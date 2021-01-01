×
Randall Hutchison
Randall Hutchison
Randall Hutchison
Randall Hutchison

6 ft, 2 in

225 lbs

June 02, 1987

34

Corpus Christi, Texas

Traverse City, Michigan

Single

Michigan State University

2009

$84,683

Traverse City, MI, United States

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2011 Michigan Open

Personal

  • Favorite golf memory is breaking 70 for the first time.
  • Follows all Detroit professional sports teams.
  • Would like to switch places with the President of the United States.

Special Interests

  • Hanging out with family and friends

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Made the cut in eight of 19 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. Had five top-25 finishes and one top-10. Missed the cut in eight of his first 10 starts. Posted four finishes of T19 or better in his last nine starts. Got as high as 79th on the earnings' chart after the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

  • Rex Hospital Open: Lone top-10 finish (T9) came at The Rex Hospital Open in June when he shot 65-74-66-67 to jump from 127th in earnings to 84th.

2012 Season

Finished fourth on the Hooters Tour money list after nine top-20 finishes in 15 starts.

  • John Deere Classic: Monday-qualifed into the PGA TOUR's John Deere Classic, where he made his first cut in his second career TOUR start. Finished T45. Had never played a Korn Ferry Tour event prior to 2013.

2011 Season

  • Michigan Open: Won his first professional event at the 2011 Michigan Open.

2009 Season

  • Buick Open: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Buick Open.