|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Shawn Jasper
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
August 14, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Washington, Missouri
Birthplace
St. Louis, Missouri
Residence
Single
Family
University of Missouri (2007, Marketing)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$9,169
Career Earnings
St. Louis, MO, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
2011 Season
Struggled in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour and missed the cut in his first 15 starts. Advanced to the weekend in his 16th and final start, the Mylan Classic.
2010 Season
Has played on PGA TOUR Canada and the Adams Tour since turning pro.