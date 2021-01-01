|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Major Manning
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
November 23, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Daytona Beach, FL
Birthplace
Daytona Beach, FL
Residence
Single
Family
Augusta State University
College
2007
Turned Pro
$54,369
Career Earnings
Jacksonville, FL, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made only two cuts in nine Nationwide Tour starts. Was sidelined during much of the season due to several health issues, including a broken jaw and elbow problems.
2009 Season
Played his rookie season on the Nationwide Tour, making the cut in three of 16 starts. Has never played in a PGA TOUR event.
2008 Season
Earned his first professional win at the 2008 Capital Chevrolet Classic on the Hooters Tour. Won by one shot over Nationwide Tour member Brennan Webb. Also had a T3 early in the year at The First Tee-Inverrary Country Club Open and wound up No. 13 on the money list. Had his first career double eagle at Jennings Mill CC, site of the South Georgia Classic, during pre-qualifying for Q-School.