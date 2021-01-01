×
Yu-Xiang Liu
Yu-Xiang Liu

Yu-Xiang Liu

China
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Dalian, China
Birthplace
Performance
Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • Mainland China Qualifying Tournament: Finished T33 with two others at the Mainland China Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional-exempt status for the PGA TOUR China Series' season.

2014 Season

Made appearances in all 12 PGA TOUR China Series' tournaments, missing the cut in 11 and withdrawing from the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open.

2013 Season

Missed the cut at the China Masters and withdrew from the Foshan Open and the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. On the PGA Tour of Australasia, missed the cut.

2012 Season

  • Saint Omer Open: At the Saint Omer Open, missed the cut after consecutive 82s.
  • Nanshan China Masters: Finished T47 at the Nanshan China Masters in mid-October, along with fellow countryman Ouyang Zheng.

2011 Season

  • Volvo China Open: Despite a 74-72 opening 36 holes, missed the cut at the Volvo China Open.

2010 Season

  • Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the China Open.

2009 Season

  • Volvo China Open: Missed the cut in the inaugural OneAsia Tour event, the Volvo China Open (18-over).