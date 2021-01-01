|
Nathan Tyler
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
July 29, 1982
Birthday
38
AGE
Freeport, Texas
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
University of Arizona (2007, Psychology)
College
2008
Turned Pro
$173,220
Career Earnings
Tucson, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had three top 25s and finished 92nd on the money list.
2014 Season
In his Korn Ferry Tour rookie season, played in 23 tournaments and made nine cuts. Finished 67th on the money list.
2013 Season
Made one cut in three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Made seven cuts in nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada and had five top-25 finishes. Finished 12th on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made two cuts in five Korn Ferry Tour starts. On the PGA TOUR, had one missed cut.
2009 Season
2008 Season