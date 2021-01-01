×
Adam Mitchell

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

February 16, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Atlanta, Georgia

Birthplace

Atlanta, Georgia

Residence

Single

Family

University of Georgia (2009, Finance)

College

2009

Turned Pro

$35,300

Career Earnings

Atlanta, GA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

National Teams

  • 2009 Walker Cup

Personal

  • Graduated from the McCallie School in 2005.
  • Has two younger sisters.
  • In addition to golf, was also on the all-region baseball team from 2001-02 while at McCallie.
  • Biggest thrills in golf were representing the United States in the 2009 Walker Cup and quitting golf in 2015, then making it to Q-School Finals the same year.
  • A big thrill outside golf was winning the 1999 Georgia state baseball championship.
  • Earliest golf memory was beating his dad for the first time on Father's Day.
  • Was once a volunteer baseball coach.
  • If not a professional golfer would "probably be a project manager at Mitchell Metals," where he has worked on and off over the years.
  • First tee intro song would be "Baba O'Riley" by the Who.
  • Favorites include any James Bond movie, Taylor Swift (entertainer), Queenstown, New Zealand (vacation spot), A River Runs Through It (book), "NCIS: LA" (TV show), Mexican food, Shinnecock Hills (golf course), Atlanta Braves (pro team).
  • Most famous person met is George W. Bush at Walker Cup Reunion.
  • Would most like to trade places with soccer legend David Beckham ("sexiest man alive") for a day.
  • Admits to being a "clean freak" and that his closet is color coordinated.
  • Dream foursome would include Boo Weekley, Scott Hamilton and Steven Bowditch.
  • Bucket list includes going to Wimbledon and the Kentucky Derby.
  • Active in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta charity.
  • "I'm just a finely tuned athlete on the verge of greatness."

Special Interests

  • Fishing, University of Georgia football

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Took a year off from competitive golf in March and went to work for his uncle at Mitchell Metals in Atlanta. Six months later reduced his working hours to return to competitive golf.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Earned medalist honors at First Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in Stone Mountain, Ga., and successfully navigated the Second Stage. At the Final Stage, shot 68-70-71-73 to T21 and secure solid Tour status for 2016.

2014 Season

In three Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made two cuts.

  • Nova Scotia Open: A T58 at the Nova Scotia Open was his best finish.

2013 Season

Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Finished T15 at the South Georgia Classic in his first start of the season his best effort.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in the only Korn Ferry Tour event he played.

2011 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, making one cut.

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: T45 at the News Sentinel Open.

2008 Season

  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut a successful one, finishing T51 at the 2008 Chattanooga Classic while still an amateur.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a member of the McCallie School's 2002 Tennessee state championship team.
  • Won the 2008 Porter Cup and was a member of the 2009 U.S. Walker Cup team.
  • Was an All-American at the University of Georgia from 2007-09 and a member of the All-SEC team in 2006 and 2009.
  • Was a semifinalist at the 2008 U.S. Amateur.