Dingfeng Liang
Dingfeng Liang

Dingfeng Liang

China
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
132 lbs
60 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Hainan, China
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
132 lbs
60 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Hainan, China
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR--
OWGR
73.58
Scoring Average

Performance
Dingfeng Liang
Dingfeng Liang
ChinaChina
Dingfeng Liang

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

132 lbs

60 kg

Weight

August 21, 1984

Birthday

36

AGE

Hainan, China

Birthplace

Hainan, China

Residence

2009

Turned Pro

$82,847

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Career Highlights

2015 Season

2015 Season

2014 Season

2014 Season

• Earls Beijing Open: Withdrew in the second round at the Earls Beijing Open due to injury.

  • Earls Beijing Open: Withdrew in the second round at the Earls Beijing Open due to injury.
  2013 Season

2013 Season

  • Foshan Open: Played on the weekend at the European Challenge Tour's Foshan Open. Opened 76-72 before faltering over his final 36 holes, shooting 78-84 to T65.