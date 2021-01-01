×
Steve Saunders
Steve Saunders

Steve Saunders

United States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
University of New Mexico (2009, Marketing)
College
Douglas, Wyoming
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2015)
Official Money (2015)
Top 10 Finishes (2015)
73.10
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
RESULTS

Steve Saunders
United States
Steve Saunders

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

February 11, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Douglas, Wyoming

Birthplace

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Residence

Single

Family

University of New Mexico (2009, Marketing)

College

2009

Turned Pro

$47,795

Career Earnings

Albuquerque, NM, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

Personal

  • His earliest golf memory was playing golf at Paa-Ko Ridge in Albuquerque for the first time.
  • Says if he weren't a pro golfer he'd seek to be an astrophysicist or astronaut.
  • His biggest thrill in golf is stepping up to a really important or challenging shot and pulling it off under pressure.
  • Enjoys playing Paa-Ko Ridge, Saticoy CC, TPC Sawgrass and any Desert Mountain course.
  • Would love to play Augusta National or anywhere "really sweet" in the Pacific Northwest.
  • His favorite teams as a kid were the Chicago Bulls, Denver Broncos, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Penguins and any University of New Mexico team.
  • He never travels without a Metallica t-shirt.
  • His superstition is he will keep playing the same ball for an entire round if "it's treating me OK and not too scuffed up." He'll then save the ones from good rounds for his shag bag.
  • Favorite TV shows include "Family Guy," "Archer," "Louie" and anything science-related. Favorite movies include "Fight Club," and "Cloud Atlas." Enjoys any food with green chile. Favorite dining spot is Sadie's in Albuquerque. Favorite athletes in another sport include LeBron James, Wes Welker, Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, Larry Bird and Rafael Nadal. Favorite vacation spots are Bigfork in Montana, Vancouver and Victoria, in British Columbia, Canada, Banff, Jasper and Glacier National Parks and anywhere in Southern California.
  • Says he'd love to trade places for a day or longer with anyone about to go to the moon or another body farther away.
  • Is a big Metallica fan.
  • Was a "borderline professional" video gamer in high school and competed in many leagues and tournaments.
  • His dream foursome would include Teddy Roosevelt, Tiger Woods and Titanic Thompson.
  • Bucket list includes winning every major, playing on a Ryder Cup team, meeting Metallica and going into space.

Special Interests

  • Skiing, riding snowmobiles

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, which resulted in eight cuts made and the 111th spot on the money list. Finished season on a sour note missing the cut in his last five events.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Best performance came in March at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. After an opening-round 72, bounced back with a second-round 66 that included five birdies on the back nine and a triple bogey on the par-5 12th. Came back Saturday with an eagle on the par-5 12th and added five additional birdies for a 65. A final-round 69 earned him a T5, his best finish on Tour to date.

2013 Season

Made four starts on the PGA TOUR Canada but missed the cut in all four of those starts. Also played events on the Adams Pro Golf Tour and All-American Gateway Tours, among others.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Turned in a strong performance at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in California, finishing T3.