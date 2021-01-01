|
Yu-Xiang Liu
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
January 17, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Dalian, China
Birthplace
Dalian, China
Residence
Single
Family
2012
Turned Pro
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Made appearances in all 12 PGA TOUR China Series' tournaments, missing the cut in 11 and withdrawing from the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open.
2013 Season
Missed the cut at the China Masters and withdrew from the Foshan Open and the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. On the PGA Tour of Australasia, missed the cut.
2012 Season
2011 Season
2010 Season
2009 Season