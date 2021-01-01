×
Maximiliano Godoy
Maximiliano Godoy

Maximiliano Godoy

ArgentinaArgentina
160
Points Rank
8
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.88
Scoring Average

Performance
Maximiliano Godoy
Maximiliano Godoy
ArgentinaArgentina
Maximiliano Godoy

Full Name

max-uh-mill-LEE-on-oh guh-DOY

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

April 24, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Berazategui, Buenos Aires Argentina

Birthplace

Berazategui, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Residence

Single

Family

2008

Turned Pro

$159,704

Career Earnings

Buenos Aires, Argentina

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

International Victories (3)

  • 2011 106th VISA Open de Argentina [TLA]
  • 2014 62nd Abierto Internacional de Rocas de Santo Domingo [Chile]
  • 2017 Abierto Norpatagónico OSDE [Arg]

Personal

  • Likes to play cards and spend time with his friends.
  • Affiliated with Ranelagh GC in his native Buenos Aires.
  • Played volleyball as a high school student.
  • Many people don't know that he was a caddie and is proud he made it as a professional because of the difficulty of going from caddie to player.
  • Favorite golf memory is watching Tiger Woods at the 2015 PLAYERS in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
  • His favorite thing to do is to relax and â€œchill in bed.â€
  • Got started as a caddie at age 13 and continued until age 17, when he turned pro.

Special Interests

  • Playing cards, hanging out with friends

  PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Was one of only four players to shoot four under-par rounds at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January. Finished T5 with Alejandro Villasana. Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Was one of only four players to shoot four under-par rounds at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January. Finished T5 with Alejandro Villasana. Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Ended the year 71st on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Patrick Newcomb, 2-down.
  • 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: During wet, rainy conditions in the first round, shot a 2-over 74. Was able to overcome the slow start with a 67-65-68 finish to T4 with Russell Budd, four shots behind winner Tom Whitney. Was the low Argentine finisher. His 65 tied him for low-round-of-the-day honors.

2018 Season

Finished No. 60 on the Order of Merit after making 12 cuts in 15 starts with four top-25 finishes.

  • Neuquen Argentina Classic: Best result came in Argentina Classic, where he finished T10 alongside five others.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost his opening-round match to Skyler Finnell in Riviera Maya, Mexico, 2 and 1.
  • Abierto del Sur: Opened the year with a runner-up finish at the Dev Series' 100th playing of the Abierto del Sur at historic Mar del Plata GC in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Shot 19-under, with rounds of 66-63-66-66, to finish one stroke behind tournament winner Ricardo González.

2017 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 51st on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in eight of 11 starts and recorded one top-five and four other top-25s. Won the Argentine Tour's 36th Abierto Norpatagónico OSDE at the beginning of April for his third career victory as a professional.

  • 86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Entered the season without status, but his solo-fourth finish in Cordoba, Argentina, earned him the chance to enter the midseason reshuffle to gain status for the remainder of the year.

2016 Season

Made three cuts in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts and finished the season ranked 81st on the Order of Merit.

  • San Luis Championship: Best finish and only top-10 was a T5 in Mexico, where he finished one shot outside a four-man playoff.

2015 Season

Played 18 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Had a runner-up finish and five top-25s on 11 cuts made to finish the year ranked 37th on the Order of Merit.

  • 57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Came close to winning in Mexico, finishing T2 at the 57th Abierto Mexicano. After opening 69-65-64, fired a Sunday 68 and came within a couple of inches on his birdie try at the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with Justin Hueber.

2014 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 39th on the Order of Merit. Made 10 cuts in 17 starts, recording two top-10s and three other top-25s.

  • Aberto do Brasil: Added an additional T7 in Rio de Janeiro, a pair of 66s at Gavea GC on the weekend keeping him in contention.
  • Abierto Internacional de Rocas de Santo Domingo: Won on the Chilean Tour in January. Defeated Chile's Nicolás Geyger in the second sudden-death playoff hole to collect that win. Carded an opening-round, 10-under par 62 to set a new course record at Rocas de Santo Domingo.
  • 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Had a T7 in Cordoba, Argentina, first- and third-round 73s hurting his cause.

2013 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 15th on the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish, a third-place finish, three top-10s and five top-25s. Made the cut in eight of his 14 starts. Missed the cut in all five of his PGA TOUR Canada starts. Had two top-10s on the Argentine Tour, with a T4 finish as his best at the 74th Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales.

  • Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry: Finished T3 in Argentina, an event where he shared the halfway lead at La Reserva Cardales in Buenos Aires. Rounds of 66-68-69-69 left him three shots behind winner Fabian Gomez.
  • Dominican Republic Open: His best performance was runner-up showing in the Dominican Republic. Held the outright lead through 36 and 54 holes but went bogey-bogey-bogey between holes 13 and 15 for a final-round 74 that left him two strokes behind champion Ryan Blaum.

2012 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked 22nd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in seven of 11 starts, recording a runner-up finish and four other top-25s. Made his first PGA TOUR start, at the Puerto Rico Open by virtue of his win at the 2011 VISA Open de Argentina. Shot a couple of 73s to miss the cut by one.

  • Lexus Peru Open: Was one of four players to T2 at Los Inkas GC, with Clodomiro Carranza, Andres Echavarria and Carlos Franco. Closed with a season-low 65 in the final round but still fell a shot shy of winner Sebastian Salem.

2011 Season

Finished the Tour de las Américas season ranked seventh on the Order of Merit to earn exempt status for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season. Claimed a surprising victory at the 106th VISA Open de Argentina for his first career title as a professional late in the year. Had two other top-10s, finishing T5 at the 52nd Abierto del Sport Francés in Chile and seventh at the Televisa TLA Players Championship in Acapulco, Mexico.

  • 106th VISA Open de Argentina: Claimed a surprising victory for his first career title as a professional late in the year. Shot 6-under 278 for a two-stroke win over Willy Pumarol at Pilar GC in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020