Cup Golf: Came close to winning earlier in the season, at the Diamond Cup Golf. Finished at 7-under 281 at Oarai GC, in a T2 position with Hyung-Sung Kim and Brad Kennedy, two shots shy of winner Hideki Matsuyama.
  • Vana H Cup KBC Augusta: Broke through and won for the first time, capturing the weather-shortened Vana H Cup KBC Augusta. Shot rounds of 67-68-69 to edge Jung-Gon Hwang by two shots at Keya GC.

2012 Season

After playing so well during his sophomore year, had something of a disappointing campaign on the Japan Golf Tour, failing to record a top-10 in 22 starts.

2011 Season

  • OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented South Korea at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. Teamed with Kim Hyung Sung to T9 with Spain (Alvaro Quiros and Miguel Angel Jimenez), combining for a best-ball score of 64 in the third round, the duo's best round of the week.
  • Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Added a T7 six starts later, recovering nicely from a third-round 77 at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup by shooting a final-round 64 (10 birdies, two bogeys), moving up 31 places after starting the day tied for 38th. Ended up making 17 cuts in 20 official starts.
  • The Crowns: Recorded his first top-10 as a professional, opening with a 65 and then firing weekend rounds of 69-67 at The Crowns to T3.

2010 Season

  • Casio World Open: Did not record a top-10, with his T20 at the Casio World Open his best performance.
  • JGTO Novil Final: Won the Japan Golf Tour Challenge Tour, winning the JGTO Novil Final in late-October. In the 54-hole event, shot rounds of 68-69-66 to cruise to a three-shot triumph over Hidezumi Shirakata.
  • Tsuruya Open: Joined the Japan Golf Tour and finished T27 in his first outing, the Tsuruya Open.

1900 Season

  • Tsuruya Open: Best finish came in his second event, the Tsuruya Open. Finished T13, thanks to a final-round 67.

Amateur Highlights

  • In a New Zealand golf tournament, claimed first-place honors among those under the age of 23. As a teenager, achieved the same feat in the category of players under the age of 19.