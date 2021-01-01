JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
International Victories (6)
2010 Abierto de Cachagua [Chile]
2011 Abierto de Brisas de Chicureo [Chile]
2011 Campeonato Nacional Match Play de Profesionales [Chile]
2013 Abierto de Las Brisas de Santo Domingo [Chile]
2014 69Âº Abierto de Granadilla [Chile]
2017 Abierto Rocas de Santo Domingo [Chile]
Personal
- Has two sisters.
- His father is an ex-Marine and Naval pilot.
- Cycling is one of his biggest passions.
- Attended High School at the Athletic Study Center in Santiago, Chile.
- His favorite golf courses are El Jaguar in Merida, Mexico and Rocas de Santo Domingo and Hacienda de Chicureo in Chile.
- Never travels without a book.
- Carries a Buddha figure, given to him by his parents, as a lucky charm.
- His favorite professional teams are Chile's Colo Colo and Spain's FC Barcelona.
- "Talent is Never Enough" and "The Secret" are his favorite books. "The Midnight Express" is his favorite movie. Ricardo Arjona and Daddy Yankee are his favorite entertainers. Loves eating sushi and Peruvian ceviche. Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are his favorite athletes. The Caribbean and Viña del Mar are his top vacation spots.
- His bucket list includes buying a Ferrari.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T7 finish at the Argentina Q-School in January.
Abierto Rocas de Santo Domingo: Won the Abierto Rocas de Santo Domingo on the Chilean Tour.
2016 Season
Made six cuts in 12 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 99th on the Order of Merit.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Only top-25 finish was T13 at the Honduras Open in May.
2015 Season
Made the cut in two of four Korn Ferry Tour starts between February and March. Had one top-10, four top-25s and 9 cuts made in 16 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished the year ranked 67th on the Order of Merit.
Dominican Republic Open: Best finish was T10 finish at the Dominican Republic Open in June.
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: T43 at the Colombia Championship.
Panama Claro Championship: Finished T40 at the Panama Claro Championship.
2014 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 38th on the Order of Merit following two top-10s and five top-25s in 17 starts. Made 11 cuts. His top-10s came late in the year.
Aberto do Brasil: T7 at the Aberto do Brasil.
Lexus Peru Open: T10 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
Chile Classic: Finished T52 at the Chile Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.
69th Abierto de Granadilla: Collected a wire-to-wire win at the Chilean Tour's 69th Abierto de Granadilla in January. Finished at 278 (-10) to win by six shots and make it five career wins on his National Tour.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 14 in the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish, two top-5 finishes and five top-25 finishes. Made 10 cuts in 14 starts.
Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry: His best finish was runner-up at the Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry, an event he closed with a bogey-free 63 (-9) in the final round at La Reserva Cardales in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The check for $16,200 vaulted him from the 30th spot into the 12th in the Order of Merit with only one tournament left to play. That final round of 63 also secured him the OHL-Round of the Week Award.
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Finished T4 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC at the Club de Golf del Uruguay in April. Closed that event, at the end of April, with a round of 68 to finish only a stroke outside a playoff for the title.
Chile Classic: In March, making his only start of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, shot 70 and 74 to miss the cut at the Chile Classic.
Abierto Las Brisas de Santo Domingo: Won his fourth career title on the Chilean Tour with a victory at the Abierto Las Brisas de Santo Domingo, a 54-hole event he finished at 279 (-9) to defeat his countryman Benjamín Alvarado by two strokes in February.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked No. 13 in the Order of Merit with five top-10 finishes and nine cuts made in eleven starts. During the first half of the year he had two top-15 finishes in five starts during the Tour de las Americas' final season.
Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo: His best finish was T4 at the 59th Aberto do Brasil.
Abierto del Club Los Lirios: His best TLA finish in those events was T8 at Chile's Abierto del Club Los Lirios.
2011 Season
Finished the Tour de las Américas season ranked No. 23 in the Order of Merit to earn his card for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Had four top-10 finishes in eleven starts on the TLA. Won twice on the Chilean Tour.
Campeonato Nacional Match Play: Won the Campeonato Nacional Match Play.
Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal: T7 at the Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Abierto de Brisas de Chicureo: Won the Abierto de Brisas de Chicureo.
Abierto De Golf Ciudad de Bucaramanga: T5 at the 53rd Abierto Ciudad de Bucaramanga in Colombia.
2010 Season
Joined the Tour de las Americas, where his best finishes in seven starts were a runner-up and a T6.
Abierto de Cachagua: Won his first career title on the Chilean Tour at the Abierto de Cachagua.
51st Abierto del Club Sport Francés: T6 at the 51st Abierto del Club Sport Francés in Chile.
Peru Open: Was runner-up at the Peru Open.
2009 Season
Turned professional in December.