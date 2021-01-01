|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Adam Hart
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
205 lbs
92 kg
Weight
June 22, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Blythewood, South Carolina
Birthplace
Columbia, South Carolina
Residence
Wife, Joanna
Family
2007
Turned Pro
$13,755
Career Earnings
Columbia, SC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made his first two career starts on the PGA TOUR after advancing through Monday Qualifiers. Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut in one of two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Amateur Highlights