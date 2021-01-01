Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Oates Victorian Open: Opened his year with a T14 at the Victorian Open on the PGA TOUR of Australasia.
NZ Open: Picked up a T19 at the New Zealand Open, thanks to back-to-back 68s over the final two rounds.
2014 Season
Nanshan China Masters: Just missed recording a top-10 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October. Opened 72-70-71 then completed his tournament with a 2-over 73 on the final day during severely blustery conditions to T11 with three others.
BetEasy Masters: Returned to Australia late in the season and played in the BetEasy Masters at Metropolitan GC on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Fired weekend rounds of 69-71 to T17 with seven others, including PGA TOUR China's David McKenzie.
Yunnan Open: Continued his steady play when he T7 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in August. Shot weekend rounds of 67-67 at Yulongwan GC, only a second-round 74 keeping him out of contention. The top-10 finish was his fourth of the season.
IPS Handa Perth International: At the Perth International, a PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour co-sanctioned event, shot four under-par rounds, including a pair of 68s in the first and third rounds to T4 with Matthew Griffin, Lucas Bjerregaard, David Drysdale and James Morrison at Lake Karrinyup GC. Two weeks earlier, was No. 678 in the Official World Golf Ranking. After his back-to-back top-10s, moved to No. 449.
Lanhai Open: Turned in his best outing of the season, finishing second at the Lanhai Open in early June. A 3-over 75 in the third round knocked him back, but he recovered nicely in the final round, shooting a 4-under 68 to go with his first- and second-round 67s to finish at 11 under, five shots behind countryman David McKenzie.
John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: At the Western Australia Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-October, finished a distant second to winner Ryan Fox. Opened with an 8-under 64 to take a share of the 18-hole lead. Followed that with three consecutive 69s to finish at 17-under, six shots behind Fox's winning pace.
Mission Hills Haikou: Shot a 1-over 73 to start the Mission Hills Haikou Open then finished 14-under the rest of the way (66-67-70) to T3 with Ray Beaufils in the PGA TOUR China Series' opening event, 11 strokes behind J.H. Wang.
Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship: Began his season with a T4 at the Queensland PGA Championship, with four sub-70 rounds, including middle rounds of 63-65.
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Easily qualified for the inaugural season on the PGA TOUR China Series with a T6 performance at Mission Hills GC in Haikou. Playing the Sandbelt Trails Course, shot rounds of 70-72-71-73 to tie with fellow Australian Scott Barr, seven shots behind the medalist.
Fiji International: At the Fiji International on the PGA Tour of Australasia, took a share of the first-round lead with a 4-under 68. Followed with a 6-over 78 in the second round and eventually finished T25 at Natadola Bay Championship GC.
2013 Season
Had success in Victoria, picking up a pair of top-fives on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
The Open Championship: Made his first major start, playing in The Open Championship (missed the cut).
Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Was T35 at the European Tour's Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.
Thailand Open: Added a T25 at the Asian Tour's Thailand Open.
GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: Best finish outside the PGA Tour of Australasia was a T20 at the Maekyung Open Championship on the OneAsia Tour.
Victorian Open: Back in Victoria, he was T4 at the Victorian Open on the strength of a final-round 66 that left him two shots behind winner Matthew Giles.
Turner Plumbing Victorian PGA Championship: Began his season with a solo third at the Victorian PGA Championship, finishing five shots behind winner David McKenzie.
2012 Season
Had a lone PGA Tour of Australia top-10 in eight starts. Played three events on the Asian Tour and one event on the OneAsia Tour.
Australian PGA Championship: Was T8 in his final tournament of the year, the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December. Finished seven shots behind winner Daniel Popovic.
2011 Season
Played full time on the Korn Ferry Tour for the only time in his career. Made 22 starts but only played on the weekend three times. Had three PGA Tour of Australasia starts.
Mylan Classic: Played on the weekend at the Mylan Classic (T11).
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Played on the weekend at the Mexico Open (T45).
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Played on the weekend at the Fresh Express Classic (58th).
Australian PGA Championship: A T31 at the Australian PGA Championship was his best outing on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2010 Season
Made four Korn Ferry Tour starts. Also made starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the European Tour.
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: A T37 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open was his best effort.
Midea China Classic: Best finish was a T5 at the Midea China Classic. Seemed poised for victory, holding a two-shot 54-hole lead over Steve Allan and Mitchell Brown. Stumbled to a final-round 74 to end the event five shots behind winner Kim Felton.
2009 Season
Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Made the cut at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open (T38).
Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Best finish of the year came at the Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship, a third-place effort where he finished a stroke out of the Mauricio Molina-Andy Matthews playoff.
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Broke through with a T4 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open for his first top-10 on the circuit. Shot a final-round 68 at The Hills GC in Arrowtown after opening with a 67.
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: Made the cut at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship (T43).
Moonah Classic: Finished in the Top-25 at the Moonah Classic (T22).
Australian PGA Championship: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, added a T15 at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December.
2008 Season
Made 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Recorded his first top-10, a T8 at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup after four sub-par rounds in Bridgeport, W.Va.
Bank of America Open: Added a T22 outside Chicago, at the Bank of America Open.
South Georgia Classic: In May, was T24 at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta, Ga., to open his Korn Ferry Tour season.
Australian Open Championship: Best effort of the season came late in the campaign, at the Australian Open–a T3 where he opened with a 65 and owned a two-shot, 36-hole advantage. A 75-72 finish left him tied with Robert Allenby and David Smail, a stroke out of the Tim Clark-Mathew Goggin playoff.
2007 Season
Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished T30 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.