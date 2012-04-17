×
Peter Campbell
Peter Campbell

Peter Campbell

Canada
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Southern Wesleyan University (2006, Psychology)
College
Baddeck, Nova Scotia, Canada
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR39
OWGR
70.86
70.86
Scoring Average

Performance
Peter Campbell
Peter Campbell
Canada
Peter Campbell

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

January 31, 1983

Birthday

38

AGE

Baddeck, Nova Scotia, Canada

Birthplace

Windermere, Florida

Residence

Wife, Jeanne; Alli Reanne (April 17, 2012)

Family

Southern Wesleyan University (2006, Psychology)

College

2006

Turned Pro

$734,417

Career Earnings

Baddeck, NS, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2012
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
  • PGA TOUR China: 2018

PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)

  • 2018 Beijing Championship

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Zhuzhou Classic: His T2 finish in Zhuzhou propelled him into 25th on the Order of Merit, exactly the cut-off point that allows players to skip the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament first stage and move right to the second stage. After opening rounds of 74-66-70, fired a closing 65 to finish at 13-under, one shot short of forcing a playoff with champion Motin Yeung.

2017 Season

n his first full PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season, finished 113th on the Order of Merit, with six made cuts in 13 tournaments. Missed the cut in his lone PGA TOUR Canada outing (Cape Breton Open) near his hometown.

2016 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, finishing 44th on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed four top-10s during the campaign.

  • Shell Championship: Closed his year with a strong performance in the season-ending event, finishing T9 in Miami.
  • Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Diners Club: Turned in a T5 at Los Inkas GC in Lima, with scores of 69-68-71-68, tied with Vince India and William Kropp.
  • Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Four rounds in the 60s in Nicaragua led to a T10 in September.
  • Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Posted first top-10 of the year in what was his season debut, shooting a final-round 65 to T6 in May.

2015 Season

Split his time evenly between PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. In 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances, finished 87th on the Order of Merit. Top finish was a T12 at the 57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf, thanks to four under-par rounds. In nine PGA TOUR Canada starts, best finish was a T33, his best performance among his four made cuts.

2014 Season

Enjoyed a strong PGA TOUR Canada campaign, just missing grabbing his first title. Had a runner-up finish and one other top-10 finish. Won the North American Qualifying Tournament with rounds of 72-68-72-69 to earn fully exempt privileges for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season. Made good on his opportunity, with two top-10s. Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at his hometown Nova Scotia Open, where he missed the cut.

  • TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: Other top-10 came in the season-ending tournament in London, Ontario at Sunningdale G&CC. Rounds of 71-68-72-68 resulted in a seventh-place finish.
  • Forces and Families Open: In Ottawa in July, entered the final round in second place, three shots behind 54-hole leader Greg Eason. Shot a final-round 66 to Eason's 70 but still fell one stroke shy of victory when Greg Machtaler fired a 9-under 62 to win.
  • Lexus Panama Classic: Four under-par rounds, including a 67-69 weekend, led to a T6 at Buenaventura GC in Rio Hato.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Finished T11 at the Q-School at Oak Valley GC in April to earn his exemption for the season.
  • Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Had a runner-up finish at the Mundo Maya Open in April. Bookended a pair of 71s around second- and third-round 70s only to fall four shots short of winner Daniel Mazziotta and finish in a T2 with four others.

2013 Season

Made the cut in three of nine PGA TOUR Canada events and an 89th-place showing on the Order of Merit. Best outing was a T32.

0 Season

Played his first year on PGA TOUR Canada, making three cuts in eight starts. Best showing was a T43.