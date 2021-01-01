JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2010
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
Personal
- Attended Langley Secondary school in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.
- Favorite golf memory is playing St. Andrews and Carnoustie in Scotland in the same day.
- If not a professional golfer, would be in real estate.
- Biggest thrill in golf was seeing the University of Louisiana-Lafayette win its conference title via playoff in 2007 at Disney World.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is jetboating on the Niagara River rapids.
- Favorite courses are Squire Creek and Northview Ridge Course.
- Would like to play Cypress Point.
- Favorite website is barstoolsports.com
- Favorite TV shows are "Seinfeld," "Homeland" and "24." Favorite movie is "Snatch." Favorite musical group is the Dave Matthews Band. Favorite athlete is Ryan Kesler of the Vancouver Canucks. Favorite vacation spot is Wailea, Hawaii. Favorite college team is the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns. Favorite pro teams are the Vancouver Canucks and New Orleans Saints.
- Person he would trade places with for a day is "anyone playing Cypress Point because I want to play it."
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Moe Norman.
- Not many people know he is distantly related to the actor Jim Carrey.
- Bucket list includes the Canucks winning the Stanley Cup.
- First-tee intro song would be "Pursuit of Happiness" by Steve Aoki.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished solo seventh at the Mexico Q-School in Mazatlán to secure exempt status for the events to be played during the first half of the 2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2016 Season
Made the cut in three of his seven starts on the Mackenzie Tour.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: A T23 finish was his best at the Freedom 55 Financial Open.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Missed the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open on his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T137 at the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Only start on the Mackenzie Tour resulted in a missed cut at the National Capital Open.
2014 Season
Made the cut in four of his nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour to finish the season ranked No. 61 on the Order of Merit.
-
Forces and Families Open: His best finish was T5 at the Forces and Families Open, where he carded a 64 on the final round.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Only cut made in five Korn Ferry Tour starts was T68 at the Nova Scotia Open.
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Made one start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, finishing T9 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico.
2013 Season
Made four cuts in eight starts on the Mackenzie Tour. Won twice on the Adams Tour.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Earned 2014 status on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T56 finish at the final stage of Q-School in December.
-
Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Season was highlighted by a career-best T4 finish at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open.
2012 Season
Made four cuts in eight starts on the Mackenzie Tour.
-
Syncrude Boreal Open presented by AECON: Had a season-best T14 finish at the Syncrude Boreal Open.
2011 Season
Made six cuts in eight starts on the Mackenzie Tour, including a string of five top-30 finishes in a row.
2010 Season
Made seven cuts in nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour.
-
THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Had a season-best T7 finish at the TOUR Championship.
2009 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Fired rounds of 74-69-70-68--281 to finish T10 at the 2009 Fall Qualifying School, earning exempt status for 2010.