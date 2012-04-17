|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Peter Campbell
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
January 31, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Baddeck, Nova Scotia, Canada
Birthplace
Windermere, Florida
Residence
Wife, Jeanne; Alli Reanne (April 17, 2012)
Family
Southern Wesleyan University (2006, Psychology)
College
2006
Turned Pro
$734,417
Career Earnings
Baddeck, NS, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2017 Season
n his first full PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season, finished 113th on the Order of Merit, with six made cuts in 13 tournaments. Missed the cut in his lone PGA TOUR Canada outing (Cape Breton Open) near his hometown.
2016 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, finishing 44th on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed four top-10s during the campaign.
2015 Season
Split his time evenly between PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. In 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances, finished 87th on the Order of Merit. Top finish was a T12 at the 57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf, thanks to four under-par rounds. In nine PGA TOUR Canada starts, best finish was a T33, his best performance among his four made cuts.
2014 Season
Enjoyed a strong PGA TOUR Canada campaign, just missing grabbing his first title. Had a runner-up finish and one other top-10 finish. Won the North American Qualifying Tournament with rounds of 72-68-72-69 to earn fully exempt privileges for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season. Made good on his opportunity, with two top-10s. Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at his hometown Nova Scotia Open, where he missed the cut.
2013 Season
Made the cut in three of nine PGA TOUR Canada events and an 89th-place showing on the Order of Merit. Best outing was a T32.
0 Season
Played his first year on PGA TOUR Canada, making three cuts in eight starts. Best showing was a T43.