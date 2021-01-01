|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Brian Duncan
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
June 29, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Charleston, South Carolina
Birthplace
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Residence
Wife, Kelley
Family
Clemson University (2006, Management)
College
2006
Turned Pro
$30,408
Career Earnings
Mount Pleasant, SC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
2011 Season
2010 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in all three.
2009 Season
Missed the cut in all three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played on the eGolf and Hooters Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 14 starts and wound up No. 29 on the money list.
2007 Season
Made the cut in all 12 starts on the Tarheel Tour and finished No. 24 on the money list, with eight top-25 finishes.