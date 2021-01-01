×
Jeff Curl
Jeff Curl

Jeff Curl

United States
on
off
Metric
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2001
Turned Pro
University of North Carolina-Charlotte
College
Redding, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2001
Turned Pro
University of North Carolina-Charlotte
College
Redding, California
Birthplace
109
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2015)
$38,400
Official Money (2015)
Top 10 Finishes 1
Top 10 Finishes (2015)
70.95
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
Print
RESULTS

Jeff Curl
Jeff Curl
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
Jeff Curl

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

October 31, 1978

Birthday

42

AGE

Redding, California

Birthplace

Birmingham, Alabama

Residence

Wife, Kristy

Family

University of North Carolina-Charlotte

College

College

2001

Turned Pro

$422,864

Career Earnings

Birmingham, AL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2006

Personal

  • Attended Ellington High School in Ellington, Conn.
  • His father, Rod, played the PGA TOUR for 20 years, winning the 1974 Colonial National Invitational to finish 16th on the money list that year, the best performance of his career.
  • Brother, Rod, is a Class A head golf professional who played in the Korn Ferry Tour's 2008 Miccosukee Classic.
  • Takes instruction from Lee Stroever.
  • Earliest golf memory was playing golf with his dad at a PGA TOUR event.
  • If not a professional golfer, would likely be a pro hunter.
  • Favorite college teams are UNC-Charlotte and the University of Alabama. Favorite TV show is "Criminal Minds." Favorite pro team is the New England Patriots.
  • Dream foursome would include his grandfather, father and brother.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Had one top 10 and two top 25s. Finished the Regular Season 109th on the money list and 129th on the final year-long money list.

  • News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Recorded his lone top-10 in Knoxville, at the News Sentinel Open in August. Posted 66-67-68-68 to finish 15 under and T4. It was his lowest score in relation to par for the year.

2014 Season

Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events and finished 58th on the Regular Season money list.

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: He jumped into contention at the Utah Championship by shooting a third-round, 8-under 63 after opening 69-67. Closed with an even-par 71 to T7 at Willow Creek CC.
  • The Greenbrier Classic: Appeared in another PGA TOUR event when he Monday-qualified into the Greenbrier Classic, where he missed the cut.
  • Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: In May, received an invitation to play the PGA TOUR's Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial when his father, Rod, the 1974 champion at Colonial, selected him to play. Made the cut (T63) and earned $13,440.

2013 Season

Did not have Korn Ferry Tour status and did not play in any Tour events.

  • Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Made one PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the Puerto Rico Open.

2012 Season

  • U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open. Made the 36-hole cut on the number (8-over) in his first start in a major championship. Wound up T56 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: First top-10 finish was a T6 at The Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh.

2011 Season

  • Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Forced to the sidelines with ankle problems following the Mexico Open in late June. Had made the cut in just five of 11 starts prior to that point.
  • Panama CLARO Championship: His best finish was a T38 at the Panama Claro Championship, opening the season.

2010 Season

Played on a Major Medical Extension and did not make his first start of the year until late May. Wound up making nine cuts in 14 starts and ended the season No. 58 on the money list.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Finished T2, a career-best, at the inaugural Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. A 6-under 64 in the second round put him in contention. He finished one-stroke behind winner David Mathis.
  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Followed up with another T5 finish at the Chattanooga Classic.
  • Soboba Golf Classic: Posted his first top-10 of the year in his 10th start in September at the Soboba Golf Classic. Was the first-round co-leader after firing a 6-under 65. Added three steady rounds to finish T5, a then career-best performance that bettered his T7 at the 2009 Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2009 Season

  • Melwood Prince George's County Open: Finished T7 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, a career-best performance that bettered his T9 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic in 2008.

2008 Season

Made six cuts in seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Was T19 at the Utah Championship, his only other top-25.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Had a T9 performance at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. He posted a 7-under 63 in the second-round.

2007 Season

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Made two cuts from three events with a season-best T21 at Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
  • Connecticut State Open: Won the Connecticut State Open.

2006 Season

Made two cuts in six events played.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Best finish was T21 at Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2004 Season

  • Emerald Lakes Classic: First professional victory came at the 2004 Emerald Lakes Classic on the Tarheel Tour, holing a 70-foot eagle putt on the final hole to win by five strokes.