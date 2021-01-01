JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
-
2011 Western Australian Open [Aus]
Additional Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Only made three international starts, all on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Missed the cut in all three.
2016 Season
Finished 14th on the Order of Merit despite skipping the final four events. Had one other top-10 to go with his breakthrough first victory. Earned ¥285,666.
-
Lanhai Open: Broke through in a big way at the Lanhai Open, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead into the final round at Lanhai International GC. When heavy rain hit the Shanghai area Sunday, officials canceled the final round, giving him the one-shot victory over Zecheng Dou and Jarin Todd at what turned out to be a 54-hole event–the first in PGA TOUR China Series' history. Used a 5-under 67 in the second round, including a back-nine 31, that moved him into contention and gave him that elusive first title after a third-place finish and a runner-up showing in 2015.
2015 Season
Finished his first campaign No. 7 on the final Order of Merit, with four top-10s, including a runner-up finish and a third-place showing.
-
Capital Airline HNA Real Estate Championship: Made a valiant run at victory in the season finale in Dongguan, the Capital Airlines – HNA Real Estate Championship. Opened the tournament 68-70 (4-under) and was tied for fifth through 36 holes, six shots behind leader Zeyu He. Fell even farther behind He through 54 holes after a 2-under 69 Saturday but then made a Sunday charge, with a five-birdie-in-six-hole stretch on his back nine. A late bogey on No. 16 derailed any hopes he had of winning, but he shot a 6-under 65 to finish at 12-under, two shots behind He's winning score. Moved to No. 7 on the Order of Merit and qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament the following week in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
-
Chongqing Open: Finished T10 with six others at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open in mid-October, shooting an even-par 72 on the final day at Nanshan KingRun GC.
-
Lushan Open: Parlayed four par-or-better rounds at the Lushan Open into a T4 with Yi Keun Chang. Final-round 68 at the par-70 Lushan International GC in Jiujiang left him three shots behind countryman Bryden Macpherson.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Began the final round of the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open a stroke behind 54-hole leader Justin Shin by a stroke. Never recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the third and fourth holes Sunday at Wuhan Yishan GC. Shot a final-round, even-par 72 to finish solo third, four shots behind Shin's winning score.
-
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Had a so-so start to the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early October. Fashioned a 1-over 73 in the first round then was 14-under after that, with rounds of 68-67-67 to earn a T10 with Huilin Zhang at Yulongwan GC.
-
New South Wales Open: Finished T2 with Matthew Millar, three shots behind winner, amateur Ben Eccles, at the New South Wales Open Championship in Sydney in mid-November. Opened 69-62 and was tied with Eccles for the 36-hole lead. Fell seven shots behind Eccles when the amateur fired a 66 to his 73. Recovered for the runner-up finish with a 4-under 68 Sunday.
-
China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Earned fully exempt PGA TOUR China status by finishing T15 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in Shenzhen. Ended 72 holes tied with Blake McGrory and Brett Rankin but earned the final spot in a one-hole playoff.
-
Isuzu QLD Open: Had a strong outing at the PGA Tour of Australasia's Isuzu Queensland Open in August. Made back-to-back eagles on Nos. 8 and 9 in his final round. Dropped in an 8-foot putt for his first eagle then had a one-bounce-into-the-hole eagle on No. 9. Finished regulation tied with David Brandson, and the duo matched pars on the first two playoff holes. Lost the tournament when he couldn't make birdie after Brandson made his birdie putt on the third extra hole (No. 18). Still improved 221 positions in the Official World Golf Ranking, to No. 631, his highest-career place.
2014 Season
Finished 51st on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.
-
NZ Open: Finished T15 at the New Zealand Open.
-
Oates Victorian Open: Finished T25 at the Oates Victorian Open.
-
Fiji International: Finished T21 at the Fiji International.
-
New South Wales Open: A tie for fifth at the Mazda New South Wales Open was his best finish on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2013 Season
-
WA Golfields PGA Championship: Only other top-20 the remainder of the year was a 17th-place showing at the WA Golfields PGA Championship. Recovered from a third-round 78 to shoot a final-day 69.
-
South Pacific Open Championship: At the South Pacific Open Championship, was again in contention, tied for sixth, four shots behind third-round leader Michael Wright. Eventually finished T7 in New Caledonia.
-
NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: Added another T5 two weeks later, at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship. Held a one-stroke, 54-hole lead over Hendry after opening 67-68-66. Shot a Sunday 73 to drop into a T5 with China's Hao Tong Li, five shots behind Hendry.
-
Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship: First top-10 finish following the Turner Plumbing Victorian PGA Championship came at the Queensland PGA Championship, where he opened with three consecutive 64s and was two shots off Mike Hendry's 54-hole lead. Shot a final-round 68 to T5.
-
Turner Plumbing Victorian PGA Championship: Opened his PGA Tour of Australasia season with a 10th-place effort at the Victorian PGA Championship. Over his next six starts, recorded six top-10s.
2012 Season
Both of his two top-10s came in his first six starts–with T4s at both the Queensland PGA Championship and the WA Open Championship. Also made starts on the Asian Tour, the European Tour and the OneAsia Tour.
-
John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: At the WA Open Championship, rounds of 70-70-68-67 gave him the T4 with Ashley Hall, three shots out of the Oliver Goss-Brady Watt playoff that Goss won
-
Queensland PGA Championship: At the weather-shortened event in Queensland, fired a 63 on the last day to T4 with five others, three shots behind winner Andrew Tschudin.
-
High1 Resort Open: His top performance on the Asian Tour was a T31 at the High1 Resort Open.
2011 Season
-
Nanshan China Masters: Only other top-25 of the year after the BMW New Zealand Open came on the OneAsia Tour when he T25 at the Nanshan China Masters.
-
BMW New Zealand Open: Shot a 5-under final round at the BMW New Zealand Open. Finished fourth at that event, leading to a 28th-place showing on that circuit's Order of Merit
-
Western Australian Open: Won for the first time in his PGA Tour of Australasia season when he captured the Western Australian Open by two shots over Ashley Hall, David McKenzie and Matt Jager.
2010 Season
-
Queen's Cup: Made nine Asian Tour starts, with his top showing a T33 at the Queen's Cup.
-
Australian Open: Top finish of the campaign came when he T9 in his lone PGA Tour of Australasia start. Opened with a 68 then dropped down, showing a second-round 75. Regained his momentum over his final 36 holes, shooting rounds of 68-69 to T9.
2009 Season
Played primarily on the Asian Tour, where he finished 143rd on the Order of Merit.
-
Australian Open: In two PGA Tour of Australasia starts, best effort was a T34 at the Australian Open in early December.
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Best finish that season was a T26 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.