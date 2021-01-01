|
Byungmin Cho
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
177 lbs
80 kg
Weight
September 04, 1989
Birthday
31
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Seoul, South Korea
Residence
Single
Family
2008
Turned Pro
$241,422
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
Finished 19th on the final Order of Merit, with four top-10s, all coming consecutively during the middle of the season. Also played on the Korean Challenge Tour. In the Korean Challenge Tour's 8th Tournament, opened with a 1-over 73 then recovered with a 67 on the second day in the 36-hole tournament to post a T9. Two weeks later, again on the Korean Challenge Tour, won that circuit's 9th Tournament, a one-shot win over Pankyu Hong in the 36-hole event at Taekwang CC. Shot rounds of 64-68.
2014 Season
Played most of his golf on the Korean Tour. Had a tale of two seasons, making his first three cuts (T49, T48 and T51) before missing the cut in next six starts.