JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada: 2009

2009 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

PGA Tour Canada Victories (2)

2011 Season

ATB Financial Classic

2013 Season

The Great Waterway Classic

International Victories (1)

Additional Victories (2)

The Great Waterway Classic

National Teams

2009 World Cup

Personal

Has four brothers and sisters, including 15-year-old Josefina, who he calls "a future pro golfer."

Appeared on Golf Channel's "Big Break X" in 2008.

Lists Winged Foot CC as his favorite golf course. Would most like to play Augusta National.

Never travels without books to read.

Favorite professional team is NASCAR's Hendrix Motorsports.

Superstitions include wearing the same shoes all week and playing exclusively with white tees.

Favorite TV shows are "SportsCenter" and "Family Guy" and favorite movie is "Fast and Furious".

Favorite entertainer is Charly Garcia, favorite book is Ben Franklin's biography, favorite foods are pasta and sausage and favorite athlete is Roger Federer.

Enjoys visiting Rome, Italy, Victoria, Chile, Santiago, Chile, San Francisco and New York.

Bucket list includes driving a race car and winning on the PGA TOUR.

Involved with Birdies for Children charity.

All-Conference selection at Southeastern Louisiana University where he earned all-academic honors.

Lists Montreal and Las Vegas among his favorite vacation spots.

Would round out his dream foursome with Tim Connors, Brad Tilley and Horacio Leon.

Favorite sports teams are the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Tigers and Miami Heat.

Favorite courses he's ever played are Winged Foot, St. Andrews and Pebble Beach.

Special Interests

Reading, writing, sports

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned conditional status with rounds of 75-66-75-73 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 4.

2015 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Best outing was a T27 at the Greater Dallas Open in June.

2014 Season

Made nine cuts in 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, three of which were top-25 finishes. Was 105th on the final Korn Ferry Tour money list. Best outings were T14s at the Colombia Championship and The Rex Hospital Open. In two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, finished T28 in Peru and T48 in Colombia.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Overcame an opening-round, 2-over 73 at PGA National with four sub-par scores to T21 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.

2013 Season

Played on both PGA TOUR Canada and NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished No. 4 on the Order of Merit in Canada to secure one of "The Five" available Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2014. Made six cuts in nine starts, collecting two top-10s and five top-25s. Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the Chile Classic.

The Great Waterway Classic: Birdied two of the final three holes to win The Great Waterway Classic, his second PGA TOUR Canada victory.

Mundo Maya Open: In Latin America, had two top-10s, including a T5 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico.

2012 Season

On NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, had one top 10, three top 25s and five cuts made in nine starts to finish 48th on the order of merit.

Jamieson WFCU Windsor Roseland Charity Classic: Had two top 10s in seven PGA TOUR Canada starts, his best finish being a runner-up at the Jamieson WFCU Windsor Roseland Charity Classic. Finished 13th on the order of merit.

2011 Season

Collected three top 10s in four starts on the NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Received an invitation to play in the RBC Canadian Open (missed cut).

Dakota Dunes Open: Also finished second at the Dakota Dunes Open. Closed the season second on the order of merit.

ATB Financial Classic: Captured his first PGA TOUR Canada win at the ATB Financial Classic.

2010 Season

Played in his first major championship, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (missed cut). Made two cuts in seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a T30 at the Mexico Open his best finish. Also played PGA TOUR Canada events, with his best performance a T32 at the Canadian Tour Championship.

2009 Season

Became only the fourth player from Chile to play in a PGA TOUR event when he qualified for the RBC Canadian Open (missed cut). Played on PGA TOUR Canada, making the cut in nine of 14 events. Also played on the Gateway Tour.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Finished T12 at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup team event with Martin Ureta representing Chile.

Best finishes were a T2 at the Saskatchewan Open and a third-place finish at the Desjardins Montreal Open, where he fired a 60 in the third round.

2008 Season

Again primarily played on the Tour de las Americas.

2007 Season

Played his first season on the Tour de las Americas.