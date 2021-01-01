×
United States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
205 lbs
92 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Blythewood, South Carolina
Birthplace
United States
6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

205 lbs

92 kg

Weight

June 22, 1984

Birthday

37

AGE

Blythewood, South Carolina

Birthplace

Columbia, South Carolina

Residence

Wife, Joanna

Family

2007

Turned Pro

$13,755

Career Earnings

Columbia, SC, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

Personal

  • Has a twin brother Luke who played professional golf until 2012.
  • Once shot an 11-point buck.
  • Favorite golfer growing up was Payne Stewart.
  • Favorite athlete is Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees because Gardner is from his wife's hometown.
  • Dream foursome would include Tiger, Rory, and Fred Couples.
  • Once shot 61 in a SwingThought Tour event.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, spending time at the beach, and South Carolina football games

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made his first two career starts on the PGA TOUR after advancing through Monday Qualifiers. Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Wyndham Championship: Made the cut at the Wyndham Championship on his way to a T63 finish.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2008 Season

Made the cut in one of two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Member of the winning team at the 2003 Division II NCAA Championship at Francis Marion.