Kevin Kim
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
January 15, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
San Diego, California
Residence
Wife, Cho Hee Kang,
Family
Saddleback College (2005, Kinesiology)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$96,012
Career Earnings
San Diego, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made the cut in five of 17 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. Had a pair of top-25 finishes, including one top-10. Missed cuts in two of his last three starts to drop from 64th in earnings to 77th and out of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2012 Season
Played just four events on the Golden State Tour, with his best finish a T2 at the Long Beach Open helped by a third-round 64.
2007 Season
2006 Season