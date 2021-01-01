JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

2009 Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2010 Mexico Open Bicentenary

Mexico Open Bicentenary 2013 Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2009 Lost to Troy Matteson, Rickie Fowler, Frys.com Open

Lost to Troy Matteson, Rickie Fowler, Frys.com Open 2016 Lost to Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-2)

2007 Lost to Chris Riley, Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think

Lost to Chris Riley, Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think 2010 Defeated B.J. Staten, Mexico Open Bicentenary

Defeated B.J. Staten, Mexico Open Bicentenary 2015 Lost to Wes Roach, Si Woo Kim, Stonebrae Classic

National Teams

2007 Walker Cup

2007 Palmer Cup

Personal

Favorite band is Led Zeppelin.

Went to high school at Torrey Pines High in San Diego, the same school that turned out Tony Hawk, Shaun White and John Lynch.

Special Interests

Outdoors, fishing, swimming, all sports, flying

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T8 at 17-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

Carded weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T8 at 17-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Earned a T2 finish at 12-under 276 at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T8 at 17-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

Carded weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T8 at 17-under at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Earned a T2 finish at 12-under 276 at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

2019 Season

Limited to seven starts, making four cuts and finishing the season No. 211 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 20 starts available to earn 309 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive year, but with a T34 at THE NORTHERN TRUST and a 76th-place result at the Dell Technologies Championship, ended the season at No. 85 in the FedExCup. Made 20 cuts in 26 starts in a season that included eight top-25s with three top-10s.

The Honda Classic: Shot a 2-over 72 in the final round of The Honda Classic to finish seventh after opening the tournament with scores of 68-69-68. Despite a double bogey at the par-3 15th in round three, played the "Bear Trap" holes, Nos. 15-17, in even-par for the week.

Shot a 2-over 72 in the final round of The Honda Classic to finish seventh after opening the tournament with scores of 68-69-68. Despite a double bogey at the par-3 15th in round three, played the "Bear Trap" holes, Nos. 15-17, in even-par for the week. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Shot 5-under par on the weekend to finish T5 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in his third start of the season.

2017 Season

Made a career-high 22 made cuts in 28 starts, equaling his career-best total for top-25 finishes (9), led by a T3 finish at The Greenbrier Classic. Finished the season No. 57 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event for the second consecutive season, finishing the season No. 57 in the standings following a T33 at the BMW Championship.

Advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event for the second consecutive season, finishing the season No. 57 in the standings following a T33 at the BMW Championship. The Greenbrier Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 1-under 69, to finish T3 at The Greenbrier Classic. Has made continual improvement in three starts at the event (MC-2012, 85th-2014, T3-2017). By finishing among the top four players in the top 12 and ties, not otherwise eligible, earned a spot at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale via the Open Qualifying Series.

Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 1-under 69, to finish T3 at The Greenbrier Classic. Has made continual improvement in three starts at the event (MC-2012, 85th-2014, T3-2017). By finishing among the top four players in the top 12 and ties, not otherwise eligible, earned a spot at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale via the Open Qualifying Series. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Ranked second in driving distance for the week (314 yards) while posting 7-under 281 for T10 finish at the Memorial Tournament.

Ranked second in driving distance for the week (314 yards) while posting 7-under 281 for T10 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a final-round 65 to record a T4 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his second top-10 of the season and eighth overall on the PGA TOUR. Finished a distant nine strokes behind champion Justin Thomas.

Shot a final-round 65 to record a T4 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his second top-10 of the season and eighth overall on the PGA TOUR. Finished a distant nine strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. The RSM Classic: Equaled the best final-round score with a 5-under 65 at The RSM Classic, leading to his second top-10 finish in as many starts at the event (T9-2015, T6-2016).

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, finishing No. 49 in the final standings. Season highlighted by a career-best five top-10 finishes. Also recorded 19 made cuts and nine top-25 finishes.

The Barclays: Opened the Playoffs with a T22 at The Barclays, moving to 40th in the FedExCup. Following a 71st-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, fell to 49th. Retained that same position at the end of the season after a T32 at the BMW Championship.

Opened the Playoffs with a T22 at The Barclays, moving to 40th in the FedExCup. Following a 71st-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, fell to 49th. Retained that same position at the end of the season after a T32 at the BMW Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made par at the par-5 final hole of regulation play in the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans, missing a 10-foot putt that would have won the tournament. Also made par again on the 18th hole in the subsequent three-man playoff to stay in with a chance, while Byeong Hun An dropped out with a bogey. Eventually lost on the second playoff hole to a Brian Stuard birdie at No. 18. In regulation play, he excelled on the 12 par-5s with nine birdies and three pars.

Made par at the par-5 final hole of regulation play in the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans, missing a 10-foot putt that would have won the tournament. Also made par again on the 18th hole in the subsequent three-man playoff to stay in with a chance, while Byeong Hun An dropped out with a bogey. Eventually lost on the second playoff hole to a Brian Stuard birdie at No. 18. In regulation play, he excelled on the 12 par-5s with nine birdies and three pars. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Making just his second start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (missed the cut in 2010), posted four under-par scores to finish 11-under 277 and six strokes behind champion Jason Day. The T6 finish marked his fourth top-10 showing in his first 13 starts of the season.

Making just his second start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (missed the cut in 2010), posted four under-par scores to finish 11-under 277 and six strokes behind champion Jason Day. The T6 finish marked his fourth top-10 showing in his first 13 starts of the season. CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Got into contention again at the CareerBuilder Challenge where he trailed leader Jason Dufner by one stroke after 36 holes, and two strokes after 54 holes, shooting 65-65-65. After making just one bogey in the first 54 holes, he struggled in the final round while playing in the final group, with eventual-winner Dufner, posting three double bogeys in a seven-hole stretch during the middle of the final round, eventually posting a 1-over 73 at PGA West Stadium Course to finish T6 at 20-under 268.

Got into contention again at the CareerBuilder Challenge where he trailed leader Jason Dufner by one stroke after 36 holes, and two strokes after 54 holes, shooting 65-65-65. After making just one bogey in the first 54 holes, he struggled in the final round while playing in the final group, with eventual-winner Dufner, posting three double bogeys in a seven-hole stretch during the middle of the final round, eventually posting a 1-over 73 at PGA West Stadium Course to finish T6 at 20-under 268. Sony Open in Hawaii: In his next start, posted all four rounds in the 60s at the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish T7 and six strokes behind champion Fabian Gomez, giving him back-to-back top-10s for the first time in his career. Had missed the cut in his other two starts at Waialae, having never broken par.

In his next start, posted all four rounds in the 60s at the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish T7 and six strokes behind champion Fabian Gomez, giving him back-to-back top-10s for the first time in his career. Had missed the cut in his other two starts at Waialae, having never broken par. The RSM Classic: Making his first-ever start at The RSM Classic, posted four rounds in the 60s (69-68-67-68) to finish T9. Had just three bogeys during the week, highlighted by a bogey-free 3-under 67 on Saturday. The finish marked just the second top-10 of his PGA TOUR career (2009 Frys.com Open).

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, two runners-up, seven top-10s, 13 top-25s and 18 cuts made. Led the Tour in Par-5 Performance (141-under) and Par-5 Scoring Performance (4.50). Was seventh in the final priority-ranking order. Finished the Regular Season playing the weekend in nine of his last 10 starts and 12th on the money list, which ensured his return to the PGA TOUR for 2015-16. Was T9 and four off the lead entering the final round of the second Finals event near Charlotte. A 67 on Sunday jumped him into a T2 finish at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, one back of winner Chez Reavie. Took the third Finals event off (Columbus) to rest his back and closed out the season with a T35 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Hotel Fitness Championship: In the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, held the 36-hole lead at the Hotel Fitness Championship after opening with 67-66. Faltered Saturday with a 73 but rebounded with a final-round 69 for a T6.

In the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, held the 36-hole lead at the Hotel Fitness Championship after opening with 67-66. Faltered Saturday with a 73 but rebounded with a final-round 69 for a T6. Digital Ally Open: Continued his strong play at the Digital Ally Open outside Kansas City. His 18-under-par 266 total was good for a T11.

Continued his strong play at the Digital Ally Open outside Kansas City. His 18-under-par 266 total was good for a T11. Stonebrae Classic: Returned to the West Coast for the Stonebrae Classic in July. Posted 65 in the first round and shared the lead with five players. Carded 66-69 over his next two rounds to hold a share of the 54-hole lead with Wes Roach and Si Woo Kim. Jumped in front with a front-nine 32 on Sunday. Dropped a shot on No. 10, then suffered a double bogey-7 on No. 12. After parring No. 13, rattled off three birdies in a row to retake the lead. Had a questionable lie in the rough on No. 18, leading to a bogey to fall back into a tie with Roach and Kim. In the playoff, Kim rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to dispatch his rivals. The T2 moved him to No. 11 on the money list.

Returned to the West Coast for the Stonebrae Classic in July. Posted 65 in the first round and shared the lead with five players. Carded 66-69 over his next two rounds to hold a share of the 54-hole lead with Wes Roach and Si Woo Kim. Jumped in front with a front-nine 32 on Sunday. Dropped a shot on No. 10, then suffered a double bogey-7 on No. 12. After parring No. 13, rattled off three birdies in a row to retake the lead. Had a questionable lie in the rough on No. 18, leading to a bogey to fall back into a tie with Roach and Kim. In the playoff, Kim rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to dispatch his rivals. The T2 moved him to No. 11 on the money list. Nova Scotia Open: Traveled to Canada in July for the Nova Scotia Open, where a second-round 64 led to a T10.

Traveled to Canada in July for the Nova Scotia Open, where a second-round 64 led to a T10. U.S. Open: Also qualified for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, where he had an impressive T18 showing. Was tied for ninth after 36 holes.

Also qualified for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, where he had an impressive T18 showing. Was tied for ninth after 36 holes. Rust-Oleum Championship: Third top-10 of the season came in Cleveland at the Rust-Oleum Championship in June. Closed with 66-67 to jump from T42 after 36 holes to T8.

Third top-10 of the season came in Cleveland at the Rust-Oleum Championship in June. Closed with 66-67 to jump from T42 after 36 holes to T8. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Later recorded his first ace on Tour during the first round of the United Leasing Championship.

Later recorded his first ace on Tour during the first round of the United Leasing Championship. El Bosque Mexico Championship: After a 73 in the first round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship, bounced back with 66-69-70 for a T8.

After a 73 in the first round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship, bounced back with 66-69-70 for a T8. Chile Classic: Picked up his first top-10 finish on Tour in two seasons at the Chile Classic in March. Carded a double bogey on the very first hole but rebounded with six birdies to shoot 68. Followed it with a bogey-free 64 and 68-68 on the weekend to claim a solo-seventh.

Picked up his first top-10 finish on Tour in two seasons at the Chile Classic in March. Carded a double bogey on the very first hole but rebounded with six birdies to shoot 68. Followed it with a bogey-free 64 and 68-68 on the weekend to claim a solo-seventh. The Honda Classic: On the PGA TOUR, turned a sponsor exemption at The Honda Classic into a T31.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 20 PGA TOUR events, more than double his previous season-high of six (2012). Finished the season No. 172 in the FedExCup, with a T12 at the RBC Canadian Open his lone top-25 outing. Was in fourth place after three rounds having carded 69-65-67. Shot 71 Sunday. Played in five summer events on Korn Ferry Tour, including the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals tournaments in which he posted a T25, a T27, missed the cut and a T14. Finished 59th in the priority ranking, nine spots behind the 50th and final card issued.

Travelers Championship: Posted a 63 in the second round of the Travelers Championship. Finished T31.

2013 Season

Finished the season with 21 starts, making 11 cuts and claiming one victory and three more tops-10s. After missing seven of his first 12 cuts, caught his stride in July. Finished the Regular Season 12th in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.

Web.com Tour Championship: Closed strong in the fourth and last Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Closed strong in the fourth and last Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Added a T6 a week later at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Added a T6 a week later at the Albertsons Boise Open. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Broke through for his first victory since 2010 when he was a one-stroke victor over Mark Anderson at the Midwest Classic near Kansas City. Made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 in the final round, with the second giving him the outright lead over a crowded leaderboard. After blasting out of a greenside bunker at No. 18, he drained a clutch 15-foot putt to save par and avoid a playoff.

Broke through for his first victory since 2010 when he was a one-stroke victor over Mark Anderson at the Midwest Classic near Kansas City. Made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 in the final round, with the second giving him the outright lead over a crowded leaderboard. After blasting out of a greenside bunker at No. 18, he drained a clutch 15-foot putt to save par and avoid a playoff. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T7 at the Utah Championship in mid-July, shooting four consecutive sub-par rounds at Willow Creek CC, including a second-round, 9-under 62.

2012 Season

Split time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. Following back surgery after just nine events in his rookie season of 2011, was competing on a Major Medical Extension. Coupled with 2011 earnings ($34,693), had 16 events to make $633,473, equaling No. 125 from the 2011 money list to extend his Extension through the remainder of the season. The John Deere Classic was that 16th start of the season. Through 15 events, had earned $97,111, meaning he needed to pick up at least $536,362 at TPC Deere Run. Only a John Deere Classic victory ($828,000) would have satisfied that requirement. Finished T45 at the John Deere Classic to lose his card. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the year and made eight cuts in 12 starts, with four top-25 finishes.

Miccosukee Championship: Also was T7 at the Miccosukee Championship.

Also was T7 at the Miccosukee Championship. WNB Golf Classic: Was T7 at the WNB Golf Classic after sharing the first-round lead at Midland CC.

2011 Season

Continued his rookie season again in 2012. Coupled with 2011 ($34,693) earnings, had 16 events to make $633,473, equaling No. 125 from the 2011 money list to extend his Major Medical Extension for the 2012 season. The 2010 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year made only four cuts in his first TOUR season without a top-25. His final event was the Shell Houston Open, where he withdrew after an opening-round 80.

Injury: Had back surgery after playing in only nine events to start his rookie season.

2010 Season

Made 22 starts in his rookie season and at age 22 became the youngest player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win the money title. Won his first title, finished runner-up three times and was third twice en route to earning $452,951, the fourth-highest single-season money total in Tour history. Led the money list for a total of 11 weeks, including the final seven. Three starts later finished T2 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, his second runner-up finish of the year. Headed into the weekend T32 before firing weekend rounds of 68-66 to record his sixth top-10 finish of the year. Finished T19 the next week at the Cox Classic and his third runner-up finish of the year at the Price Cutter Charity Championship two weeks later. Fired a final-round 65 to jump from eighth to T2 and notch his seventh top-10 of the year. Added another top-10 with a T7 at the Albertsons Boise Open, where his 7-under 64 on Sunday matched the best round of the day. Earned enough money to retake the No. 1 spot on the money from Chris Kirk which he would retain the rest of the year. Became the 11th player in Tour history to top the $400,000 mark in a single season.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Added another T7 finish at the Nationwide Tour Championship, tying him with Tag Ridings for the most top-10s (nine) for the year.

Added another T7 finish at the Nationwide Tour Championship, tying him with Tag Ridings for the most top-10s (nine) for the year. Mexico Open Bicentenary: Earned his first career title with a playoff victory over B.J. Staten at the Mexico Open Bicentenary in June. Was one back and T3 when the last round started. Birdied No. 16 down the stretch to get to 12-under 276 and waited for the final groups to finish. On the first playoff hole, hit 6-iron from 235 yards to within three feet on the 567-yard, par-5 and tapped in for eagle to win. Victory was worth $108,000 and vaulted him from No. 10 to No. 2 on the money list.

Earned his first career title with a playoff victory over B.J. Staten at the Mexico Open Bicentenary in June. Was one back and T3 when the last round started. Birdied No. 16 down the stretch to get to 12-under 276 and waited for the final groups to finish. On the first playoff hole, hit 6-iron from 235 yards to within three feet on the 567-yard, par-5 and tapped in for eagle to win. Victory was worth $108,000 and vaulted him from No. 10 to No. 2 on the money list. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Enjoyed his then top Tour finish with a T2 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May. Was tied for 12th going into the final round but put himself in contention by shooting a 65 to finish two strokes back.

Enjoyed his then top Tour finish with a T2 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May. Was tied for 12th going into the final round but put himself in contention by shooting a 65 to finish two strokes back. Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Continued his solid play in his next start at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae where he finished T5. His first-round 64 matched the low round of his career. He had shot 64 two other times, in the second and final rounds of the 2009 Frys.com Open where he and Rickie Fowler lost to Troy Matteson in a three-way playoff.

Continued his solid play in his next start at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae where he finished T5. His first-round 64 matched the low round of his career. He had shot 64 two other times, in the second and final rounds of the 2009 Frys.com Open where he and Rickie Fowler lost to Troy Matteson in a three-way playoff. Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: At the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open he finished third. Entering the final round, he was T22, eight strokes back of the leaders. A final-round 65, the low round of the day, left him just two strokes out of the Steve Pate-Aaron Watkins playoff that Pate won.

At the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open he finished third. Entering the final round, he was T22, eight strokes back of the leaders. A final-round 65, the low round of the day, left him just two strokes out of the Steve Pate-Aaron Watkins playoff that Pate won. Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Opened his year by finishing third at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open, two strokes back of winner Robert Gates. Flew overnight to New Zealand after a T47 showing at the PGA TOUR's Bob Hope Classic, where he gained entry as a sponsor exemption.

2009 Season

Turned professional in the summer of 2009 and made five starts on the PGA TOUR.

Frys.com Open: In October at the Frys.com Open, posted weekend scores of 65-64 to finish at 18-under par and get into a three-man playoff with Rickie Fowler and Troy Matteson. Appeared headed for elimination on the first extra hole when his approach shot landed in the water before bouncing out and into the greenside rough. Got up and down for par to continue before losing to the eventual winner, Matteson.

In October at the Frys.com Open, posted weekend scores of 65-64 to finish at 18-under par and get into a three-man playoff with Rickie Fowler and Troy Matteson. Appeared headed for elimination on the first extra hole when his approach shot landed in the water before bouncing out and into the greenside rough. Got up and down for par to continue before losing to the eventual winner, Matteson. RBC Canadian Open: Was T46 at the RBC Canadian Open in his first start as a pro.

2007 Season

Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Nearly made history at the 2007 Rochester Area Charities Showdown in Minnesota where he lost a playoff to veteran Chris Riley. Received a sponsor's exemption into the event after capturing the 2007 NCAA Championship as a freshman. Started the final round T24, six strokes back, before firing the best score of the day, a 7-under 65 that forced the playoff. Runner-up finish tied the best effort by an amateur in Korn Ferry Tour history at the time. Made the cut at both the Buick Invitational and the AT&T National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach as an amateur.

2006 Season

Cialis Western Open: Made the cut at the 2006 Cialis Western Open in his first career start on the PGA TOUR.

Amateur Highlights