|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Paul Apyan
Full Name
A-P-N
Pronunciation
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
November 26, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
London, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Chattanooga, TN
Residence
Wife, Leah (Sep. 22, 2012); Son: Paul Cameron (May 3, 2015)
Family
((Business Management, Financial Planning, 2010))
College
2010
Turned Pro
$62,444
Career Earnings
Chattanooga, TN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 17 on the Order of Merit with a record of one runner-up finish and three other top-5s in 16 starts. Had a strong first half of the season, collecting three top-4s in his last four starts between April and May.
2015 Season
Played the eGolf Tour and Open Golf Atlanta.
2014 Season
Had one top-25 and three cuts made in 12 Tour starts to finish the season ranked 135th on the Order of Merit.
2009 Season