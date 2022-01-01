|
Hugo León
Full Name
OO-go leh-ON
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
November 12, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Santiago, Chile
Birthplace
Tequesta, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Southeastern Louisiana University (2007, Business and Management)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$154,205
Career Earnings
Santiago, Chile
City Plays From
2011 Season
2013 Season
2016 Season
2015 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Best outing was a T27 at the Greater Dallas Open in June.
2014 Season
Made nine cuts in 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, three of which were top-25 finishes. Was 105th on the final Korn Ferry Tour money list. Best outings were T14s at the Colombia Championship and The Rex Hospital Open. In two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, finished T28 in Peru and T48 in Colombia.
2013 Season
Played on both PGA TOUR Canada and NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished No. 4 on the Order of Merit in Canada to secure one of "The Five" available Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2014. Made six cuts in nine starts, collecting two top-10s and five top-25s. Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the Chile Classic.
2012 Season
On NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, had one top 10, three top 25s and five cuts made in nine starts to finish 48th on the order of merit.
2011 Season
Collected three top 10s in four starts on the NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Received an invitation to play in the RBC Canadian Open (missed cut).
2010 Season
Played in his first major championship, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (missed cut). Made two cuts in seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a T30 at the Mexico Open his best finish. Also played PGA TOUR Canada events, with his best performance a T32 at the Canadian Tour Championship.
2009 Season
Became only the fourth player from Chile to play in a PGA TOUR event when he qualified for the RBC Canadian Open (missed cut). Played on PGA TOUR Canada, making the cut in nine of 14 events. Also played on the Gateway Tour.
2008 Season
Again primarily played on the Tour de las Americas.
2007 Season
Played his first season on the Tour de las Americas.