Yeongsu Kim
Yeongsu Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
146 lbs
66 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Changwon, South Korea
Birthplace
Yeongsu Kim

5  ft, 9  in

146 lbs

May 19, 1989

32

Changwon, South Korea

Single

2009

$16,357

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • Second Global Qualifying Tournament: Was in solid position to earn a PGA TOUR China Series' full exemption after a second-round 68 at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament. Seriously harmed his chances with a 9-over 81 in the third round, but he recovered nicely on the final day, shooting a 3-under 69 to finish T12 with Japan's Hidetomo Sato to earn a full membership.

2012 Season

Played in seven Japan Golf Tour events, with two made cuts to his credit. Top finish came at the Totoumi Hamamatsu Open. Enjoyed a first-round 69 and closed with a 68 to T41. Other made cut was a 67th-place performance at the Diamond Cup Golf.

2008 Season

  • Panasonic Open: Made one Japan Golf Tour start, shooting a second-round 68 at the Panasonic Open in September but still missed the cut.