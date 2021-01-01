×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Major Manning
Major Manning

Major Manning

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Augusta State University
College
Daytona Beach, FL
Birthplace
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Augusta State University
College
Daytona Beach, FL
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2011)
--
Official Money (2011)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
71.70
Scoring Average (2011)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Major Manning
Major Manning
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Major Manning

Full Name

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

November 23, 1984

Birthday

36

AGE

Daytona Beach, FL

Birthplace

Daytona Beach, FL

Residence

Single

Family

Augusta State University

College

2007

Turned Pro

$54,369

Career Earnings

Jacksonville, FL, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Boating, fishing

Career Highlights

2011 Season

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: His best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour was T5th in 2011 at the South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company.

2010 Season

Made only two cuts in nine Nationwide Tour starts. Was sidelined during much of the season due to several health issues, including a broken jaw and elbow problems.

2009 Season

Played his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour, making the cut in three of 16 starts. Has never played in a PGA TOUR event.

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T14 at The Rex Hospital Open for his only top-25 finish.

2008 Season

Earned his first professional win at the 2008 Capital Chevrolet Classic on the Hooters Tour. Won by one shot over Nationwide Tour member Brennan Webb. Also had a T3 early in the year at The First Tee-Inverrary Country Club Open and wound up No. 13 on the money list. Had his first career double eagle at Jennings Mill CC, site of the South Georgia Classic, during pre-qualifying for Q-School.