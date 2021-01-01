|
Brent Witcher
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
180 lbs
82 kg
August 11, 1985
35
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
Wife: Angelique
Valdosta State University (2009, Speech Communication)
2009
$34,476
Atlanta, GA, United States
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had two top 25s. Finished 134th on the Regular Season money list.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in back-to-back June starts on PGA TOUR Canada.
2013 Season
2012 Season
Played in 11 tournaments. Missed his first cut in Chile, then made the cut in his next start in his home state of Georgia, a T30 at the South Georgia Classic in April. Proceeded to miss his final nine cuts of the year.
2010 Season