Randall Hutchison
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
225 lbs
--
Weight
June 02, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Corpus Christi, Texas
Birthplace
Traverse City, Michigan
Residence
Single
Family
Michigan State University
College
2009
Turned Pro
$84,683
Career Earnings
Traverse City, MI, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made the cut in eight of 19 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. Had five top-25 finishes and one top-10. Missed the cut in eight of his first 10 starts. Posted four finishes of T19 or better in his last nine starts. Got as high as 79th on the earnings' chart after the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
2012 Season
Finished fourth on the Hooters Tour money list after nine top-20 finishes in 15 starts.
2011 Season
2009 Season