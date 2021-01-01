|
Yeongsu Kim
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
146 lbs
66 kg
Weight
May 19, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Changwon, South Korea
Birthplace
Single
Family
2009
Turned Pro
$16,357
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2012 Season
Played in seven Japan Golf Tour events, with two made cuts to his credit. Top finish came at the Totoumi Hamamatsu Open. Enjoyed a first-round 69 and closed with a 68 to T41. Other made cut was a 67th-place performance at the Diamond Cup Golf.
2008 Season