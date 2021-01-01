×
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
University of Arizona (2007, Psychology)
College
Freeport, Texas
Birthplace
Nathan Tyler

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

July 29, 1982

Birthday

38

AGE

Freeport, Texas

Birthplace

Tucson, Arizona

Residence

Single

Family

University of Arizona (2007, Psychology)

College

2008

Turned Pro

$173,220

Career Earnings

Tucson, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Attended Sabino High School in Tucson.
  • Favorite courses he's played are Bandon Dunes in Oregon and Bethpage State Park's Black Course. Would like to play St. Andrews.
  • Favorite teams growing up were, and still are, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. Favorite college team is the University of Arizona.
  • Carries beef jerky in his bag as a snack.
  • Would like to trade places with the President of the United States for a day.
  • Would include Lee Trevino and Chi Chi Rodriguez in his dream foursome.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had three top 25s and finished 92nd on the money list.

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Top performance was a T11 at the Utah Championship in August.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted a T13 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in July.
  • Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Recorded two eagles in the same round (first) at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship.

2014 Season

In his Korn Ferry Tour rookie season, played in 23 tournaments and made nine cuts. Finished 67th on the money list.

  • South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Two events later, he posted his second top-10, a T8, at the South Georgia Classic
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship: Best performance came at the Mexico Championship, where he was T3.

2013 Season

Made one cut in three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Made seven cuts in nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada and had five top-25 finishes. Finished 12th on the Order of Merit.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Was medalist in his second stage qualifier in Plantation, Fla., at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, posting a 21-under total, which included a 63 in the third round.
  • Web.com Tour Championship: Was also T5 at the Tour Championship.
  • The Players Cup: Best week on PGA TOUR Canada was a runner-up showing at The Players Cup.
  • Air Capital Classic: Best week on Korn Ferry Tour was a T15 at the Air Capital Classic.

2012 Season

  • WNB Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the WNB Golf Classic.

2011 Season

  • Soboba Golf Classic: Finished T41 at the Soboba Golf Classic.

2010 Season

Made two cuts in five Korn Ferry Tour starts. On the PGA TOUR, had one missed cut.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Only top-25 on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T23 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open outside San Diego.

2009 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut the U.S. Open after qualifying.

2008 Season

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was T47 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.