Adam Mitchell
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
February 16, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Atlanta, Georgia
Birthplace
Atlanta, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
University of Georgia (2009, Finance)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$35,300
Career Earnings
Atlanta, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Took a year off from competitive golf in March and went to work for his uncle at Mitchell Metals in Atlanta. Six months later reduced his working hours to return to competitive golf.
2014 Season
In three Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made two cuts.
2013 Season
Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in the only Korn Ferry Tour event he played.
2011 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, making one cut.
2008 Season
Amateur Highlights