Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
-
PGA TOUR: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2016 Defeated Ollie Schniederjans, Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty
National Teams
Personal
- Lists the late Payne Stewart as his hero.
- Got his start in golf from his parents, who are both avid golfers.
- Graduated summa cum laude from Campbell University.
- His uncle is Ed Schultz from "The Ed Show" on MSNBC.
- Biggest thrill in golf is competing against the best players in the world. Biggest thrill outside of golf is birth of his daughter.
- Favorite college teams are the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Boise State Broncos and Michigan Wolverines. Top pro teams are Dallas Cowboys, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes. Favorite athletes to watch are Aaron Rodgers and Sidney Crosby. Favorite gadgets are iPhone, iPad and XM Radio. Favorite apps are anything related to fantasy football. Favorite website is hfboards.com, a hockey site.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Payne Stewart and George W. Bush.
- Met his wife, Megan, on eHarmony.com.
- Bucket list includes dropping the puck at a NHL playoff game.
- Not many people know that he never broke par in high school.
- If he didn't play golf professionally, he would want to work for the FBI, CIA, some kind of law enforcement, or homeland security. Planned to go to law school if he hadn't turned professional.
- Enjoys watching football or hockey.
- Was born in Alberta but grew up in Ottawa.
- Never travels without his iPhone.
- Attended St. Mark's High School in Manotick, Ontario, Canada.
Special Interests
- Spy novels, politics, hockey
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 160 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 23 starts, including a season-best T19 finish at the Panama Championship.
2018 Season
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Used a final-round 62 to finish T8, guaranteeing him 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 16 starts, one win, one runner-up and eight cuts made. Missed the cut in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Was 34th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 14th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: In his next start, opened with a 6-under 66 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, and was within a shot of the lead after the first round. Recorded a 65 on Friday and shared the 36-hole lead with Wesley Bryan before a Saturday 69 gave him a two-shot cushion heading into the final round. Was tied for the lead with Bryan most of the final round until an errant tee shot at the par-3 seventh found the water. Had a chance to finish solo-second but missed a five-foot putt for birdie on the 72nd hole and settled for a T2, locking up his return to the PGA TOUR.
-
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Picked up his maiden Tour victory in Cartagena in his 136th start on Tour. Opened the Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty with a 1-under 71 in blustery conditions. Took full advantage of calm conditions on Friday morning and fired a 7-under 65 to take the outright lead by one over Jonathan Byrd and Jorge Fernandez-Valdes. Struggled on Saturday and posted a 2-under 70. Entered the final round trailing Kevin Tway by a shot. Birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Ollie Schniederjans. Won with a par on the first extra hole after Schniederjans rinsed two balls in the water.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Had one runner-up, three top-10s, four top-25s and 18 cuts made. Was 39th on the combined final money list. Made three PGA TOUR starts with two missed cuts.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Contended in the first Finals' event, Hotel Fitness Championship. Was T3 at the halfway point after firing 64 on Friday. Rounds of 75-69 dropped him to a 15th-place finish. Added a T43, T39 and a missed cut to close out the Finals. He was 15 spots and $6,596 out of the 25th position.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Would end the Regular Season with a T34 and No. 37 on the list, having played all 21 tournaments.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Best performance of the season came in Knoxville in late August. Was T36 after 36 holes of the News Sentinel Open. Fired a 64 on Saturday that featured two eagles. Dropped two shots on the first hole on Sunday but fought back for a 67, resulting in a T2. Climbed from 70th to 35th on the money list.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Picked up a second top 10 in California in July at the Stonebrae Classic. Recorded only one bogey over the last 54 holes to finish T6.
-
U.S. Open: T46 at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.
-
Rex Hospital Open: In late May, was four strokes off the lead at the Rex Hospital Open through three rounds. Carded a 68 Sunday to finish three shots shy of a playoff and T8.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Made five cuts in his first nine events, with a T41 in Louisiana his best showing.
2014 Season
Attempted to regain his exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but came up short. Made two cuts (T46 and T58) in four events. On the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a pair of top-10 outings in his last three starts before the FedExCup Playoffs, pushed hard to finish inside the top 125 and advance to The Barclays but came up short. Finished 151st in the FedExCup standings.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Year ended on a high note when he captured medalist honors at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December in runaway fashion. Rounds of 72-64-65-65-70-66 left him at 27-under, seven shots ahead of runner-up Andrew Landry. Earned fully-exempt status on Tour.
-
Wyndham Championship: Was one shot off the lead entering the final round of the Wyndham Championship before a final-round 70 dropped him to T8.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Finished T9 at the RBC Canadian Open at Royal Montreal GC. Carded a final-round, 6-under 64, falling just one shy of his career-low round on the PGA TOUR. His previous-best finish in seven starts at the RBC Canadian Open was T71 in 2011.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Played in and made the cut in two Regular Season Korn Ferry Tour events, including a T4 at the Rex Hospital Open in his adopted North Carolina in May.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Posted a T10 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Only previous top-10 on TOUR was T9 at the 2013 Farmers Insurance Open.
2013 Season
Ended the season regaining his PGA TOUR card for 2013-14. Wound up No. 129 on the FedExCup money list.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Missed the cut in his first three starts of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but rallied at the Web.com Tour Championship, with at T2 effort. Closed with a 4-under 66 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley course to finish at 8-under, two shots back of winner Chesson Hadley. Payday of $66,000 moved him to No. 14 on the priority rankings.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T20 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, including a hole-in-one with an 8-iron from 183 yards on the par-3 third hole during the final round.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: The PGA TOUR rookie birdied his 72nd hole in a Monday finish at the Farmers Insurance Open to claim a T9 at Torrey Pines in January. The top-10 was the first of his career, consisting of eight starts, and earned him an invite into the following week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.
2012 Season
Was No. 18 on the final money list to earn his 2013 PGA TOUR card. Ended his year fourth in Total Eagles (15.)
-
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Was in a six-way tie for the lead after an opening-round 65 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Carded rounds of 71-71-69 to end the tournament in a T9.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Birdied the 18th hole Sunday to shoot 71 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course to finish T10 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.
-
Chiquita Classic: Was the 36- and 54-hole co-leader at the Chiquita Classic near Charlotte. Played in the final group with Russell Henley, the eventual winner, and Patrick Cantlay, but an even-par 72 Sunday moved him back to solo fourth, two strokes out of the three-way playoff. Thanks to three eagles, was a cumulative 13-under on The Club at Longview's par-5s for the first three rounds but made just one birdie on the four par-5s Sunday.
-
Mylan Classic: Finished T2 at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh after sharing the first-round lead with eventual winner Robert Streb (at 7-under par).
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open after posting the week's best score–a 9-under 62–in the final round at Le Triomphe CC. Started the final day tied for 45th and opened with an eagle at No. 1 then followed with four birdies in a row starting at No. 4. Closed his day with four more birdies over the final six holes for a career-best score. Moved from No. 27 to No. 16 on the money list, thanks to final-round play.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 12 events on the Canadian Tour. Saw his streak of 23 consecutive cuts made come to an in early June, a streak that started in 2006.
-
The Players Cup: Best finish was a T3 at the Canadian Tour Players Cup, where he posted back-to-back 65s in the final two rounds.
2008 Season
Made 14 cuts in 26 starts and finished the Korn Ferry Tour season 74th on the money list.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Rallied on the final day at the Oregon Classic to finish solo seventh.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Tied his career-low round (65) in the second round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic to earn a career-best T4.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Finished T9 at the Knoxville Open, assisted by a final-round eagle on Fox Den CC's most-difficult hole, the par-4 fourth.
2007 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in seven of 27 starts. Finished the season No. 172 on the money list.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: His lone top-25 finish came at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship (T14).
2006 Season
In his sixth year on the Canadian Tour, made the cut in nine of 11 starts, with two top-10 finishes.
-
Azores Open: Won the Azores Open.
-
Canadian TOUR Championship: Ended a season-best third-place at the Canadian Tour Championship, set up by a course-record-tying 64 in the final round.
2004 Season
Named Most Improved Canadian, with four top-10 finishes.
-
Bay Mills Open Players Championship: Had his career-best T2 finish at season-ending Bay Mills Open Players Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Co-medalist at the 2000 Canadian Amateur Championship.
- Winner of the 2000 Ottawa Amateur Championship.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE