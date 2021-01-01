|
Maximiliano Godoy
Full Name
max-uh-mill-LEE-on-oh guh-DOY
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 24, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Berazategui, Buenos Aires Argentina
Birthplace
Berazategui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Residence
Single
Family
2008
Turned Pro
$159,704
Career Earnings
Buenos Aires, Argentina
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (3)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Ended the year 71st on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Finished No. 60 on the Order of Merit after making 12 cuts in 15 starts with four top-25 finishes.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 51st on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in eight of 11 starts and recorded one top-five and four other top-25s. Won the Argentine Tour's 36th Abierto Norpatagónico OSDE at the beginning of April for his third career victory as a professional.
2016 Season
Made three cuts in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts and finished the season ranked 81st on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Played 18 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Had a runner-up finish and five top-25s on 11 cuts made to finish the year ranked 37th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 39th on the Order of Merit. Made 10 cuts in 17 starts, recording two top-10s and three other top-25s.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 15th on the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish, a third-place finish, three top-10s and five top-25s. Made the cut in eight of his 14 starts. Missed the cut in all five of his PGA TOUR Canada starts. Had two top-10s on the Argentine Tour, with a T4 finish as his best at the 74th Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked 22nd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in seven of 11 starts, recording a runner-up finish and four other top-25s. Made his first PGA TOUR start, at the Puerto Rico Open by virtue of his win at the 2011 VISA Open de Argentina. Shot a couple of 73s to miss the cut by one.
2011 Season
Finished the Tour de las Américas season ranked seventh on the Order of Merit to earn exempt status for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season. Claimed a surprising victory at the 106th VISA Open de Argentina for his first career title as a professional late in the year. Had two other top-10s, finishing T5 at the 52nd Abierto del Sport Francés in Chile and seventh at the Televisa TLA Players Championship in Acapulco, Mexico.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE