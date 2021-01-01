Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

2009 PGA TOUR: 2011

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (6)

2010 Stadion Classic at UGA, Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha

2014 News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot

2015 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Digital Ally Open

2017 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

Personal

Grew up in Duncanville, Texas.

Wife, Gerina, plays on the LPGA Tour and represented the United States in the 2016 Olympic Games.

Grew up playing baseball, soccer and ice hockey.

Special Interests

Hunting, hockey and woodworking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Fired three rounds in the 60s at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank to finish the week T5 at 18-under 266

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2018 Season

Among 11 made cuts in 28 starts were a pair of top-five finishes. Season ended after a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at No. 126 in the FedExCup standings and missing the Playoffs by six points. Competed in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events with a T16 at the DAP Championship his best result.

CareerBuilder Challenge: Had his best result on the PGA TOUR to date at the CareerBuilder Challenge, finishing T3. Matched his career-low entering the week in the first round with a 64 and followed it with rounds of 67-67-70 to finish two shots out of the Jon Rahm-Andrew Landry playoff. Tied Sam Saunders for the most birdies at the event with 28.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one win and 11 cuts made. Was 31st in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 15th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

DAP Championship: Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a solo-fourth finish at the DAP Championship after posting the round of the day with a 5-under 65 in the final round to finish one shot short of a playoff.

2016 Season

Sophomore season on the PGA TOUR included eight made cuts in 22 starts, finishing No. 162 in the FedExCup standings.

DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Playing one of his hometown events, opened with rounds of 66-66 to share the 36-hole lead with Webb Simpson at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Closed with 68-71 to finish T6, eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Was seeking to become the first player to win the event in his first start since Sergio Garcia in 2001.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, two wins, one third-place finish, five top-10s, six top-25s and 12 cuts made. Was fifth in the final priority-ranking order. Finished the Regular Season No. 2 on the money list. Strong season did not carry over to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he finished No. 98.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Missed the cut in the first Finals events then opted to travel to Germany the week of the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run to be with Gerina at the Solheim Cup, where she would sink a crucial putt in the U.S. team's dramatic comeback victory on the last day. Missed the cut again in Columbus but rebounded with a T30 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Was T7 through three rounds and shot 73 on Sunday.

Was T3 and in the thick of things again at the Price Cutter Charity Championship after rounds of 67-64. A Saturday 66 and an indifferent 71 on Sunday left him three back of winner Dawie van der Walt. Digital Ally Open: Collected his second win of the year three weeks later, at the Digital Ally Open in suburban Kansas City. A second-round 62 put him at 15 under and tied for the 36-hole lead with fellow Texas A&M grad Shane Bertsch. A third-round 66 gave him a two-shot lead over Bertsch and Darron Stiles heading into the final round at the Nicklaus GC at LionsGate. Maintained at least a two-shot lead for the entire day, thanks to birdies at Nos. 2, 9, 10 and 13. Was 24 under and two ahead of Chris Baker, who was derailed by a triple bogey at No. 16. Stiles was also two back but he slammed the door on Stiles' chances by closing with back-to-back birdies to finish at 26 under and win by four shots. Sunday's bogey-free 6-under 65 made him the first two-time winner of the campaign. Victory was worth $108,000 and pushed his season total past the $300,000 mark and moved him to No. 2 on the money list after 18 of 21 Regular Season events.

Played in one PGA TOUR event in July. Traveled directly from his win in Utah to play the Barbasol Championship in Mississippi, where he would post a T19, having received a sponsor's exemption. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: In July, captured his fourth career Tour win with a wire-to-wire six-stroke victory at the Albertsons Boise Open. Fired a bogey-free 61 in the first round to set the week's pace. Backed up his career-low round with a 63 Friday and carried a four-stroke advantage into the weekend. Continued to distance himself from the field with a flawless 65 Saturday to lead by five. Set a Tour record with a 189 total over the first 54 holes, as well as tying the 54-hole Tour record for most strokes under par at 24 under. Jumpstarted Sunday's round with birdie-eagle start and was never really threatened. Dropped one shot on the back nine with his second bogey of the tournament. Rebounded quickly with birdies at Nos.15 and 17. Broke the 72-hole tournament record with a 28-under-par 256. The 256 total was one off Steve Wheatcroft's all-time Tour low 72-hole score. The $144,000 first-prize check vaulted him from No. 52 to No. 4 on the money list to lock up his return to the PGA TOUR.

His first top 10 of the season came in June at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita. Posted a final-round 68 resulting in a T8. Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Three 68s and a second-round 69 resulted in a T8 at the Colombia Championship, the same week his wife, Gerina, posted a T7 at the LPGA event in the Bahamas.

Three 68s and a second-round 69 resulted in a T8 at the Colombia Championship, the same week his wife, Gerina, posted a T7 at the LPGA event in the Bahamas. Panama Claro Championship: Opened the year with a T21 at the Panama Claro Championship that included a third-round 64.

2014 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Had one top-10 (a victory) and four top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 29th on the money list. Had limited status to start the year. Made the cut in five of his first seven starts in April into early August, including a T17 and a T24. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a T12 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Followed it with a T63 and two missed cuts to fall from contention in his attempt to return to the PGA TOUR. Finished 67th in the priority ranking, 17 spots behind the 50th and final card issued. Was 2nd on Tour in Eagles/Holes Per (77.1) and 12th in the All-Around Ranking.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Broke into the winner's circle at the News Sentinel Open in mid-August. Fired a 63 in the final round to defeat former Texas A&M teammate Bronson Burgoon by two strokes. Was tied for the lead after both the first round (65) and the second round (67). Was in sole possession of the lead by one after another 67 on Saturday. The blistering 63 Sunday was needed when Burgoon threw a 62 at his ex-teammate. An eagle on the par-5 10th and three incoming birdies were enough to secure his third victory on Tour.

2013 Season

WNB Golf Classic: Ran off a string of five birdies in a row during a second-round 68 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, where he wound up T11.

2012 Season

Made the cut in seven of 20 starts on Tour and had a pair of T21 finishes to highlight his season. Opted to skip the Mexico Open to follow wife, Gerina, at an LPGA major, the Wegman's LPGA Championship, where she had her career-best finish (T6).

United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Was tied for second place, two shots back, after the first and third rounds of the United Leasing Championship. Final-round 76 dropped into a T21 at Victoria National GC.

2011 Season

Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included seven made cuts in 23 starts, led by a T23 at the Valero Texas Open. Finished the season No. 193 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: He missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

He missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Valero Texas Open: PGA TOUR rookie claimed his best career finish with a T23 at the Valero Texas Open. Made only seven cuts in 23 starts.

2010 Season

Made 24 starts during his second year on Tour and collected a pair of wins among his five top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 8 on the money list and will play his rookie season on the PGA TOUR in 2011.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Became the year's second two-time winner in August when he charged to victory with weekend rounds of 62-64 at the Cox Classic in Omaha. Was one of nine players who began the last day tied for third, one shot back of co-leaders Kevin Chappell and James Hahn. Took the lead with four birdies and an eagle over a five-hole stretch beginning at No. 6. Added birdies at 14 and 15 to get to 23-under and take a three-shot lead. Closed the day with three pars to post 23-under 261, two better than Dicky Pride. The victory was worth $130,500 and pushed his season total past the $300,000 mark. Vaulted seven spots to No. 3 on the money list.

Recorded his fourth top-10 finish of the season five starts later, at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T10. Stadion Classic at UGA: Earned his first career title with a one-stroke victory at the Stadion Athens Classic in May. Fired a final-round, even-par 71 at the University of Georgia GC to beat Daniel Summerhays. Was tied with Summerhays at 12-under on the final hole and won when Summerhays bogeyed No. 18 from over the green. Needed just two putts from 8 feet to capture his first victory since the 2008 Texas State Open, which was his first start as a professional. Joined former Texas A&M roommate Bobby Gates in the 2010 winner's circle. Final round featured 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey.

Continued his solid play with a T8 at the Moonah Classic in Australia. Led the field in Putting that week. Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Opened the year with a T7 finish at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, where he was a runner-up the year before.

2009 Season

Enjoyed a solid rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 18 cuts made in 26 starts, including three top-10s. Finished the year No. 35 on the money list, thanks to his early season success. Was fifth in Total Eagles and sixth in Putts Per Round.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: His T23 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island was his best finish of his final 20 starts.

Finished T40 at the Valero Texas Open in his only PGA TOUR career start. Stonebrae Classic: Added his third top-10 with a T4 at the Stonebrae Classic, which was highlighted by an 8-under 63 in the third round.

Finished solo second two weeks later at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, where he held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Moonah Classic: Earned his first career top-10 with a T8 at the Moonah Clasic.

2008 Season

Attended the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the first time and became be a fully-exempt rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009 after successfully negotiating pre-qualifying and all three stages of Q-School. One of only two players to do so (Joseph Sykora). Played four events on the Gateway Tour with a T3, a sixth and a T14.