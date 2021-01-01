×
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf is having his wife caddie for him at the 2011 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • Biggest thrill outside golf is shooting a trophy duck.
  • Never travels without hunting magazines.
  • Favorite websites are scducks.com, golfweek.com and pgatour.com
  • Favorite college team is the Clemson Tigers. Favorite TV shows are "Swamp People," "Gold Rush" and "Man vs. Wild," and his top movies are "Wedding Crashers" and "Shooter." Favorite book is Sunrise on the Santee.
  • Favorite cities to visit are both in South Carolina (Charleston and Belton).
  • Favorite gadgets are his guns and knives.
  • Bucket list includes duck hunting in Canada, in the Dakotas and in Argentina.
  • Supports the Myer Center in Greenville, S.C.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, grilling

Career Highlights

2012 Season

  • Wyndham Championship: Earned a sponsor exemption into the PGA TOUR's Wyndham Championship but missed the cut.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am (sponsor exemption).
  • South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Missed the cut at the South Georgia Classic (Monday qualifier).

2011 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2010 Season

Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in all three.

2009 Season

Missed the cut in all three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played on the eGolf and Hooters Tour.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 14 starts and wound up No. 29 on the money list.

  • Walnut Creek Classic: A runner-up finish at the Walnut Creek Classic was his best performance.

2007 Season

Made the cut in all 12 starts on the Tarheel Tour and finished No. 24 on the money list, with eight top-25 finishes.