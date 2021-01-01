×
Nate Smith
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Duke University (2006, Cultural Anthropology)
College
Santa Monica, California
Birthplace
Performance
Nate Smith
United StatesUnited States
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2010 WNB Golf Classic

Personal

  • Lists Alistair Dyer as an instructor.
  • Favorite course he's played is Cypress Point GL and looks forward to playing Augusta National. Never travels without his "lucky blankie."
  • First car was a Honda Civic. Now drives Ford Explorer.
  • Favorite college team is Duke University and favorite professional team is the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Enjoys watching "The Office" and "Entourage."
  • Favorite movies are "Wedding Crashers" and "Dumb and Dumber."
  • Favorite entertainer is Tupac Shakur.
  • Other favorites include Japanese food, Michael Jordan and vacationing in Hawaii.
  • Puts his father, Tiger Woods and Jordan in his dream foursome. Involved with The First Tee of Monterey in California.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not play in any Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR events.

2013 Season

Competed in 14 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Made seven cuts. Played in one PGA TOUR event.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Best finish was a T11 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
  • Wells Fargo Championship: T50 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Added a T14 at the WNB Golf Classic, his only tournament of the year where he posted four sub-par scores.
  • Mylan Classic: Finished T19 at the Mylan Classic.

2011 Season

The PGA TOUR rookie made eight cuts in 24 TOUR starts. Also made three Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: His best finish was a T31 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, thanks to four rounds at par or better.

2010 Season

Finished his rookie season No. 27 on the money list, making the cut in 16 of 28 starts. Had eight top-25 finishes and chalked up his first career win in the process.

  • Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Entered the Tour Championship No. 24 on the money list but a T33 finish dropped him to No. 27, $10,047 out of the top-25.
  • Soboba Golf Classic: Continued his solid play after his Midland win by finishing T5 in his next start, the Soboba Classic. Eagled the par-5 18th hole on Sunday to jump from T16 to T5. Recorded four rounds in the 60's to pick up his third top-10.
  • WNB Golf Classic: Fired a final-round 66 at Midland Country Club to win by two strokes over a trio of contenders at the WNB Golf Classic. Began the final round two shots back of leader Darron Stiles (71) but kick-started his day with a birdie on the first hole. Moved into the lead when veteran Brandt Jobe bogeyed the final hole to finish at 16-under par. Needing only par to win, rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt to reach 18-under and make the final margin two shots. First-place check of $94,500 vaulted him from No. 78 on the money list to No. 25.
  • Mexico Open Bicentenary: First top-10 came the next week, with a T9 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary, where his 7-under 65 Saturday moved him into contention after making the 36-hole cut on the number (2-over).
  • Fort Smith Classic: In May, fired a 9-under 61 to take the opening-round lead by three strokes at the Fort Smith Classic. Held the second-round lead by one and was only one shot off the pace entering the final day at Hardscrabble CC but shot a 1-over 71 and wound up T16.

2009 Season

Played on the European Challenge Tour.

2008 Season

Played on the Hooters Tour for a second season.

2007 Season

Was a member of the Hooters Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time All-American at Duke University. Attended Robert Louis Stevenson High School in Pebble Beach, Calif., where he lettered in golf, basketball and baseball.