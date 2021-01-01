|
Nate Smith
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
August 07, 1983
Birthday
37
AGE
Santa Monica, California
Birthplace
Santa Cruz, California
Residence
Single
Family
Duke University (2006, Cultural Anthropology)
College
2006
Turned Pro
$437,981
Career Earnings
Santa Cruz, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not play in any Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR events.
2013 Season
Competed in 14 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Made seven cuts. Played in one PGA TOUR event.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.
2011 Season
The PGA TOUR rookie made eight cuts in 24 TOUR starts. Also made three Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2010 Season
Finished his rookie season No. 27 on the money list, making the cut in 16 of 28 starts. Had eight top-25 finishes and chalked up his first career win in the process.
2009 Season
Played on the European Challenge Tour.
2008 Season
Played on the Hooters Tour for a second season.
2007 Season
Was a member of the Hooters Tour.
Amateur Highlights