Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2011 The Western Championship
International Victories (1)
2011 Western Championship [Can]
Additional Victories (2)
2011 Mexican PGA Championship
2011 The Western Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2014 Defeated Derek Fathauer, Nova Scotia Open
FORME TOUR (0-1)
2011 Lost to José de Jesús Rodríguez, Mexican PGA Championship
Personal
- Favorite golf memory was shooting a 58 and losing money to his dad.
- Grew up playing on a nine-hole golf course.
- Still plays hockey during his weeks home.
- Favorite teams are the Boston Red Sox and the Calgary Flames.
- Enjoys ski trips to Whistler and Silver Star with friends and family.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Wyndham Championship: Shot a 62 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship to hold a share of the lead before finishing T31. Opening 62 marked first career sub-64 score and 18-hole co-lead was his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. Made 186 feet, 7 inches of putts in the first round, the most in a round in the 13 years since the Wyndham Championship moved to Sedgefield Country Club in 2008.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his second season on TOUR, finishing the season at No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded three top-10s, the first of his career, and made 17 cuts in 27 starts.
Puerto Rico Open: Tied three others for second at the Puerto Rico Open, his first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Recorded two eagles (No. 5/R1, No. 17/R2), tied with Nate Lashley for most in the field.
2018 Season
Ended his Korn Ferry Tour season with four top-10s, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Secured his 2018-19 PGA TOUR card with a 12th-place finish on the Finals money list and returned to the TOUR for the first time since 2015. Was 20th in the final priority-ranking order.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T2 at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 18-under 266. Carded a final-round 8-under 63 to secure his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Posted a final-round 66 for a T10 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Rex Hospital Open: Bounced back from a third-round 73 at the Rex Hospital Open with a final-round 8-under 63 to end the week T10.
Panama Championship: In his first made cut of the 2018 season, carded a 4-under 66 during the final round of the Panama Championship to finish the week solo-fourth.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 53 on the money list. Recorded four top-10 finishes. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 64.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Finished T3 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Picked up his first top-10 of the season in Louisiana. Birdied the 71st hole to card a final-round 68 for a T5.
2016 Season
Played 19 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and recorded three top 10s. Finished the season No. 49 on the Regular Season money list.
Digital Ally Open: Charged to within two shots of the lead after 54 holes at the Digital Ally Open. Closed with a 66 to secure his third top-five of the season and best finish of the season with a T4, which secured his spot in the field for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Held a one-shot lead with four holes to play at the United Leasing & Finance Championship and appeared on the verge of his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory when the horn blew to suspend play in the final round. When play resumed, parred Nos. 15 and 16 before hitting tee shots on Nos. 17 and 18 in the water for back-to-back double bogeys to close out a solo-fifth-place finish.
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Finished T5 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship for his first top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour since winning the 2014 Nova Scotia Open.
2015 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included seven made cuts in 20 starts and a final ranking of No. 200 in the FedExCup standings.
Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a T58 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Missed the cut in the next three. Finished 98th on the Finals' money list.
John Deere Classic: Opened with a 70 at the John Deere Classic and then closed with three rounds in the 60s (68-67-67) to finish a season-best T18.
Sanderson Farms Championship: Had an ace on the par-3 fourth hole during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship but with rounds of 74-75 missed the cut.
2014 Season
Finished the year playing in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, a season that included one win, five top-25s and eight cuts made. Best results in the first half of the campaign came in back-to-back weeks in May. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in Portland in late-August (24th on the money list). Made the cut in the second and third of the four Finals' events (T41 and T32).
Nova Scotia Open: In July, recorded his first top-10 of the year, winning for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour in his native Canada, in his 32nd start. Captured the inaugural Nova Scotia Open in Halifax, sending the homeland fans into a spontaneous rendition of the Canadian national anthem after the last putt dropped. An 8-foot par putt on the 72nd hole sent the tournament into overtime. Claimed the victory on the first extra hole, sinking a 4Â½ footer for par to outlast Derek Fathauer, who bogeyed two of the last three holes of regulation as well as the extra hole. Opened with rounds of 67-65. Saturday's play was wiped out when Tropical Storm Arthur blew through the province, accompanied by 40-60 mph wind. 36 holes were played Sunday, for the first time on Tour since 2005. Became the second Canadian to win in 2014 (Adam Hadwin) and third to claim victory on his home soil (Richard Zokol, David Hearn). It was his first win since the PGA TOUR Canada's 2011 event in Kamloops, B.C. Moved to 12th on the money list.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: T18 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: T14 at the South Georgia Classic.
Chile Classic: Recorded a hole-in-one on the 11th hole in the first round of the Chile Classic, his first in competition. Finished with a 6-under 66.
2013 Season
Made the cut in five of 18 Korn Ferry Tour starts during his rookie season. Poor open to his season resulted in 11 missed cuts in his first 13 starts, the only bright moment being a T15 in the Tour's second tournament, in Colombia. Two missed cuts and a T45 in his last three starts to end the Regular Season dropped him to 87th in earnings.
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Finished with a T6 effort at the Midwest Classic near Kansas City to rise to 69th in earnings.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: At the Utah Championship, enjoyed a front-nine 29 (six birdies, three pars) on his way to a 65 at Willow Creek CC. Finished T7 .
2012 Season
Mylan Classic: Monday qualifier at the Mylan Classic, where he finished T47 in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
2011 Season
RBC Canadian Open: Missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after receiving a sponsor exemption into the event.
The Western Championship: Won the 2011 Western Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a provincial individual champion in golf at Merritt Secondary School in British Columbia.
- Was a second-team All-Conference USA selection.