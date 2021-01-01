|
Dingfeng Liang
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
132 lbs
60 kg
Weight
August 21, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Hainan, China
Birthplace
Hainan, China
Residence
2009
Turned Pro
$82,847
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR China events, making three cuts. His best performance was a T40 at the second-to-last event of the year, the Hainan Open in Sanya.
2014 Season
Made the cut in his final three starts–at the Nine Dragons Open (66th), the Hainan Open (T39) and the Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon (T24).
2013 Season