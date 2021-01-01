|
Barrett Jarosch
Full Name
juh-ROSH
Pronunciation
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
220 lbs
--
Weight
April 01, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of Denver
College
2006
Turned Pro
$72,484
Career Earnings
Edmonton, Alb., Canada
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Played 25 Nationwide Tour events, with five top-25 finishes. Best performance was T16 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, the first event of the season. Ended the year No. 100 on the money list.