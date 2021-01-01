×
Paul Apyan
Paul Apyan

Paul Apyan

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
((Business Management, Financial Planning, 2010))
College
London, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

International Victories (1)

  • 2015 Greater Cedar Rapids Open

Personal

  • A talkative person, says he would be doing something that involves talking if he weren't a professional golfer.
  • His earliest golf memory is trading three pacifiers for his first golf club at the age of 2.
  • His biggest thrill in golf in playing with his son.
  • "Relentless" by Tim Grover is his favorite book.
  • Roger Federer is his favorite athlete outside of golf.
  • Says Montevideo, Uruguay is his favorite place in Latin America.
  • His bucket list includes "touching every continent."
  • Played Open Golf Atlanta (2010-2015) and NGA Hooters Tour (2011-2013).

Special Interests

  • Fishing, BBQ

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 17 on the Order of Merit with a record of one runner-up finish and three other top-5s in 16 starts. Had a strong first half of the season, collecting three top-4s in his last four starts between April and May.

  • 63 Aberto do Brasil: Best result of the second half of the season was a T5 finish at the 63rd Aberto do Brasil at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
  • Mazatlan Open: Closed the spring schedule with a T4 finish at the Mazatlán Open, an event he opened with a course record setting 10-under 62 at Estrella del Mar Golf Resort in Mazatlán, Mexico.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: After carding a final round 66 to finish solo fourth at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open in April, he went on to share runner-up honors in his next start at the Casa de Campo DR Open.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Started the year by sharing runner-up honors at the U.S. Q-School in Sebring, Florida to rejoin PGA TOR Latinoamérica. Posted four sub-par rounds to finish two strokes behind medalist Corey Conners.

2015 Season

Played the eGolf Tour and Open Golf Atlanta.

  • Greater Cedar Rapids Open: Won the Greater Cedar Rapids Open in wire-to-wire fashion. Finished at 18-under at Hunters Ridge GC to win by four over Adam Schenk.

2014 Season

Had one top-25 and three cuts made in 12 Tour starts to finish the season ranked 135th on the Order of Merit.

  • 56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: His best finish was T14 at the 56th Abierto Mexicano in Mexico City, where he carded a season low 65 on the third round in October.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T23 finish at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January.

2009 Season

  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: As an amateur he missed the cut at the Chattanooga Classic on his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour.