International Victories (3)
2005 Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open [Jpn]
2009 Shizu Hills Tommy Cup [JpnChall]
2009 Sashima JGTO Challenge I [JpnChall]
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Had a nice outing at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open in September. Was out of contention but turned in a season-best 66 in the final round. The 66 was three strokes better than his previous best 18-hole score (69 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open).
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Shot rounds of 71-75-73-74 to just miss earning fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR China Series. Finished at 5-over 293, with everybody at 4-over and better earning their cards. Still gained conditionally exempt status.
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T33 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October.
Buick Open: Played steady golf all week at the Buick Open, shooting four par-or-better rounds to T13 with J.H. Wang, Ray Beaufils and Brett Drewitt.
NZ Open: Was T39 at the New Zealand Open.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Earned his first Series' top-10 in his next start, a solo-eighth showing at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in mid-May. After an opening, 1-over 73, was par or better the rest of the way (70-72-69).
Oates Victorian Open: Began his year with a T25 on the PGA Tour of Australasia–at the Oates Victorian Open.
2013 Season
Nanshan China Masters: Best OneAsia Tour finish was at the China Masters, a 33rd-place performance.
Isuzu Queensland Open: Added a T10 at the Queensland Open at Broadwater in August, tied with Ryan Lynch and Marcus Cain.
South Pacific Open Championship: Top showing of his campaign was a fourth-place finish at the South Pacific Open Championship, rounds of 68-67-70-66, three shots out of the Andre Stolz-Michael Wright playoff.
2012 Season
Queensland PGA Championship: Added a T38 at the Queensland PGA Championship.
NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, top performance was a T17 at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship.
2011 Season
The Crowns: Again played full time on the Japan Golf Tour, turning in a top effort of T22 at The Crowns in May. Opened with a 67. Made 11 of 21 cuts overall.
2010 Season
Victorian Open: Finished runner-up at the Victoria Open that included an impressive, 9-under at Spring Valley in early January that established a course record.
Japan Open Golf Championship: Second top-10 of the season came at the Japan Open Golf Championship (T8).
Kansai Open Golf Championship: Made the Japan Golf Tour his home, with a solid season of 13 made cuts in 22 starts. Best finish was a T4 at the Kansai Open Golf Championship in August. Opened with a 72 then reeled off rounds of 68-68-66. Ended the event five shots behind winner Shigeru Nonaka.
2009 Season
Late in the season, made two PGA Tour of Australasia appearances. Also made starts on the Asian Tour.
Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open: Finished T32 in his final start of the year, at the Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open. Only a third-round 79 slowed him down. Was 70-68-71 in his other three rounds.
Australian PGA Championship: Finished T15 at the Australian PGA Championship.
Australian Open Champiosnhip: Finished T12 at the Australian Open.
Sashima JGTO Challenge I: Picked up a second victory, at the Sashima JGTO Challenge I.
Shizu Hills Tommy Cup: Won two titles on the Japan Challenge Tour and led that circuit's money list. First win came at the Shizu Hills Tommy Cup, in a four-way playoff when he birdied the third extra hole.
2008 Season
Enjoyed 21 Japan Golf Tour starts, making 17 cuts. Although he consistently played on the weekend, could only muster one top-25.
Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: Finished in the top-25 at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic in October. Added a third-round 73 to go with three rounds of 71.
2007 Season
Johnnie Walker Classic: On the European Tour, finished 76th at the Johnnie Walker Classic after opening rounds of even-par 72, struggled on the weekend (77-76).
Bridgestone Open: Other top finishes were a T4 at the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo and a solo-11th-place performance at the Bridgestone Open.
Casio World Open: Came close to winning late in the year, at the Casio World Open on the Japan Golf Tour. With a third-round 64, was in prime position to win. Fired a final-round 69 but watched as Taichi Teshima grabbed the title on the strength of a final-round 65.
2006 Season
On the Japan Golf Tour, was T15 and T14 on consecutive weekends.
Australian PGA Championship: In December on the PGA Tour of Australasia, was T16 at the Australian PGA Championship.
Sega Sammy Cup: Finished T15 at the Sega Sammy Cup.
Aiful Cup: Finished T14 at the Aiful Cup.
Johnnie Walker Classic: Finished at 12-under at the Johnnie Walker Classic, good for a 12th-place finish, thanks to second- and third-round 67s.
2005 Season
The Open Championship: The victory earned him an invitation to The Open Championship, where he made his lone major championship start. Missed the cut (81-74).
Okinawa Open: Two weeks later, in his final start of the year, was T10 at the Okinawa Open.
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: He returned to Japan and posted a final-round 65 to T7 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup.
Heineken Classic: Was 29th at the Heineken Classic after four par-or-better rounds.
Australian Open: Picked up a T10 at the Australian Open in late-November, opening with a 68.
JCB Classic Sendai: Was T4 in June, at the JCB Classic Sendai, with four rounds in the 60s.
Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: Posted rounds of 68-68-71-71 to win his first professional tournament, the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open. His 278 total got him into a playoff with David Smail and Tadahiro Takayama, an extra session he won.
2004 Season
Made two PGA Tour of Australasia starts.
Holden New Zealand Open: His top finish a T22 at the New Zealand Open, an opening 67 the highlight.