Brent Witcher
United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
35
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Valdosta State University (2009, Speech Communication)
College
Atlanta, Georgia
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2016)
Official Money (2016)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2016)
72.50
Scoring Average (2016)

Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Says winning the Jack Nicklaus Award is his biggest thrill in golf. Getting married is his biggest thrill outside golf.
  • Favorite courses he's played include Royal Troon, Sea Island GC Seaside's Course (Sea Island, Ga.) and Headwaters GC. Would like to play Augusta National.
  • Superstitions include calling his wife and father before every round.
  • Favorite teams are the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons. Favorite TV shows are "Family Guy" and "Duck Dynasty." Favorite movies are "Blade," "Underworld" and "Predator." Favorite books are those written by Dan Brown. Favorite entertainers are Lil Wayne, Jack Johnson and Jimmy Fallon. Enjoys pasta, steak and cookies. Favorite athlete to watch is boxer Manny Pacquiao. Favorite apps are Flipboard and Netflix. Favorite city to visit is Annecy, France, and his favorite vacation spot is Cancun, Mexico.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with his father, Ben Hogan and Bobby Jones.
  • Puts Pro Bars in his bag for snacks.
  • Bucket list includes traveling to Europe for months with no schedule. Would also like to dive with the great white sharks and play Augusta National.
  • Personal motto is "What we do in life echoes in eternity."
  • Charity work involves Family Free Fab'rik, which helps provide clothing for underprivileged children.

Special Interests

  • Reading

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had two top 25s. Finished 134th on the Regular Season money list.

  • Greater Dallas Open: T12 at the Greater Dallas Open in June.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: T23 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in back-to-back June starts on PGA TOUR Canada.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T71 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
  • Stonebrae Classic: Played in eight Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Best outing was a T50 at the Stonebrae Classic in August, where he opened with three straight 68s and closed with a 70.

2013 Season

  • South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Finished T49 at the South Georgia Classic, his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2012 Season

Played in 11 tournaments. Missed his first cut in Chile, then made the cut in his next start in his home state of Georgia, a T30 at the South Georgia Classic in April. Proceeded to miss his final nine cuts of the year.

2010 Season

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Made his professional Korn Ferry Tour debut, playing in the South Georgia Classic (missed cut).