Shawn Jasper
Shawn Jasper

Shawn Jasper

United States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Missouri (2007, Marketing)
College
Washington, Missouri
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Missouri (2007, Marketing)
College
Washington, Missouri
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Shawn Jasper
Shawn Jasper
United States
Shawn Jasper

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

August 14, 1984

Birthday

36

AGE

Washington, Missouri

Birthplace

St. Louis, Missouri

Residence

Single

Family

University of Missouri (2007, Marketing)

College

2007

Turned Pro

$9,169

Career Earnings

St. Louis, MO, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Attended Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Mo.
  • Went to Newman College for one year before transferring to the University of Missouri.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was a hole-in-one during a first-round match of the 2005 U.S. Amateur at Merion.
  • Biggest thrill outside golf was "finishing my last exam in college."
  • Superstitions include marking his ball with a 1928 half dollar that belonged to his grandfather.
  • Favorite course is Shinnecock Hills GC, and he would like to play Pine Valley.
  • Missouri is his favorite college team and the St. Louis Cardinals are his favorite pro team.
  • Favorite TV shows are "Suits," "Gold Rush" and "Moonshiners."
  • "Top Gun" and "Wedding Crashers" are his favorite movies.
  • Luke Bryan and Eric Church are his favorite entertainers, and Ozzie Smith is his favorite athlete to watch.
  • Favorite cities to visit are Sea Island, Ga., and Nashville, Tenn.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with George Strait, Ozzie Smith and Arnold Palmer.
  • Not many people know he once caddied for Michael Jordan.
  • Bucket list includes attending a national championship basketball or football game involving Missouri.
  • Has two brothers. One plays golf at Southwestern College and the other played at Missouri Baptist University, both earning all-conference honors.
  • Donated money to Birdies for Kids for every birdie he made on PGA TOUR Canada. Also supports the St. Jude's Children's Hospital and various SIDS-related charities via a friend.
  • First-tee intro song would be "Hillbilly Deluxe" by Brooks and Dunn.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, college sports, St. Louis Cardinals

Career Highlights

2012 Season

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Monday qualifier at the Korn Ferry Tour's Cox Classic but missed the cut in in his only start of the year.

2011 Season

Struggled in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour and missed the cut in his first 15 starts. Advanced to the weekend in his 16th and final start, the Mylan Classic.

2010 Season

Has played on PGA TOUR Canada and the Adams Tour since turning pro.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T64 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.