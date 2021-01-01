×
Kevin Kim
Kevin Kim

Kevin Kim

United StatesUnited States
Saddleback College (2005, Kinesiology)
College
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Kevin Kim

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

165 lbs

75 kg

January 15, 1984

Birthday

37

Seoul, South Korea

San Diego, California

Wife, Cho Hee Kang,

Saddleback College (2005, Kinesiology)

2007

$96,012

San Diego, CA, United States

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Personal

  • Says he picked golf over other sports because "it is the hardest sport."
  • Biggest thrill so far in golf was making it to the final steages of the 2012 Qualifying Tournament.
  • Says if he weren't a professional golfer he'd be a baseball player.
  • Likes the Boston Red Sox.
  • Favorite team as a kid was the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Favorite athlete in another sport is the Lakers' Kobe Bryant.
  • Would love to play Augusta National.
  • His favorites also include youtube.com, the movie "Courageous," tthe TV show "CSI" and the book Seven Days in Utopia.
  • His favorite vacation spot is Cancun, Mexico, and he also enjoys ribeye steak.
  • Cell phone ring is "Gangnam Style," and his favorite application is Kakao Talk.
  • Says his biggest thrill outside of golf was meeting his wife.

Special Interests

  • Playing pool

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Made the cut in five of 17 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. Had a pair of top-25 finishes, including one top-10. Missed cuts in two of his last three starts to drop from 64th in earnings to 77th and out of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Mylan Classic: Recorded one other top-25, at the Mylan Classic.
  • Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Finished solo third at the inaugural Brasil Classic, the third start of his rookie season. Played 29 holes Saturday in the weather-delayed event and was 11-under for the day, which put him at 14-under and in second place heading into the final round at the Sao Paulo GC. A 3-under 68 on the last day left him two back of winner Benjamin Alvarado.

2012 Season

Played just four events on the Golden State Tour, with his best finish a T2 at the Long Beach Open helped by a third-round 64.

2007 Season

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Played in his second Korn Ferry Tour event, the Albertsons Boise Open, where he missed the cut.

2006 Season

  • Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Missed the cut at the Oregon Classic in his Korn Ferry Tour debut.