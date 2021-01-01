|
Matt Marshall
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
March 22, 1985
Birthday
36
AGE
Reno, Nevada
Birthplace
Yamhill, Oregon
Residence
Single
Family
University of California-Davis (2009, History)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$63,187
Career Earnings
Yamhill, OR, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, making five cuts in his 11 starts. Finished 86th on the Order of Merit. Also earned one mini-tour victory, on the Outlaw Tour.
2018 Season
On the Mackenzie Tour, played in eight tournaments, getting to the weekend five times and picking up one top-10. Finished the season 53rd on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Had one top-25 among his four made cuts in 10 Mackenzie Tour starts. Finished the season No. 107 on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Played in nine Mackenzie Tour events, making five cuts and finishing 36th on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed two top-10s during the year.
2012 Season
Posted five top-20 finishes on the Canadian Tour and finished seventh on the Order of Merit.
2011 Season
Had a consistent Canadian Tour year, making seven cuts, including a T7 at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Finished the campaign 35th on the Order of Merit.
2010 Season
2009 Season
Started his Canadian Tour rookie season slowly but picked up the pace toward the end with three consecutive top-25 finishes, including a season-ending T4 at Nayarit. Earned exempt card at the Spring Qualifying School.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE