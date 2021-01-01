JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

2013 Forme Tour: 2014

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)

2012 Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)

2014 Lost to Ty Capps, Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC

Personal

Was born to a family of golfers and started playing at age three. Older brother, Rafael, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, is a golf instructor. Rafael caddied for his younger brother for most of the 2012 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, including his win at the Mundo Maya Open.

His first PGA TOUR start (2011 Mayakoba Classic) and his win at the 2012 Mundo Maya Open have been his biggest thrills in golf.

Favorite golf course he has played is St. Andrews GC's Old Course in Scotland.

Dream foursome would include his dad, Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.

Bucket list includes becoming a father.

"With God on our side, all things are possible" is his personal motto.

Boca Junior is his favorite professional team to follow

Tiger Woods and Lionel Messi are his favorite athletes.

Special Interests

Soccer

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and posted one top-20 finish.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 45th on the points list.

Mexico Open: Opened quickly at Estrella del Mar in late-March, shooting an opening-round 63 and taking the first-round lead. Fell from contention with a 3-over 75 but earned a top-10, solo eighth, with a 70-66 finish.

Opened quickly at Estrella del Mar in late-March, shooting an opening-round 63 and taking the first-round lead. Fell from contention with a 3-over 75 but earned a top-10, solo eighth, with a 70-66 finish. The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Roared into contention when he followed his opening 67 with a 9-under 63 in the second round. Reached 19-under when he made birdie at No. 13 on the last day, but a 2-over finish, with bogeys at Nos. 14 and 18, ended his hopes of winning. Settled for a solo-sixth performance.

2019 Season

Made 12 cuts in 15 starts, posting six top 10s and a 15th-place finish on the final Order of Merit.

Shell Championship: Shot a final-round 68 at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to T10 with three others in early December.

Shot a final-round 68 at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to T10 with three others in early December. 114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: After not having any real success at his national open during the time it has been on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, had a solid four days at the Jockey Club, including a final-round 65 that made him the low Argentinian when he T4 with Jonathan Garrick and Ryan Ruffels. Made six birdies over his first 10 holes in the final round but cooled after that, playing his final eight holes in 1-over. The T4 still represented his best finish in the tournament.

After not having any real success at his national open during the time it has been on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, had a solid four days at the Jockey Club, including a final-round 65 that made him the low Argentinian when he T4 with Jonathan Garrick and Ryan Ruffels. Made six birdies over his first 10 holes in the final round but cooled after that, playing his final eight holes in 1-over. The T4 still represented his best finish in the tournament. Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Opened with a 7-under 65 at Quito Tennis &GC then added three additional sub-par scores to T4 with Camilo Aguado and Ricardo Celia.

Opened with a 7-under 65 at Quito Tennis &GC then added three additional sub-par scores to T4 with Camilo Aguado and Ricardo Celia. Bupa Match Play: Lost in the semifinals at the Tour’s only match-play tournament. Compiled a 4-1 record, with wins against Victor Lange, Andreas Halvorsen, Willy Pumarol and Harrison Endycott before dropping an overtime decision against eventual champion Patrick Flavin. Held a one-hole lead heading to the 18th but made bogey to Flavin’s par. On the first extra hole, No. 10 at Playa Paraiso GC, watched as Flavin rolled in a 13-foot birdie putt to end the match.

Lost in the semifinals at the Tour’s only match-play tournament. Compiled a 4-1 record, with wins against Victor Lange, Andreas Halvorsen, Willy Pumarol and Harrison Endycott before dropping an overtime decision against eventual champion Patrick Flavin. Held a one-hole lead heading to the 18th but made bogey to Flavin’s par. On the first extra hole, No. 10 at Playa Paraiso GC, watched as Flavin rolled in a 13-foot birdie putt to end the match. Puerto Plata Open: Finished inside the top 10 for a second consecutive week, shooting three 68s and a third-round, 1-over 72 to T10 in Puerto Plata.

Finished inside the top 10 for a second consecutive week, shooting three 68s and a third-round, 1-over 72 to T10 in Puerto Plata. 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Couldn’t put any pressure on the leader Sunday at Cordoba GC. Fired a final-round, 2-over 73 to finish T7 with five others.

2018 Season

Played in all 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, posting three top-10s among his 11 made cuts. Finished 36th on the final Order of Merit.

Bupa Match Play: Finished 3-1 in his four matches at the first match-play tournament in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Defeated Juan Pablo Hernandez, Harry Higgs and MJ Maguire in his first three rounds before dropping quarterfinal match to eventual champion Toni Hakula, 5 and 3.

Finished 3-1 in his four matches at the first match-play tournament in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Defeated Juan Pablo Hernandez, Harry Higgs and MJ Maguire in his first three rounds before dropping quarterfinal match to eventual champion Toni Hakula, 5 and 3. Puerto Plata DR Open: Opened with a 4-under-par 67 and then strung together three consecutive rounds of 3-under-par 68, good for a T3 at Playa Dorada GC.

Opened with a 4-under-par 67 and then strung together three consecutive rounds of 3-under-par 68, good for a T3 at Playa Dorada GC. 87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Recorded his first top-10 of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T6 in Cordoba, Argentina, where he bounced back from an opening 74 with 67s in the second and final rounds.

2017 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 18th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 10 of 16 starts, collecting three top-fives and three other top-25s.

Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: His best performance was solo second in Uruguay, where he posted four rounds of 69 or better to finish four strokes behind wire-to-wire winner Brian Richey.

His best performance was solo second in Uruguay, where he posted four rounds of 69 or better to finish four strokes behind wire-to-wire winner Brian Richey. Abierto del Paraguay-Copa NEC: Began the final round in Asuncion within striking distance of 54-hole leader José de Jesús Rodríguez but faltered on the final day, shooting a 2-over 74 to fall into solo fourth, six shots behind Rodriguez, who shot a final-day 73.

Began the final round in Asuncion within striking distance of 54-hole leader José de Jesús Rodríguez but faltered on the final day, shooting a 2-over 74 to fall into solo fourth, six shots behind Rodriguez, who shot a final-day 73. Puerto Plata DR Open: Finished solo fifth in the Dominican Republic.

2016 Season

Made five cuts in 17 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, with a T38 finish at the Club Colombia Championship as his best showing. Made the cut in four of eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where his only top-25 was T10 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC in Uruguay.

Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Only top-25 finish was a T10 finish in Uruguay.

Only top-25 finish was a T10 finish in Uruguay. Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Finished T38 in Colombia.

2015 Season

With victories at the Mazatlán Open and the Abierto OSDE del Centro early in the season, became the first player to win two consecutive PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. The strong start helped him secure the Order of Merit's fifth spot by the end of the year. Following in the footsteps of his countryman Jorge Fernández Valdés, became only the second player to finish inside the top five twice in his career. Also was a "Los Cinco" finisher in 2012.

The Players Cup: Played one event on the Mackenzie Tour. Finished T17 at Pine Ridge GC in Winnipeg.

Played one event on the Mackenzie Tour. Finished T17 at Pine Ridge GC in Winnipeg. 84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Collected an impressive four-stroke win over Angel Cabrera and Steven Fox three weeks after his win in Mexico. Shot scores of 70-67-68-70 to finish 9-under at Cordoba GC, where he led for the last 54 holes. Entered the final round holding a two-stroke lead but four-putted for double bogey on his opening hole. Trailed Cabrera by three with 10 holes to play but charged to the top by shooting 4-under over his last seven holes. Had an eagle on No. 12 and birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to escape with the title. By winning a week before his 24th birthday, became the youngest player to win three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Collected an impressive four-stroke win over Angel Cabrera and Steven Fox three weeks after his win in Mexico. Shot scores of 70-67-68-70 to finish 9-under at Cordoba GC, where he led for the last 54 holes. Entered the final round holding a two-stroke lead but four-putted for double bogey on his opening hole. Trailed Cabrera by three with 10 holes to play but charged to the top by shooting 4-under over his last seven holes. Had an eagle on No. 12 and birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to escape with the title. By winning a week before his 24th birthday, became the youngest player to win three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Posted rounds of 67-68-67-69 in Mexico, the only player during the week with four rounds in the 60s. Coasted to the win, finishing at 17-under for a new 72-hole record at Estrella del Mar Golf Resort.

Posted rounds of 67-68-67-69 in Mexico, the only player during the week with four rounds in the 60s. Coasted to the win, finishing at 17-under for a new 72-hole record at Estrella del Mar Golf Resort. Pan-American Games: Earned the men's event silver medal at the Pan-American Games in Toronto, Canada, in July. Finished a stroke behind gold medalist Marcelo Rozo and claimed the silver by defeating Felipe Aguilar on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff. As a member of the Argentine team, also won a bronze medal on the mixed team competition.

2014 Season

Made the cut in nine of 15 starts, collecting four top-10s and eight top-25s to finish No. 15 on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in seven of his 10 PGA TOUR Canada starts, where he finished No. 28 on the Order of Merit. Had two top-10s and four top-25s.

Personal Classic: Stayed in contention all week in Argentina before finally settling on a T4 in November.

Stayed in contention all week in Argentina before finally settling on a T4 in November. Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Closed his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with consecutive top-10 finishes. Ended T7.

Closed his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with consecutive top-10 finishes. Ended T7. Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Was T7 in Chile.

Was T7 in Chile. Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: On Canada's east coast, was T24.

On Canada's east coast, was T24. Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Picked up a top-10 by finishing T7.

Picked up a top-10 by finishing T7. The Great Waterway Classic: His best Mackenzie Tour result was a T2 in August. Finished only one stroke behind tournament champion David Bradshaw in August.

His best Mackenzie Tour result was a T2 in August. Finished only one stroke behind tournament champion David Bradshaw in August. The Players Cup: Was T24 in July.

Was T24 in July. Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Lost a sudden-death playoff to American Ty Capps in Montevideo, Uruguay, in April. The runner-up finish was his best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica showing since September 2012, when he won the Tour's inaugural event and collected runner-up honors the following week. Entered the final round trailing by five shots but rallied with three birdies and an eagle on the back nine for a 66 that helped him finish regulation tied with Capps at 16-under par 272. Had a shot at the title on the second playoff hole but missed a 5-footer for birdie. On the third playoff hole, made bogey while Capps turned in a par for the win.

Lost a sudden-death playoff to American Ty Capps in Montevideo, Uruguay, in April. The runner-up finish was his best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica showing since September 2012, when he won the Tour's inaugural event and collected runner-up honors the following week. Entered the final round trailing by five shots but rallied with three birdies and an eagle on the back nine for a 66 that helped him finish regulation tied with Capps at 16-under par 272. Had a shot at the title on the second playoff hole but missed a 5-footer for birdie. On the third playoff hole, made bogey while Capps turned in a par for the win. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Claimed back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T13 in Lima, Peru, in January.

2013 Season

Had conditional Korn Ferry Tour status but made only two cuts in 12 starts to finish No. 229 on the money list and lose his playing privileges. Made the cut in three of six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances to finish No. 110 on the Order of Merit. Had two top-25 finishes, at the Puerto Rico Classic (T11) and at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic (T21).

Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Had a top-25 finish in Colombia, finishing T21 in November.

Had a top-25 finish in Colombia, finishing T21 in November. Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Finished T11 at the PGA TOUR event in October.

2012 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked fifth on the Tour's Order of Merit to complete the group of "Los Cinco" who earned status to play the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour season. Collected a win, a runner-up finish, three top 10s, five top 25s and made seven cuts in 11 starts. Led the Tour's Order of Merit for the first six weeks of the season. During the first half of the year, collected three top-10 finishes on the Tour de las Americas to complete its abbreviated final season ranked No. 13 on the Order of Merit. His Order of Merit position allowed him to earn his 2012 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card.

TransAmerican Power Products Open presented by Corona: A week after his breakthrough triumph, at Club La Herradura in Monterrey, Mexico, went on to finish solo second.

A week after his breakthrough triumph, at Club La Herradura in Monterrey, Mexico, went on to finish solo second. Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: In the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, became the circuit's first champion, capturing a five-stroke win in Mexico in September. Shot rounds of 68-64-66-68 and finished at 22-under to claim the U.S. $27,000 first-place check. At the Jack Nicklaus designed Yucatan CC in Merida, picked up his first career win as a professional.

In the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, became the circuit's first champion, capturing a five-stroke win in Mexico in September. Shot rounds of 68-64-66-68 and finished at 22-under to claim the U.S. $27,000 first-place check. At the Jack Nicklaus designed Yucatan CC in Merida, picked up his first career win as a professional. Panama Claro Championship: In his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, finished T33 in Panama City.

2011 Season

As a rookie, qualified for the PGA TOUR's 2011 Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico, where he missed the cut. Started his Tour de las Americas season with a promising T5 finish at the 85th Abierto de Chile but was unable to claim any other top-10s in the other 10 events to finish outside the Order of Merit's top 50 and didn't qualify for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: As a rookie, he qualified for his first PGA TOUR tournament--in Mexico. Missed the cut following rounds of 70-75.

As a rookie, he qualified for his first PGA TOUR tournament--in Mexico. Missed the cut following rounds of 70-75. 85 Alierto de Chile: Had a T5 finish at the 85th playing of this tournament.

2010 Season

Made his professional debut in December by finishing T38 at the Torneo de Maestros de Argentina and T6 at the 105th VISA Open de Argentina, both Tour de las Americas events played in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

105th VISA Open de Argentina: Finished T6 at his national open, a Tour de las Americas event played in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Finished T6 at his national open, a Tour de las Americas event played in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Torneo de Maestros de Argentina: Made his professional debut in December by finishing T38.

