Personal
- Enjoys horseback riding and hunting.
- Began playing golf in 2001.
- Says PGA TOUR player Hunter Mahan is a player he admires.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Cadillac Championship: Had a strong tournament in June in Chengdu, at the Cadillac Championship. Joined winner Alex Kang, Shih Chang Chan and Junghwan Lee as the only players in the field with four sub-70 rounds. Shot scores of 67-69-69-66 to T9 with six others.
United Investment Real Estate Open: After a solid showing in his season-opening event, the Henan Open, struggled with the rest of the field on day one of the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. In windy and rainy conditions, posted a 5-over 77 in the first round. Came back with a 72 in the second round and a 5-under 67 in the third. Finished with a 71 for the T6–his career-best outing bettering the T8 he enjoyed at the 2014 Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon.
2015 Season
Played in all 12 PGA TOUR China events, making eight cuts–including the final five in a row.
Chongqing Open: Best finish was a T20 at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open.
2014 Season
Sanya Hainan Open: In his next PGA TOUR China start, following his T9 at the Cadillac Championship, added another T9 at the Hainan Open in sanya. Finished with an even-par 72 at Luhuitou GC to tie with Todd Baek, amateur Cheng Jin and Quincy Quek.
Cadillac Championship: A week after a WD at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open, started the Cadillac Championship with a pair of 69s. Was 1-under on the weekend at Qinghe Bay GC to earn his first top-10 of the season, a T9.
Beijing Open: Missed the cut at the Earls Beijing Open in June.
Lanhai Open: Picked up his first top-20 finish of the campaign when he enjoyed three rounds of par or better at the Lanhai Open outside Shanghai to T15.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: In his next start, at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, began with a 1-under 71 and finished with an even-par 72 to T29.
BMW Masters: Playing in the European Tour's BMW Masters in Shanghai in late-October, had a strong start, shooting rounds of 70-69-68 at Lake Malaren GC and was tied for 20th with a round to play. Didn't play well in the final round, shooting a 3-over 75 Sunday to drop into a T28.
Buick Open: Shot a final-round 68 at the Buick Open in Guangzhou to T35 in his second PGA TOUR China Series appearance.
Nanshan China Masters: Captured a top-25 at the Nanshan China Masters in mid-October, finishing T24 at the OneAsia Tour event. Shot rounds of 70-73-73-74 to finish eight shots behind winner Hao Tong Li at Nanshan International GC.
Mission Hills Haikou: Made his PGA TOUR China Series' debut, at the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Finished T65 at the Sandbelt Trails Course.
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the European Tour's Volvo China Open.
2013 Season
BMW Masters: Was also 66th at the European Tour's BMW Masters.
Thailand Open: Shot an opening-round 67 at the Japan Golf Tour's Thailand Open but had to withdraw due to injury.
The Foshan Open: Added a T55 at the European Challenge Tour's Foshan Open, including second- and final-round 71s.
Nanshan China Masters: Top finish was a T27 at the China Masters on the OneAsia Tour. Opened with a 3-over 75 then shot three consecutive rounds of 72.
2012 Season
S K Telecom Open: Was T62 at the OneAsia Tour's SK Telecom Open in South Korea.
-
BMW Masters: Finished 70th on the European Tour's BMW Masters.
2011 Season
Volvo China Open: Was also 62nd at the Volvo China Open. Shot a second-round, 4-under 68.
Barclays Singapore Open: Finished 75th at the European Tour's weather-shortened Barclays Singapore Open. Enjoyed a second-round 67.
2010 Season
Barclays Singapore Open: Missed the cut at the Barclays Singapore Open.
2009 Season
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the Volvo China Open.
Spring Championship: Finished third at the Vancouver Golf Tour Spring Championship in late-May. In the 18-hole event, finished two strokes behind winner Phil Jonas and runner-up Dan Swanson.
Green Room Open: Shot a 66 in the 18-hole Vancouver Golf Tour Green Room Open at Squamish Valley G&CC. Shot a 6-under 66 to earn the U.S. $1,100 first-place check, edging John Shin by a shot.