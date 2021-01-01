Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
Personal
- Attended Oak Grove High School.
- Favorite professional team is the Phoenix Suns. Favorite movies are those in the James Bond series and "Caddyshack."
- Uses Mississippi State headcovers for his clubs.
- Not many people know the only songs he can play on guitar are those by Pearl Jam, his favorite band.
- Biggest thrill in golf was making holes-in-one on back-to-back days in Brazil.
- Favorite courses include Sea Island GC and Half Moon Bay GL.
- Favorite app is Quizup. Favorite TV shows are "Homeland" and "Newsroom." Favorite athletes are Steve Nash, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Favorite cities are Portland and Phoenix.
- Would like to trade places with Michael Jordan in 1993.
- Motto is "I am quick, not fast."
- Bucket list includes playing golf on every continent and visiting the Himalayas.
- Supports The First Tee of Jackson and Hattiesburg.
- Played on the Gateway Tour in 2010 and the Hooters Tour in 2011-12.
Special Interests
- Mountain biking, hiking, ping-pong, basketball
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one top-10, four top-25s, and 14 cuts made. Was 68th on the Regular Season money list.
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Recorded his lone top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship with rounds of 68-64-66-72.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Secured a share of the first-round lead with an opening 8-under 63 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Followed that up with a 5-under 67 in the second round and was tied for the lead entering the weekend. Fell into a T40 finish with closing rounds of 71-75.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Took sole possession of the 36-hole lead at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER with back-to-back opening rounds of 6-under 65. Fell into T26 with rounds of 74-73 to close in Louisiana.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, three top-10s, five top-25s and 14 cuts made. Was 62nd on the combined final money list. Played the weekend in his first three events of the year, in Panama, Bogota and Cartagena. Ended the Regular Season 53rd in earnings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made three of four cuts.
Hotel Fitness Championship: His best finish was a T44 at the opening-Hotel Fitness Championship.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: T9 in the WinCo Foods Portland Open in late-August.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Salvaged his season and a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T4 in the News Sentinel Open.
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Earned his first top 10 in his fourth start, the Brasil Champions. After opening with rounds of 70-67-66, closed with a final-round 64 to finish T9. Made his next two cuts before missing cuts in nine of his next 10 tournaments, dropping 77th on the money list with just two Regular Season events remaining.
2014 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording one top-10 and three top-25s. Made nine cuts. Finished the season 93rd on the money list.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T8 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: At 91st in earnings, came to the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open in August in need of a splash and made one in the first round when he fired a 63. Rounds of 70-73-75 and a T41 finish followed, dashing hopes of playing his way into the top-75 and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Top-25 came at the Air Capital Classic in June (T14).
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Top-25 came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May (T18).
WNB Golf Classic: Best performance came at the WNB Golf Classic in April with a T9. Got into the mix with a third-round 65 but the final round was canceled due to high winds in Midland. It was his first Tour top-10.
2013 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in Chile and Brazil.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Fired 20-under par to capture medalist honors at his second stage Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School qualifier in Gautier, Miss., in November.
2012 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T139.
2011 Season
Viking Classic: Successfully Monday-qualified into his second PGA TOUR event, at the Viking Classic, but missed the cut after rounds of 72-72.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made PGA TOUR debut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after successfully Monday qualifying.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a three-time state champion at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Earned American Junior Golf Association All-American honors.
- Won Callis Communication Intercollegiate while playing for Mississippi State.