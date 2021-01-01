JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
Forme Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
Personal
- Lists Rod Cook and Andrew Tank as his instructors.
- Biggest thrill in golf was his first hole-in-one.
- Favorite teams are the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Minnesota's professional teams, the Vikings, Wild and Twins. Favorite TV show is "Swamp People," and his top movies are "Fast Five" and "Grumpy Old Men." Favorite book is The Bible. Favorite food is pizza. Dallas, Atlanta and Scottsdale, Ariz., are his favorite cities to visit.
- Never travels without his iPod.
- First car was a 1985 Camaro.
- Would round out his dream foursome with dad, uncle and grandpa.
- Says he's afraid of heights.
- Carries beef jerky in his golf bag.
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Finished 20th on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Capitalized on solid rounds of 68-67-64-67 to earn a solo third at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops, two strokes out of the Sam Ryder-Taylor Pendrith playoff.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Continued to improve with a T4 at the Staal Foundation Open in Thunder Bay.
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Finished T8, with four sub-par rounds at the Syncrude Boreal Open.
PC Financial Open: Posted T38 in season's first start at the PC Financial Open.
2014 Season
Played in 11 events on the Mackenzie Tour and made eight cuts with five top-25 finishes. Posted four top-25 finishes over his first 11 starts of the season, then had a runner-up finish. Added two more top-25 finishes in consecutive weeks, where he carded eight under-par rounds in a row.
-
TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: Took a two shot lead into the final round of the Freedom 55 Financial Championship before finishing T2.
The Great Waterway Classic: T16 at The Great Waterway Classic.
Forces and Families Open: T14 at the Forces and Families Open.
The Players Cup: Had a strong weekend at The Players Cup with rounds of 70-70 to finish T16.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: After an opening-round 72 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, rebounded with rounds of 67-69-65 to finish T10.
U.S. Open: Earned the chance to play in not only his first major championship, the U.S. Open (T63).
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Finished fifth at the California Qualifying Tournament to earn status.
2013 Season
Did not make a Korn Ferry Tour start.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in his only two starts of the year.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Missed the cut at the Chile Classic.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 24 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season.
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Only top-10 finish was a T3 at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, which was ultimately reduced to 36 holes because of repeated weather delays.
2010 Season
Canadian Tour Championship: Was runner-up on the Canadian Tour, at the Canadian Tour Championship. Shot weekend rounds of 67-65 to tie with four others, six shots behind winner Aaron Goldberg.
Dakota Dunes Open: Earlier in the year, was T5 at the Dakota Dunes Open, thanks to a third-round 63.
Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut at the Stadion Athens Classic at UGA, his only career Korn Ferry Tour start prior to the 2011 season.
2009 Season
Made eight Canadian Tour starts.
Desjardins Montreal Open: Earned his first runner-up finish, at the Desjardins Montreal Open. Began the event with a 63 then reeled off rounds of 68-68-67 to finish four strokes behind winner Stuart Anderson.
Roxul Jane Rogers Championship: Only other top-20 came at the Roxul Jane Rogers Championship (T18).
2008 Season
Had two top-10s in nine Canadian Tour starts.
Jane Rogers Championship of Mississauga: Was a T9 at the Jane Rogers Championship, with a 68-66-68 performance over his final 54 holes.
Saskatchewan Open: Finished T4 at the Saskatchewan Open, shooting a final-round 63 to move up the leaderboard.