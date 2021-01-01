×
Barrett Jarosch
Barrett Jarosch

Barrett Jarosch

Canada
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
220 lbs
Weight
38
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
University of Denver
College
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2011)
Official Money (2011)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
75.50
Scoring Average (2011)

Performance
RESULTS

Barrett Jarosch

Full Name

juh-ROSH

Pronunciation

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

220 lbs

Weight

April 01, 1983

Birthday

38

AGE

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Birthplace

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

University of Denver

College

2006

Turned Pro

$72,484

Career Earnings

Edmonton, Alb., Canada

City Plays From

Personal

  • Has one sister, Bridgette Lee.
  • Non-golf related jobs held include working on roofs.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was representing Canada in the 4 Nations Cup. Favorite golf course played is Sahalee CC in Washington, site of the Champions Tour's Boeing Classic.
  • The course he would most like to play is Pebble Beach.
  • Never travels without his iPod.
  • First car was an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. Currently drives a Lexus Rx 330.
  • Favorite professional team is the Edmonton Oilers. Lucky charm is a Maple Leaf ball marker.
  • Favorite movie is "Top Gun" and favorite food is ahi tuna.
  • Other favorites include Montreal and Denver, and Hawaii as a vacation destination.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with Mike Weir, James Love and Graham DeLaet. Is color blind. Bucket list includes playing the Augusta National. Supports the Ronald McDonald House.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, hockey, fishing

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Played 25 Nationwide Tour events, with five top-25 finishes. Best performance was T16 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, the first event of the season. Ended the year No. 100 on the money list.