Byungmin Cho
Korea, Republic of
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
177 lbs
80 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR7
OWGR
72.56
Scoring Average

Performance
Byungmin Cho
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

International Victories (2)

  • 2015 9th Tournament [KorChall]
  • 2016 Kansai Open Golf Championship [Jpn]

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • Kansai Open Golf Championship: Had a big breakthrough in mid-May when he shot scores of 69 in the first and third rounds and 70s in the other two rounds to edge Tomohiro Kondo and Scott Strange by a stroke. The victory gave him wins in successive seasons, including his Korean Challenge Tour title a year earlier.

2015 Season

Finished 19th on the final Order of Merit, with four top-10s, all coming consecutively during the middle of the season. Also played on the Korean Challenge Tour. In the Korean Challenge Tour's 8th Tournament, opened with a 1-over 73 then recovered with a 67 on the second day in the 36-hole tournament to post a T9. Two weeks later, again on the Korean Challenge Tour, won that circuit's 9th Tournament, a one-shot win over Pankyu Hong in the 36-hole event at Taekwang CC. Shot rounds of 64-68.

  • Lushan Open: Fired a final-round, 1-over 71 to T9 at the Lushan Open in mid-October.
  • Chongqing Open: Had four par-or-better rounds at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open in mid-October, good enough for a 6-under total and a seventh-place performance at KingRun Nanshan GC.
  • Cadillac Championship: Also in Beijing, was the 54-hole leader at the Cadillac Championship at Topwin G&CC. Opened 67-69-66 to take a two-shot lead over Bryden Macpherson with 18 holes to play. Stumbled on the final day, making his final birdie on No. 8 Sunday. Played the back nine at Topwin in 2-over as Macpherson pulled away for the three-shot victory. The solo-second finish was a career best and improved him to 10th on the Order of Merit at the time.
  • Lanhai Open: After missing the first two cuts of the season and only T67 at the Lanhai Open, broke through with a solid T8 at the Ping An Bank Open. Was one of only three players in the field to record four under-par rounds (71-70-71-70) on his way to a T8 with four others at Qinghe Bay GC in Beijing.
  • China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Shot consistent rounds of 71-71-73-73 to finish at 1-over at the PGA TOUR China Series' Second Global Qualifying Tournament in early February. Ended in fifth place to earn full playing privileges for the season.

2014 Season

Played most of his golf on the Korean Tour. Had a tale of two seasons, making his first three cuts (T49, T48 and T51) before missing the cut in next six starts.

  • China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Unsuccessfully attempted to qualify for the PGA TOUR China Series.
  • HEARLD KYJ Tour Championship: Played on the weekend at the Herald KYJ Tour Championship in November, a T60 effort.