Personal
- Worked as a dock hand at the Adelaide Airport for 15 months between 2008 and 2009. Before that, beginning in 2002, was an auto mechanic in Goolwa, Australia.
- Biggest thrill in golf was qualifying for the Australian Open in 2008 as an amatuer.
- First tee song would be "Working Class Man' by cold chisel.
- Favorite athletes are Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Adam Scott.
- Would like to trade places with Donald Trump for a day.
- List skydiving and hiking the Kokoda Trail on his bucketlist.
- Not many people know that he writes left handed but does most things right handed.
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 12th on the PGA TOUR China Order of Merit despite skipping the final four events. Four top-10s led to ¥304,760 in earnings. Had solid start to his PGA TOUR of Australasia season, turning in a T15 at the Victorian Open and a T22 at the Victorian PGA Championship.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Recovered nicely from an opening 76 at windy and rainy Yishan GC to eventually T4 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. Shot rounds of 70-71-69 over his final 54 holes to tie with China's Shaocai He. Moved to fourth on the Order of Merit through two tournaments. One of three players (two-time winner Zecheng Dou and Charlie Saxon) to record top-10s in his first two starts of the season.
Henan Open: Began his second PGA TOUR China season with a T8 at the Henan Open in Zhengzhou in mid-May, his second career top-10.
Northern Territory PGA Championship: In mid-August, playing in his homeland on the PGA Tour of Australasia, contended all week before settling for a runner-up finish to wire-to-wire winner Jordan Zunic at the Northern Territory PGA Championship. Shot a final-round 70 to finish at 11-under at Palmerston GC, two shots short of Zunic's winning score.
Pingan Private Bank Wanda Open: Had a slow start at the Pingan Private Bank Wanda Open. Was tied for 29th through 36 holes after a 71-74 start. Caught fire on the weekend, with a 69-65 finish–with only one bogey over his final 36 holes. Posted a 279 to take the clubhouse lead Sunday night. Winner Taewoo Kim didn't falter, but his 9-under score was good for a career-best second-place finish and a move inside the top five (fourth) on the Order of Merit.
Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open: Opened slowly at the Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open. But after a 2-over 74 in the first round, he turned it on over his final 54 holes. Finished with scores of 69-66-70 to finish at 9-under and alone in fifth, five shots behind Dou's winning score. It was his third top-10 of the season.
2015 Season
Finished 27th on the final Order of Merit. Played in seven tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10 finish. Earned his PGA TOUR China Series' card as a full member by finishing third at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in January. Shot rounds of 72-72-75-68 to T3, eight shots behind medalist Justin Shin.
Fiji International: During difficult conditions at the Fiji International in mid-October in Suva, overcame a 76-81 start at windswept Natadola Bay GC to post a T10 with five others. Shot a 1-over 73 in the third round then fired a 5-under 67 on the final day.
Lanhai Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season when he finished fourth at the Lanhai Open in late-May. After stumbling to a 3-over 75 on the first day, leaving him tied for 52nd, rattled off rounds of 70-70-69 over his final 54-holes (7-under) to earn his place inside the top five. Had two eagles during the week, at No. 3 in the first round and No. 17 in the third round.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Continued his good play in the circuit's next tournament, the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. After stumbling out of the gate with a 75-74 opening 36 at Wuhan Yishan GC, played stellar golf on the weekend, firing a 7-under 67-70 to move into a T12 with China's Weihuang Wu.
The Eternal Courtyard Open: Collected his first top-15 performance with a T15 at The Eternal Courtyard Open.
Oates Victorian Open: Finished T18 at the Oates Victorian Open in early February, shooting four under-par rounds at the 13th Beach GL's Beach Course (70-67-72-70).
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2010 South Australian Amateur Championship.