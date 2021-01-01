International Victories (4)
-
2010 Castello Masters [Eur]
-
2011 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]
-
2012 Barclays Singapore Open [Eur]
-
2013 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]
National Teams
- 2013, 2016 World Cup
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2011, 2013 Seve Trophy
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Italy when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T27 in 60-player field.
-
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Finished T3 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, two strokes behind champion Alexander Noren. It marked his first top-10 finish on the European Tour since a T4 at the same event in 2014.
2014 Season
-
The Open Championship: Made three major championship starts, with a T19 at The Open Championship his only made cut. Accepted Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR after finishing T19 at The Open Championship.
-
Valspar Championship: In his second start at the Valspar Championship, finished T8 at Innisbrook Resort & GC with five others. In his only other start on the Copperhead Course, finished T20 in 2011. It was his lone PGA TOUR top-10 in 10 outings.
-
The Honda Classic: Did have a nice showing at The Honda Classic, finishing T12 after opening and closing 67s.
-
Scottish Open: Had a bogey-free, final-round, 6-under 65 to T4 at the European Tour's Scottish Open in mid-July.
2013 Season
-
PGA Championship: In his four major championship starts, he only made one cut, at the PGA Championship (T72).
-
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Top PGA TOUR performance in nine starts was a T23 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Fashioned a final-round 66 in Miami.
-
The Honda Classic: Was T29 at The Honda Classic.
-
Volvo Golf Champions: Was one of seven players to T9 at the Volvo Golf Champions in mid-January in South Africa.
-
Nordea Masters: At the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden, he held a two-stroke lead at the 36-hole mark. But after starting 11-under at the halfway point, was only 3-under the rest of the way to finish T4.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Fired a final-round 69 at Wentworth Club to get in a playoff with Simon Khan and Marc Warren at the BMW PGA Championship in May. Birdied the fourth extra hole to defeat Khan in a playoff after Warren dropped out of the playoff on the first extra hole. Victory was his fourth European Tour title and gave him a European Tour title in each of the last four years.
2012 Season
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: He played well again, this time at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Put himself in contention with a third-round 64 at Hong Kong GC. Fired a final-round, 2-under 68 to T4, four shots behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.
-
Barclays Singapore Open: Won for the first time in more than a year when he captured the Barclays Singapore Open in mid-November. Finished regulation tied with Louis Oosthuizen at Sentosa GC. Survived a birdie-putt miss by Oosthuizen on the second extra hole and then took full advantage of his good fortune, making a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 third playoff hole to take the victory. Because of the extra session and weather delays for much of the week, he had to play 32 holes Sunday.
-
BMW Italian Open: Had a strong showing at the BMW Italian Open in September in Turin. Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s, including a pair of 65s over his final 36 holes to T3, four shots short of winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.
-
Open de Espana: Had another T7 three weeks later, at the Open de Espana in Seville, Spain.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: In defense of his Maybank Malaysian Open title, he finished T7 in Kuala Lumpur in mid-April.
-
Trophee Hassan II: After a third-round, 5-under 67 gave him a share of the lead heading into Sunday at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco, he stumbled to an even-par 72 to drop to a T6.
-
Open de Andalucia: Playing in Spain, finished solo second at the Open de Andalucia, two strokes behind winner Julien Quesne. Opened with an 8-under 64 and shot rounds of 68-68 on the weekend, but it wasn't enough to overcome Quesne's 67-64 Saturday-Sunday showing at Aloha GC.
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Had an up-and-down week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Opened with a 1-over 73 but came back with a second-round 65. Followed that with a 4-under, 71-69 finish on the weekend to T6.
2011 Season
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: He became the youngest player to compete in a World Golf Championships event, finishing T9 at the Accenture Match Play Championship at the age of 17 years 10 months, 4 days. Advanced to the third round, beating Steve Stricker (2 and 1) in his opening match and Charl Schwartzel (1-up) in the second round before falling to eventual champion Luke Donald (3 and 2) in the third round.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Held a share of the third-round lead of the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship with Luke Donald. He stumbled Sunday, shooting a 75 to drop to a T7.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Picked up his second European Tour victory when he came from behind on the final day to win the Maybank Malaysian Open. He made an eagle on the par-5 10th hole Sunday and followed that with a birdie on the 11th hole to seize the lead for good, eventually defeating Gregory Bourdy by a stroke. The victory came two days short of his 18th birthday, making him the second-youngest winner in Tour history. His victory a year earlier in Spain made him the Tour's youngest.
2010 Season
Missed only one cut in 13 European Tour starts.
-
Omega European Masters: Other top-five finish was at the Omega European Masters.
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Came close to winning again, at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Shot a second-round 63 and closed with a 62 Sunday at the par-70 Hong Kong GC to fall a stroke shy of winner Ian Poulter.
-
Castello Masters: Became the youngest European Tour winner in history when he captured the Castello Masters in October at Club de Campo Del Mediterraneo. Shot a 4-under 67 Sunday to win at 17 years, 188 days.
2009 Season
-
The Open Championship: Made three of four European Tour cuts, with his best performance a T13 at The Open Championship.