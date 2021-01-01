×
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
University of California-Davis (2009, History)
College
Reno, Nevada
Birthplace
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2012

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (0-1)

  • 2012 Lost to Michael Gligic, ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS

Personal

  • His father played in the U.S. Senior Open.
  • Once worked as an intern at a winery.
  • Favorite golf memory as a fan was watching Tiger at the U.S. Amateur at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.
  • Started a wine label, Marshall Davis, with his two older brothers in 2011.
  • Doesn't play No. 2-marked golf balls.

Special Interests

  • Fly fishing, his family's winery Marshall Davis Wine

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Finished 3-under for the week, good for a T24 at The Wigwam’s Golf Couse in early April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Finished 3-under for the week, good for a T24 at The Wigwam’s Golf Couse in early April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2019 Season

Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, making five cuts in his 11 starts. Finished 86th on the Order of Merit. Also earned one mini-tour victory, on the Outlaw Tour.

2018 Season

On the Mackenzie Tour, played in eight tournaments, getting to the weekend five times and picking up one top-10. Finished the season 53rd on the Order of Merit.

  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Birdied four of his final seven closing holes Sunday, shooting a pair of 65s, a 67 and a closing-round 66. Four rounds in the 60s led to a T4.

2015 Season

Had one top-25 among his four made cuts in 10 Mackenzie Tour starts. Finished the season No. 107 on the Order of Merit.

2014 Season

  • SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Finished fifth, thanks to rounds of 64-64 on the weekend.

2013 Season

Played in nine Mackenzie Tour events, making five cuts and finishing 36th on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed two top-10s during the year.

  • ATB Financial Classic Presented by TELUS: Four sub-par rounds at Country Hills GC led to a T7 with four others, four shots shy of winner Joe Panzeri.
  • Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Shot a first-round 63 and led through 36 holes on his way to a T4 finish at the season-opening tournament.
  • Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Opened with a 7-under 63 and contended all week at Uplands GC, eventually settling on a T4 with three others, five shots behind winner Stephen Gangluff.

2012 Season

Posted five top-20 finishes on the Canadian Tour and finished seventh on the Order of Merit.

  • Frys.com Open: Missed the cut in Arizona playing in this PGA TOUR event for a second consecutive year.
  • Syncrude Boreal Open presented by AECON: A third-round 64 led to a T10 in Alberta.
  • ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS: Lost in a playoff to Michael Gligic after the duo finished regulation tied. Made it into the playoff on the strength of four under-par rounds, including a third-round 62.

2011 Season

Had a consistent Canadian Tour year, making seven cuts, including a T7 at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Finished the campaign 35th on the Order of Merit.

  • Frys.com Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut, missing the cut in Arizona.

2010 Season

  • Desert Dunes Classic: In final start of the year, had four under-par rounds, including three in the 60s, to T8.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, finishing T41 in Nebraska.
  • ATB Financial Classic: Had a pair of top-10s, including T5 at the ATB Financial Classic.

2009 Season

Started his Canadian Tour rookie season slowly but picked up the pace toward the end with three consecutive top-25 finishes, including a season-ending T4 at Nayarit. Earned exempt card at the Spring Qualifying School.

Amateur Highlights

  • Qualified for the 2007 U.S. Amateur, making it to match play. Dropped a first-round, 1-down decision to Kyle Dickey.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021