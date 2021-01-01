JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Says if he didn't play golf he'd be a DJ, and his entrance song on the first tee would be "Bringing Sexy Back" by Justin Timberlake.
- Picked golf because he says he could never work in an office all day.
- Biggest thrills in golf include winning his first pro title and earning his Korn Ferry Tour card in 2011.
- Biggest thrill outside the game was getting married.
- Favorite course he's played is Carnoustie, and he'd like to play St. Andrews and Augusta National.
- Always marks his ball heads up and never uses a broken tee.
- Favorite apps are The Chive and Words with Friends, and his favorite websites are PGATOUR.COM and youtube.com.
- Favorite teams include Texas Tech, the Denver Broncos and Miami Heat, and he enjoys watching Michael Phelps and LeBron James.
- Liked to watch "Eastbound & Down," when it was on. Also likes "Modern Family" and "Tosh.O." His favorite movie is "The Hangover."
- Enjoys Thai and Indian food, as well as Australian barbecue, and his favorite restaurants are Fogo de Chao and Lemongrass.
- Top gadgets include his iPad and iPhone, and his twitter account is @steakwise.
- Carries peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in his golf bag for a snack.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his father and two brothers.
- Bucket list includes playing in the Masters with his family there to watch. Would also like to travel the world.
- Would like to trade places with actor Channing Tatum for a day.
- Says he doesn't practice because he gets worse and prefers to be on the course playing.
- His grandfather played rugby for Australia. Has two brothers and one sister. His sister is a top-level national dancer in Australia.
Special Interests
- Working out, friends, fishing,
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Captured two OnCore Gateway Tour tournament titles in back-to-back weeks.
-
Grand Canyon University Classic: Added a T5 in early February at the Grand Canyon University Classic.
-
Supershuttle Championship: Was completely dominant at the Supershuttle Championship at Trilogy GC at Power Ranch. Held a five-shot advantage through 36 holes then fired a tournament-best 64 on the final day to roll to a seven-shot triumph over Riley Wheeldon.
-
First Global Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR China Series' playing privileges by finishing T2 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in January. Rounds of 69-76-72-69 placed him in a T2 with Shotaro Wadsa and amateur Vaughan McCall, three shots shy of medalist Sungpil Park.
-
OnCore Golf Classic: First victory came at the OnCore Golf Classic at Talking Stick. Finished tied with American Nathan Lashley at the end of regulation then defeated Lashley in the playoff.
2015 Season
-
Third Spring Tournament: Final top-five of the campaign came at the Third Spring Tournament in March. Shot an even-par 216 over three days at the La Purisma GC to T4 with Cory McElyea, John Ellis, Jacob Rogers and Bradley Shigezawa, seven strokes behind winner Jimmy Gunn.
-
Fourth Winter Tournament: Just missed earning a victory at the Fourth Winter Tournament when he T2 at The Wigwam Golf Resort and Spa's Gold Course. A final-round 70 left him tied with Jim Knous, two shots short of winner Brandon Harkins.
-
First Winter Tournament: In his third event of the year, the First Winter Tournament on the Gateway Tour, placed third at Papago GC after three consecutive rounds in the 60s (68-69-66), two shots out of the Jack Perry-Tom Whitney playoff.
-
Third Fall Tournament: At the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season, won the Third Fall Tournament on the Gateway Tour, with three rounds in the 60s in December. Sandwiched a second-round 66 around a pair of opening and closing 65s to outdistance American Shane Smith by three strokes.
2014 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events but made only one cut–a T46 at the Nova Scotia Open, thanks to a final-round 69 in Canada.
-
Chile Classic: Aced the 11th hole in the opening round of the Chile Classic on the par-3 11th hole. Finished the round with a 1-over 73.
-
Second Winter Tournament: Added a T7 (Second Winter Tournament) in his final start of the campaign.
-
Fourth Fall Tournament: In his next start, was again second, this time with Taylor, Steve Saunders and Nathan Tyler, a stroke behind winner Martin Trainer at the Fourth Fall Tournament at McCormick Ranch GC.
-
Whirlwind GC's Cattail Course: Also had consecutive runner-up finishes. Rounds of 65-68-69 led to a second-place finish at Whirlwind GC's Cattail Course in Arizona. Held the 36-hole lead in the three-round event but watched as Nick Taylor fired a final-round 65 to win the tournament.
2013 Season
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Opened with a 64 and finished T2 at his second stage qualifier of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in Murrieta, Calif. Was ultimately unable to earn his card.
-
Winter Series event: Made five starts on the Gateway Tour during the season, a T10 at a Winter Series event at Vista Verde helped by a final-round 66.
2011 Season
In his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, made 21 starts but only made four cuts. Of those four cuts, though, he was in the top 25 in three events.
-
Children's Hospital Classic: Top finish of the campaign was a T13 at the Children's Hospital Classic. He T13, thanks to a third-round 65 at Black Creek Club in Chattanooga.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Opened with rounds of 66-65 to share the 36-hole lead with B.J. Staten at the WNB Golf Classic in October before eventually finishing T18 in Texas.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: After missing his first eight cuts, he broke through with a T15 at The Rex Hospital Open, shooting four under-par rounds, including a final-round 67.
2010 Season
Continued playing on the All-American Tour, as well as the Gateway Tour. Did not secure a victory during the year but counted three runner-up finishes on his resume, as well as a third-place outing.
-
Fifth Desert Spring Tournament: Picked up a T3 at the Fifth Desert Spring Tournament, tying with Darren Angel a stroke out of the Kendall Critchfield-Allred playoff that Critchfield won.
-
First Desert Spring Tournament: In mid-April, was again in the hunt all week at the First Desert Spring Tournament. Opened with a 3-under 69 then reeled off a pair of 68s over his final 36 holes to finish second to winner Brett Swedberg.
-
Fifth Desert Winter Tournament: First second-place finish came at the Fifth Desert Winter Tournament at Palm Valley GC. Rounds of 66-68-66 in February left him four shots short of winner Nathan Tyler. Finished the regulation 54 holes tied with Jason Allred and Jesse Mueller at 11-under. Lost to Allred in a playoff.
2009 Season
Was unable to win on the Gateway Tour but did have four second-place efforts during the campaign.
-
Frys.com Open: Played in his first PGA TOUR event, the Frys.com Open, where he shot 72-72 to miss the cut by four strokes.
-
Ninth Desert Summer Tournament: Final second-place finish came at the Ninth Desert Summer Tournament at The McCormick Ranch GC's Palm Course. A pair of 69s and a second-round 65 weren't enough to catch Zack Miller, who won the tournament by three shots.
-
Second Desert Summer Tournament: Was again in the hunt at the Second Desert Summer Tournament at Anthem G&CC's Ironwood Course. Shot a final-round 63 to get into a playoff with Nate Lashley and Chris Kamin, with Lashley prevailing in the extra session. On its Persimmon Course, tied with Charlie Beljan at 15-under, a stroke shy of champion John Douma.
-
Fifth Desert Winter Tournament: First second place finish came at the Fifth Desert Winter Tournament, finishing a stroke behind winner Brady Stockton.
2008 Season
Played the Gateway Tour, where he won the 12th Summer Series Tournament. Defeated future PGA TOUR player Charlie Beljan by three shots.
-
11th Summer Tournament: Was T3 at the 11th Summer Tournament, a showing that included a second-round 62 that included eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey.