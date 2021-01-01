JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
Personal
- He goes by the nickname Gato (Cat).
- He is one of the longest hitters in the region, winning numerous Long Drive tournaments.
- His biggest thrill in golf has been representing Argentina is several international events as an amateur.
- Outside of golf treasures the time he spends with his family and friends.
- Hobbies include playing paddle.
- Drives an Audi A4.
- His 3-wood head cover features a cat.
- Bucket list includes having his own family.
- The Old Course at Saint Andrews is his favorite course among the ones he has ever played.
- Argentina's Boca Juniors and Spain's Real Madrid are his favorite professional teams.
- His favorite TV show is The Simpsons. The Argentine asado (barbeque) is his favorite meal. Rafa Nadal is his favorite athlete to watch. Miami is his favorite city. Punta del Este is his top vacation spot. Twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook are his favorite apps.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T13 finish at the Argentina Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Made two cuts in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Best finish was T35 at the Argentina Classic in November.
2015 Season
Played 11 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: His best finish on two cuts made was T35 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open in May.
2014 Season
Lexus Panama Classic: A runner-up finish at the Lexus Panama Classic in May was his best career finish on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Shot 5-under 31 on the front nine to get in contention during the final round, but made two bogeys and only birdie on the back nine to finish two strokes behind tournament champion Julián Etulain. Held the 36-hole lead by one after carding a best of the second round 66.
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: His other top-10 finish of the season was T7 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay in April.
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Carded the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's first double-eagle ever on March 21st during the second round of the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico. Hit a 2-iron off the tee and then holed out a 245-yard 4-iron to score a 2 at the 543-yard par-five No. 4. Despite such a terrific he missed the cut by three strokes.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Claimed runner-up honors at the Qualifying Tournament played in Lima, Peru to claim back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card in January. Held the event's outright lead through 36 and 54 holes, but carded a 73 on the final round to finish two strokes behind the medalist. This was his third consecutive year collecting a top-10 finish at the Tour's Qualifying Tournament.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 98th on the Order of Merit to lose his Tour card. Made the cut in 7 of his 14 starts.
Lexus Peru Open: His only top-25 finish was T19 at the Lexus Peru Open in November. Claimed that tournament's 36-hole lead by two strokes following a record trying 9-under par 63 in the second round at Los Inkas Golf Club. His 63 included two eagles and two birdies over his last six holes. Was unable to keep the good pace with rounds of 75 and 74 on the weekend.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Carded a best of the final round 66 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament in Lima, Peru to finish T7 and claim back his Tour card.
2012 Season
Made six cuts in ten starts during the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the year ranked 62nd on the Order of Merit to drop his playing privileges.
Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo: His best finish was T12 at the 59th Aberto do Brasil in October.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing fourth at the Qualifying Tournament at the Hurlingham Club in Argentina.
TACA Airlines Open: Played the Tour de las Americas abbreviated final season during the first half of the year. His best TLA finish in four starts was T9 at the TACA Airlines Open in Lima, Peru in June.
2011 Season
Collected five top 30's in 13 starts during his first international season on the Tour de las Americas.
74th Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales: His best Argentine Tour finish in 11 starts was fifth at the 74th Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales.
-
106th VISA Open de Argentina: His best TLA finish was T14 at the 106th VISA Open de Argentina in December.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a member of several Argentine National Teams throughout his career as an amateur.