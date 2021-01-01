|
Steve Saunders
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
February 11, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Douglas, Wyoming
Birthplace
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Residence
Single
Family
University of New Mexico (2009, Marketing)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$47,795
Career Earnings
Albuquerque, NM, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, which resulted in eight cuts made and the 111th spot on the money list. Finished season on a sour note missing the cut in his last five events.
2013 Season
Made four starts on the PGA TOUR Canada but missed the cut in all four of those starts. Also played events on the Adams Pro Golf Tour and All-American Gateway Tours, among others.